SIF Banat Crisana : Financial Results as of June 30, 2021

08/31/2021 | 11:32am EDT
SIF Banat-Crișana completes the first half of 2021 having a solid financial position.

The net asset value, calculated in accordance with ASF regulations, reached RON 3,308.21m as of June 30, 2021, up 14.7% vs. 2020-year end.

The company had an investment policy during the first six months of the year of fully or partially divesting from some positions in the stock portfolio, in order to increase the liquidity reserve, seeking to provide financial resources to address the proposed investment projects and the buyback programs approved by the shareholders.

During H1 2021, the company had dividend income amounting to RON 29.2m, slightly lower as compared to H1 2020, because of the decrease of dividends distributed by certain issuers. Interest income decreased as compared to the same period of the previous year, influenced by the significantly smaller investments in corporate bonds vs. H1 2020.

Gain on investment amounts to RON 207.59m at the end of H1, mainly resulting from the valuation of the financial assets in the portfolio recorded at fair level through profit and loss (e.g. listed and unlisted shares - subsidiaries and associates, fund units and bonds). The upward trend in global stock markets has had a positive influence on the market value for the stocks listed on the domestic market and accounted in this category.

Expenses as of June 30, 2021, are higher vs. the corresponding period of 2020 but having a clearly inferior progress vs. the advancement of the net result.

Net profit as of June 30, 2021, amounting to RON 216.93m, is the effect of the result from the measurement at fair value of the above-mentioned shareholdings.

Total comprehensive income as of June 30, 2021, is positive, amounting to RON 422.1m, the effect of recognizing in other comprehensive income of the fair value increase of the portfolio of financial assets classified in FVTOCI (Assets at fair value through other comprehensive income - mainly shareholdings in the financial-banking sector).

The full version of Q1 2021 report is available on SIF Banat-Crișana website, www.sif1.ro, in Investor Relations › Financials › Financial Results section.

Chairman of the Board of Directors & CEO, Bogdan-Alexandru DRĂGOI
Financial Reporting Manager, Dorel BABA

