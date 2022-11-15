SIF Banat Crisana : Investor Presentation – financial results Q3 2022

This presentation made available on SIF Banat-Crișana website www.sif1.ro is addressed only the shareholders for information purposes only, and should not be reproduced, copied or re-transmitted, and nothing in it should be construed as an offer, invitation or recommendation to purchase Company's securities. The information in this presentation has not been independently reviewed. Please consult SIF Banat-Crișana'sSimplified Prospectus and Key Investor Information Document (KIID) before making any final investment decisions