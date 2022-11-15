Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Romania
  4. Bucharest Stock Exchange
  5. SIF Banat-Crisana
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIF1   ROSIFAACNOR2

SIF BANAT-CRISANA

(SIF1)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-13
2.490 RON   -1.19%
11:32aSif Banat Crisana : Quarterly Report as of September 30, 2022
PU
11:32aSif Banat Crisana : Condensed interim standalone financial statements as at September 30, 2022
PU
11:32aSif Banat Crisana : Net asset statement September 30, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SIF Banat Crisana : Condensed interim standalone financial statements as at September 30, 2022

11/15/2022 | 11:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SIF Banat-Crișana S.A.

Condensed interim standalone financial statements

as of September 30, 2022

prepared pursuant to Rule no. 39/2015 for the approval of accounting regulations in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards applicable to entities authorised, regulated, and supervised by the Financial Supervisory Authority, operating in the Financial Instruments and Investments Sector

unaudited

FREE TRANSLATION

from Romanian, which is the official and binding version

CONTENTS

Condensed interim financial statements

Condensed statement of profit and loss and other comprehensive income

1

Condensed statement of financial position

2

Condensed statement of changes in equity

3 - 4

Condensed cash flow statement

5

Selected explanatory notes to the condensed financial statements

6 - 28

Condensed statement of profit and loss and other comprehensive income as of September 30, 2022

Denominated in RON

Note

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

Income

Dividend income

5

166,177,167

122,805,794

Interest income (assets at amortized cost, assets at FVTOCI)

6

2,506,695

1,409,119

Interest income (assets at FVTPL)

6

3,243,078

1,037,462

Other operating revenues

7

580,858

355,864

Gain/(Loss) on investment

Gain/(Loss) on investment property

16

-

874

Gain/(Loss) on foreign exchange differences

(193,502)

2,214,087

Gain/(Loss) on financial assets at FVTPL

8

(142,932,553)

222,311,898

Expenses

Commissions expenses

9

(3,218,439)

(3,942,024)

Other operating expenses

10

(11,232,354)

(10,993,340)

Profit/(Loss) before tax

14,930,950

335,199,734

Income tax

11

(7,660,691)

(13,603,194)

Net profit/(loss) for the period

7,270,260

321,596,540

Other comprehensive income

Items that are or could be transferred to profit and loss

Amounts that could be transferred to profit and loss (debt instruments)

(65,892)

8,512

Items that are or could be transferred to retained earnings

Change of fair value related to financial assets measured through OCI

(469,171,609)

365,295,941

Effect of income tax related to them

70,902,368

(57,322,529)

Other comprehensive income

(398,335,133)

307,981,924

Total comprehensive income for the period

(391,064,873)

629,578,464

Earnings per share

Basic

0.0143

0.624

Diluted

0.0143

0.624

The condensed interim financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on November 14, 2022, and were signed on its behalf by:

Bogdan-Alexandru Drăgoi

Dorel Baba

Chairman, CEO

Financial Reporting Manager

1

Condensed statement of financial position as of September 30, 2022

Denominated in RON

Note

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

12

Bank deposits

Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income (bonds)

14

Other financial assets

15

Other assets

Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss

13

Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income (shares)

14

Assets representing rights to use the underlying assets under leasing

contract

Investment property

16

Tangible assets (items of property, plant, and equipment)

Total assets

Liabilities

Payable dividends

Other financial liabilities

17

Other deferred liabilities and revenues

Liabilities on leasing contract

Liability on deferred income tax

18

Total liabilities

Equity (own capital)

Share capital

19

Treasury shares

19

Losses from the repurchase of own shares

Benefits granted in equity instruments

Other reserves

19

Reserves from the revaluation of tangible assets

Legal reserves

19

Reserves from revaluation of financial assets designated at fair value

14,

through other comprehensive income

19

Retained earnings

19

Total equity (own capital)

Total liabilities and equity

September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

200,761,053260,126,530

  • 79,232,230
    5,280,2485,283,259

17,909,385

10,514,505

158,597

225,875

1,511,304,527

1,680,415,609

1,376,761,160

1,554,069,140

538,816

725,329

12,953,334

12,953,334

3,633,667

3,840,248

3,129,300,785

3,607,386,059

10,104,126

-

12,622,606

10,219,192

695,295

293,418

597,037

789,288

109,215,975

179,957,876

133,235,040

191,259,774

51,542,236

51,542,236

(21,363,229)

