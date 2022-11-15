Advanced search
    SIF1   ROSIFAACNOR2

SIF BANAT-CRISANA

(SIF1)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-13
2.490 RON   -1.19%
2.490 RON   -1.19%
11:32aSif Banat Crisana : Quarterly Report as of September 30, 2022
PU
11:32aSif Banat Crisana : Condensed interim standalone financial statements as at September 30, 2022
PU
11:32aSif Banat Crisana : Net asset statement September 30, 2022
PU
SIF Banat Crisana : Investor Presentation – financial results Q3 2022

11/15/2022 | 11:32am EST
- PRESENTATION OF FINANCIAL RESULTS Q3 2022 -

This presentation made available on SIF Banat-Crișana website www.sif1.ro is addressed only the shareholders for information purposes only, and should not be reproduced, copied or re-transmitted, and nothing in it should be construed as an offer, invitation or recommendation to purchase Company's securities. The information in this presentation has not been independently reviewed. Please consult SIF Banat-Crișana'sSimplified Prospectus and Key Investor Information Document (KIID) before making any final investment decisions

PRESENTATION OF SIF BANAT-CRIȘANA FINANCIAL RESULTS Q3 2022

GENERAL INFORMATION

CORPORATE NAME Societatea de Investiții Financiare (SIF) Banat-Crișana S.A.

COMPANY TYPE ▪ joint stock company, Romanian legal entity with private capital

  • established as a self-managed investment company, authorized by the Financial Supervisory Authority as Alternative Investment Fund Manager (AIFM) - Authorization no. 78 / 09.03.2018, and as closed-ended alternative investment fund, diversified, addressed to retail investors (AIFRI) - Authorization no. 130 / 01.07.2021

MAIN ACTIVITY Main activity is, as per the classification of economic activities in the national economy (CAEN): financial intermediation, except for insurance and pension funds (CAEN code 64), and the main object of activity: Other financial intermediation n.c.a. (CAEN code 6499):

  • portfolio management
  • risk management;
  • other activities carried out within the collective management of an investment fund, allowed by the legislation in force.

2

PRESENTATION OF SIF BANAT-CRIȘANA FINANCIAL RESULTS Q3 2022

GENERAL INFORMATION

REGISTRATIONS Number in Trade Register J02/1898/1992

  • Tax Identification Code RO 2761040
  • Number in ASF AFIAA Register PJR07.1AFIAA / 020007 / 09.03.2018
  • Number in ASF FIAIR Register PJR09FIAIR / 020004/ 01.07.2021
  • Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) 254900GAQ2XT8DPA7274

FINANCIAL AUDITOR Deloitte Audit S.R.L.

DEPOSITARY BANK Banca Comercială Română (BCR)

SHARES AND Depozitarul Central S.A. Bucharest

SHAREHOLDERS REGISTRY

3

PRESENTATION OF SIF BANAT-CRIȘANA FINANCIAL RESULTS Q3 2022

GENERAL INFORMATION

SHARE CAPITAL

PART OF BVB (BSE) INDICES

RON 51,542,236.30

BET-FI | BET-XT | BET-XT-TR | BET-BK | BET-XT-TRN

TOTAL ISSUED SHARES

ISIN CODE

515,422,363

ROSIFAACNOR2

OUTSTANDING SHARES

BLOOMBERG ID

507,510,056

SIF1:RO

NOMINAL VALUE/SHARE

REUTERS ID

RON 0.1000

SIF1.BX

TRADING MARKET

MK. CAP:

Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB or BSE)

RON 1,262.78m (September 30, 2022)

segment: Principal

category: Premium

NET ASSET VALUE

symbol: SIF1

RON 2,989.34m (September 30, 2022)

4

PRESENTATION OF SIF BANAT-CRIȘANA FINANCIAL RESULTS Q3 2022

SHAREHOLDERS' STRUCTURE

as per holdings, as of September 30, 2022

5,741,874

shareholders

  • 39.70%

Romanian individuals (5,739,622 shareholders)

  • 38.69%

Romanian legal entities (113 shareholders)

  • 1.54%

SIF Banat-Crișana (7.912.307 treasury shares)

  • 0.33%

non-resident individuals (2,113 shareholders)

  • 19.74%

non-resident legal entities (25 shareholders)

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Societatea de Investitii Financiare Banat Crisana SA published this content on 15 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2022 16:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
