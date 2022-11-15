SIF Banat Crisana : Investor Presentation – financial results Q3 2022

This presentation made available on SIF Banat-Crișana website www.sif1.ro is addressed only the shareholders for information purposes only, and should not be reproduced, copied or re-transmitted, and nothing in it should be construed as an offer, invitation or recommendation to purchase Company's securities. The information in this presentation has not been independently reviewed. Please consult SIF Banat-Crișana'sSimplified Prospectus and Key Investor Information Document (KIID) before making any final investment decisions
PRESENTATION OF SIF BANAT-CRIȘANA FINANCIAL RESULTS Q3 2022
GENERAL INFORMATION
CORPORATE NAME Societatea de Investiții Financiare (SIF) Banat-Crișana S.A.
COMPANY TYPE ▪ joint stock company, Romanian legal entity with private capital
established as a self-managed investment company, authorized by the Financial Supervisory Authority as Alternative Investment Fund Manager (AIFM) - Authorization no. 78 / 09.03.2018, and as closed-ended alternative investment fund, diversified, addressed to retail investors (AIFRI) - Authorization no. 130 / 01.07.2021
MAIN ACTIVITY Main activity is, as per the classification of economic activities in the national economy (CAEN): financial intermediation, except for insurance and pension funds (CAEN code 64), and the main object of activity: Other financial intermediation n.c.a. (CAEN code 6499):
portfolio management
risk management;
other activities carried out within the collective management of an investment fund, allowed by the legislation in force.
PRESENTATION OF SIF BANAT-CRIȘANA FINANCIAL RESULTS Q3 2022
GENERAL INFORMATION
REGISTRATIONS ▪ Number in Trade Register J02/1898/1992
Tax Identification Code RO 2761040
Number in ASF AFIAA Register PJR07.1AFIAA / 020007 / 09.03.2018
Number in ASF FIAIR Register PJR09FIAIR / 020004/ 01.07.2021