(21,363,229)

(330,998)

(330,998)

1,454,936

-

1,606,128,538

1,249,578,037

1,176,569

1,176,569

10,308,447

10,308,447

583,636,560

984,425,325

763,512,686

1,140,789,898

2,996,065,745

3,416,126,285

3,129,300,785

3,607,386,059

The condensed interim financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on November 14, 2022, and were signed on its behalf by:

Bogdan-Alexandru Drăgoi

Dorel Baba

Chairman, CEO

Financial Reporting Manager

2

Condensed Statement of Changes in Equity as of September 30, 2022

Denominated in RON

Share

Treasury

Losses

Legal

Reserves from

Reserves from

Benefits

Other

Retained

Total

capital

shares

from the

reserves

the revaluation of

revaluation of

granted in

reserves

earnings

repurchase

financial assets at

tangible assets

equity

of own

fair value through

instruments

shares

other

comprehensive

income

Balance on January 1, 2022

51,542,236

(21,363,229)

(330,998)

10,308,447

984,425,325

1,176,569

-

1,249,578,037

1,140,789,898

3,416,126,285

Profit/(Loss) for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

7,270,260

7,270,260

Reserve from revaluation of

financial assets transferred to

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

profit and loss

Reserve from revaluation of

financial assets transferred to

-

-

-

-

(2,092,626)

-

-

-

2,092,626

-

retained earnings

Change in reserve

-

-

-

-

(469,250,051)

-

-

-

-

(469,250,051)

Revaluation of tangible assets

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Related deferred tax

-

-

-

-

70,553,913

-

-

-

361,006

70,914,919

Total comprehensive income

-

-

for the period

-

-

-

(400,788,765)

-

-

9,723,892

(391,064,873)

Other reserves - own sources

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

356,550,501

(356,550,501)

-

Payable dividends for 2021

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(30,450,603)

(30,450,603)

Prescribed dividends

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Change of granted benefits

-

-

-

-

1,454,936

-

-

1,454,936

Cancellation of treasury shares

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total transactions with

shareholders recognized

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,454,936

356,550,501

(387,001,104)

(28,995,667)

directly in equity

Balance on September 30, 2022

51,542,236

(21,363,229)

(330,998)

10,308,447

583,636,560

1,176,569

1,454,936

1,606,128,538

763,512,686

2,996,065,745

The condensed interim financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on November 14, 2022, and were signed on its behalf by:

Bogdan-Alexandru Drăgoi

Dorel Baba

Chairman, CEO

Financial Reporting Manager

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Societatea de Investitii Financiare Banat Crisana SA published this content on 15 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2022 16:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SIF BANAT-CRISANA
11:32aSif Banat Crisana : Quarterly Report as of September 30, 2022
PU
11:32aSif Banat Crisana : Condensed interim standalone financial statements as at September 30, ..
PU
11:32aSif Banat Crisana : Net asset statement September 30, 2022
PU
11:32aSif Banat Crisana : Detailed statement of investments September 30, 2022
PU
11:32aSif Banat Crisana : Investor Presentation – financial results Q3 2022
PU
09/29Sif Banat Crisana : Condensed interim consolidated financial statements as at June 30, 202..
PU
09/29Sif Banat Crisana : Consolidated Half-Year Report as at June 30, 2022
PU
09/01Sif Banat Crisana : Financial Results as of June 30, 2022
PU
09/01SIF Banat-Crisana Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
09/01SIF Banat-Crisana Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 470 M 99,1 M 99,1 M
Net income 2021 415 M 87,6 M 87,6 M
Net cash 2021 1 933 M 408 M 408 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,10x
Yield 2021 2,36%
Capitalization 1 264 M 266 M 266 M
EV / Sales 2020 -3,38x
EV / Sales 2021 -1,33x
Nbr of Employees 72
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart SIF BANAT-CRISANA
Duration : Period :
SIF Banat-Crisana Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIF BANAT-CRISANA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Bogdan-Alexandru Dragoi Chairman
Dorel Baba Manager-Finance
Sorin Marica Independent Non-Executive Director
Marcel Pfister Independent Non-Executive Director
Radu-Razvan Straut Vice Chairman & Deputy General Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIF BANAT-CRISANA-1.97%266
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-8.73%10 008
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-7.50%5 481
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED2.23%4 000
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-6.00%3 954
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-18.15%3 510