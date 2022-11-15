SIF Banat Crisana : Condensed interim standalone financial statements as at September 30, 2022
SIF Banat-Crișana S.A.
Condensed interim standalone financial statements
as of September 30, 2022
prepared pursuant to Rule no. 39/2015 for the approval of accounting regulations in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards applicable to entities authorised, regulated, and supervised by the Financial Supervisory Authority, operating in the Financial Instruments and Investments Sector
unaudited
FREE TRANSLATION
from Romanian, which is the official and binding version
CONTENTS
Condensed interim financial statements
Condensed statement of profit and loss and other comprehensive income
1
Condensed statement of financial position
2
Condensed statement of changes in equity
3 - 4
Condensed cash flow statement
5
Selected explanatory notes to the condensed financial statements
6 - 28
Condensed statement of profit and loss and other comprehensive income as of September 30, 2022
Denominated in RON
Note
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
Income
Dividend income
5
166,177,167
122,805,794
Interest income (assets at amortized cost, assets at FVTOCI)
6
2,506,695
1,409,119
Interest income (assets at FVTPL)
6
3,243,078
1,037,462
Other operating revenues
7
580,858
355,864
Gain/(Loss) on investment
Gain/(Loss) on investment property
16
-
874
Gain/(Loss) on foreign exchange differences
(193,502)
2,214,087
Gain/(Loss) on financial assets at FVTPL
8
(142,932,553)
222,311,898
Expenses
Commissions expenses
9
(3,218,439)
(3,942,024)
Other operating expenses
10
(11,232,354)
(10,993,340)
Profit/(Loss) before tax
14,930,950
335,199,734
Income tax
11
(7,660,691)
(13,603,194)
Net profit/(loss) for the period
7,270,260
321,596,540
Other comprehensive income
Items that are or could be transferred to profit and loss
Amounts that could be transferred to profit and loss (debt instruments)
(65,892)
8,512
Items that are or could be transferred to retained earnings
Change of fair value related to financial assets measured through OCI
(469,171,609)
365,295,941
Effect of income tax related to them
70,902,368
(57,322,529)
Other comprehensive income
(398,335,133)
307,981,924
Total comprehensive income for the period
(391,064,873)
629,578,464
Earnings per share
Basic
0.0143
0.624
Diluted
0.0143
0.624
Condensed statement of financial position as of September 30, 2022
Denominated in RON
Note
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
12
Bank deposits
Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income (bonds)
14
Other financial assets
15
Other assets
Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss
13
Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income (shares)
14
Assets representing rights to use the underlying assets under leasing
contract
Investment property
16
Tangible assets (items of property, plant, and equipment)
Total assets
Liabilities
Payable dividends
Other financial liabilities
17
Other deferred liabilities and revenues
Liabilities on leasing contract
Liability on deferred income tax
18
Total liabilities
Equity (own capital)
Share capital
19
Treasury shares
19
Losses from the repurchase of own shares
Benefits granted in equity instruments
Other reserves
19
Reserves from the revaluation of tangible assets
Legal reserves
19
Reserves from revaluation of financial assets designated at fair value
14,
through other comprehensive income
19
Retained earnings
19
Total equity (own capital)
Total liabilities and equity
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
200,761,053260,126,530
79,232,230
5,280,2485,283,259
17,909,385
10,514,505
158,597
225,875
1,511,304,527
1,680,415,609
1,376,761,160
1,554,069,140
538,816
725,329
12,953,334
12,953,334
3,633,667
3,840,248
3,129,300,785
3,607,386,059
10,104,126
-
12,622,606
10,219,192
695,295
293,418
597,037
789,288
109,215,975
179,957,876
133,235,040
191,259,774
51,542,236
51,542,236
(21,363,229)
(21,363,229)
(330,998)
(330,998)
1,454,936
-
1,606,128,538
1,249,578,037
1,176,569
1,176,569
10,308,447
10,308,447
583,636,560
984,425,325
763,512,686
1,140,789,898
2,996,065,745
3,416,126,285
3,129,300,785
3,607,386,059
Condensed Statement of Changes in Equity as of September 30, 2022
Denominated in RON
Share
Treasury
Losses
Legal
Reserves from
Reserves from
Benefits
Other
Retained
Total
capital
shares
from the
reserves
the revaluation of
revaluation of
granted in
reserves
earnings
repurchase
financial assets at
tangible assets
equity
of own
fair value through
instruments
shares
other
comprehensive
income
Balance on January 1, 2022
51,542,236
(21,363,229)
(330,998)
10,308,447
984,425,325
1,176,569
-
1,249,578,037
1,140,789,898
3,416,126,285
Profit/(Loss) for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
7,270,260
7,270,260
Reserve from revaluation of
financial assets transferred to
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
profit and loss
Reserve from revaluation of
financial assets transferred to
-
-
-
-
(2,092,626)
-
-
-
2,092,626
-
retained earnings
Change in reserve
-
-
-
-
(469,250,051)
-
-
-
-
(469,250,051)
Revaluation of tangible assets
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Related deferred tax
-
-
-
-
70,553,913
-
-
-
361,006
70,914,919
Total comprehensive income
-
-
for the period
-
-
-
(400,788,765)
-
-
9,723,892
(391,064,873)
Other reserves - own sources
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
356,550,501
(356,550,501)
-
Payable dividends for 2021
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(30,450,603)
(30,450,603)
Prescribed dividends
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Change of granted benefits
-
-
-
-
1,454,936
-
-
1,454,936
Cancellation of treasury shares
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total transactions with
shareholders recognized
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,454,936
356,550,501
(387,001,104)
(28,995,667)
directly in equity
Balance on September 30, 2022
51,542,236
(21,363,229)
(330,998)
10,308,447
583,636,560
1,176,569
1,454,936
1,606,128,538
763,512,686
2,996,065,745
The condensed interim financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on November 14, 2022, and were signed on its behalf by:
Bogdan-Alexandru Drăgoi
Dorel Baba
Chairman, CEO
Financial Reporting Manager
3
