  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Romania
  4. Bucharest Stock Exchange
  5. SIF Banat-Crisana
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIF1   ROSIFAACNOR2

SIF BANAT-CRISANA

(SIF1)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-30
2.480 RON   +1.64%
01:01aSIF BANAT CRISANA : Financial Results as of June 30, 2022
PU
08/31SIF BANAT CRISANA : Half-Yearly Report as of June 30, 2022
PU
08/31SIF BANAT CRISANA : Condensed interim standalone financial statements as at June 30, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SIF Banat Crisana : Financial Results as of June 30, 2022

09/01/2022 | 01:01am EDT
SIF Banat-Crișana's results for H1 2022 are under the sign of the current difficult investment context, the dividend income recorded by the company (RON 127m) being impacted at the level of the net result by the gain/loss on investments position, which reflects the fair value evolution of assets at fair value through profit or loss (shares of subsidiaries, investments in fund units, bonds).

SIF Banat-Crișana's net asset value, calculated in accordance with ASF regulations, was of RON 3,158.6m on June 30, 2022, down 7.3% vs 2021-year end.

The company had an active investment position during the first 6 months of the year, purchasing shares in listed companies, partially making use of the available liquidity reserve, constituted as a result of a significant divestment activity during 2021.

H1 2022, the Company recorded dividend income amounting to RON 127m, 76% represented by the dividends distributed to shareholders by the main listed domestic banks. Interest income increased compared to the similar period of the previous year, mostly related to financial assets at fair value through profit and loss.

Loss on investment amounts to RON 99m vs a gain of RON 207m recorded on June 30, 2021. The net loss is the result of the fair value measurement, during the first 6 months of the year, of listed shares (subsidiaries and entities associated), of fund units and bonds. The movement of the global stock markets, impacted by the current geopolitical condition, has negatively influenced the market value of the locally listed stocks recorded in this category.

Expenses as of June 30, 2022, are lower vs. the corresponding period of 2021 with decreases in most categories of expenses.

Net profit as of June 30, 2022, amounting to RON 12.4m, is the effect of dividend income and the result from the fair value measurement of interests measured at fair value through profit and loss.

Total comprehensive income as of June 30, 2022, is unfavourable, amounting to RON 222m, the effect of recognizing in other comprehensive income of the fair value decrease as compared to 2021-year end, of the portfolio of financial assets classified in FVTOCI (Assets at fair value through other comprehensive income - mainly shareholdings in the financial-banking sector).

The full version of H1 2022 report is available on SIF Banat-Crișana website, in Investor Relations › Financials › Financial Results section.

Disclaimer

Societatea de Investitii Financiare Banat Crisana SA published this content on 31 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2022 05:00:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
