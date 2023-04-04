Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Sievi Capital Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIEVI   FI0009008924

SIEVI CAPITAL PLC

(SIEVI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  04:09:12 2023-04-04 am EDT
1.018 EUR    0.00%
04:01aNew owner to continue the rescue lift business of Sievi Capital's target company Nordic Rescue Group
GL
04:00aNew owner to continue the rescue lift business of Sievi Capital's target company Nordic Rescue Group
AQ
04/03Lauri Veijalainen has been appointed as the CEO of Sievi Capital
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

New owner to continue the rescue lift business of Sievi Capital's target company Nordic Rescue Group

04/04/2023 | 04:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sievi Capital Plc
Press Release 4 April 2023 at 11:00 am EEST

New owner to continue the rescue lift business of Sievi Capital's target company Nordic Rescue Group

Nordic Rescue Group's (“NRG”) subsidiary Vema Lift Oy was declared bankrupt in December 2022, and its business has been sold to a new owner, which will continue the rescue lift business.

“The manufacturing of rescue lifts will continue in Kaarina in the current premises, thus offering continuity to the personnel, subcontractors and other partners in the area. The business will continue through the newly established company which will operate under the name Vema Lift Oy”, says Esa Peltola, CEO of NRG.

NRG's rescue lift business was declared bankrupt in December 2022 after prolonged financial difficulties. NRG is the largest creditor of the bankruptcy estate. Ceasing the manufacture of rescue lifts will not affect the operations of NRG's other subsidiaries, Saurus Oy and Sala Brand AB. Sievi Capital owns 68.1% of Nordic Rescue Group.

SIEVI CAPITAL PLC

FURTHER INFORMATION:
CEO Ville Nikulainen, tel. +358 400 459 343

DISTRIBUTION:
Major media
www.sievicapital.fi

Sievi Capital is a partner for Finnish entrepreneurs. We are on a transformation journey from a private equity investment company into a multi-sectoral group. Our medium-term objective is to become an industrial group built around the business of our target company KH-Koneet Group. Sievi Capital’s share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.


All news about SIEVI CAPITAL PLC
04:01aNew owner to continue the rescue lift business of Sievi Capital's target company Nordic..
GL
04:00aNew owner to continue the rescue lift business of Sievi Capital's target company Nordic..
AQ
04/03Lauri Veijalainen has been appointed as the CEO of Sievi Capital
GL
03/22Inside Information : The CEO of Sievi Capital Plc to change
GL
03/22Inside Information : The CEO of Sievi Capital Plc to change
AQ
03/22Jussi Majamaa to Leave Sievi Capital Plc as CEO
CI
03/22Sievi Capital plc Proposes Dividend for the Financial Year Ending on 31 December 2022, ..
CI
03/09Sievi Capital's Annual Report 2022 published
GL
02/28Sievi Capital Plc's Financial Statements Release for 1 January–31 December 2022
GL
02/28Sievi Capital Plc's Financial Statements Release for 1 January–31 December 2022
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 -7,88 M -8,58 M -8,58 M
Net income 2022 -8,23 M -8,96 M -8,96 M
Net Debt 2022 7,82 M 8,52 M 8,52 M
P/E ratio 2022 -8,31x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 59,1 M 64,3 M 64,3 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,71x
EV / Sales 2022 -9,67x
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 56,2%
Chart SIEVI CAPITAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Sievi Capital Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEVI CAPITAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,02 €
Average target price 1,20 €
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
Managers and Directors
Ville Nikulainen Chief Executive Officer
Tuomas Joensuu Chief Financial Officer
Juha Pekka Karttunen Chairman
Tommi Rötkin Investment Manager
Kati Kivimäki Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIEVI CAPITAL PLC-13.58%64
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG4.06%24 100
EQT AB (PUBL)-5.26%23 888
PETERSHILL PARTNERS PLC-0.36%2 368
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.2.36%2 302
BRIDGEPOINT GROUP PLC14.48%2 208
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer