  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Romania
  4. Bucharest Stock Exchange
  5. SIF Banat-Crisana
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIF1   ROSIFAACNOR2

SIF BANAT-CRISANA

(SIF1)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
Summary

SIF Banat Crisana : NAV as of date 02/28/2022

03/15/2022 | 12:12pm EDT
STATEMENT OF

Annex 10

SIF Banat-Crișana assets and liabilities

as per Reg 7/2020

AIFRI established by a constitutive act

02/28/2022

ITEM

VALUE (RON)

1

Intangible assets

3,499

2

Tangible assets

3,794,078

3

Investment property

12,953,334

4

Biological assets

-

5

Assets representing rights to use the underlying assets in a leasing contract

683,881

6

Financial assets

3,279,259,787

6.1

Financial assets measured at amortized cost

-

6.2

Financial assets measured at fair value through profit and loss

1,597,275,307

6.2.1

Shares

1,195,359,678

6.2.1.1 Admitted to trading on a trading venue

889,530,786

6.2.1.2.1

in Romania

889,530,786

6.2.1.2.1.1 Traded in the last 30 trading days

414,927,301

6.2.1.2.1.2 Not traded in the last 30 trading days

474,603,485

6.2.1.2.2 in a Member State

-

6.2.1.2.3 in a third country

-

6.2.1.2 Not admitted to trading

305,828,892

6.2.1.2.1

in Romania

305,828,892

6.2.1.2.2 in a Member State

-

6.2.1.2.3 in a third country

-

6.2.2

Corporate bonds

37,053,365

6.2.2.1 Admitted to trading on a trading venue

37,053,365

6.2.2.1.1

in Romania

37,053,365

6.2.2.2.1.1 Traded in the last 30 trading days

-

6.2.2.2.1.2 Not traded in the last 30 trading days

37,053,365

6.2.2.1.2 in a Member State

-

6.2.2.1.3 in a third country

-

6.2.2.2

Not admitted to trading

-

6.1.2.2.1

in Romania

-

6.1.2.2.2 in a Member State

-

6.1.2.2.3 in a third country

-

6.2.3

Securities of AIF / UCITS

364,862,264

6.2.3.2

Fund units

364,862,264

6.2.3.2.1 Admitted to trading on a trading venue

-

6.2.3.2.2

Not admitted to trading

364,862,264

6.2.3.2.2.1

in Romania

330,351,104

6.2.3.2.2.2

in a Member State

-

6.2.3.2.2.3

in a third country

34,511,160

6.3

Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income

1,681,984,480

6.3.1

Shares

1,487,090,610

6.3.1.1 Addmitted to trading on a trading venue

1,377,868,809

6.3.1.2.1

in Romania

1,219,582,289

6.3.1.2.1.1 Traded in the last 30 trading days

1,218,171,056

6.3.1.2.1.2 Not traded in the last 30 trading days

1,411,233

6.3.1.2.2 in a Member State

158,286,520

6.3.1.2.2.1 Traded in the last 30 trading days

158,286,520

6.3.1.2.2.2 Not traded in the last 30 trading days

-

6.3.1.2.3

in a third country

-

6.1.1.2.3.1 Traded in the last 30 trading days

-

6.1.1.2.3.2 Not traded in the last 30 trading days

-

6.3.1.2

Not admitted to trading

109,221,801

6.3.1.2.1

in Romania

109,221,801

6.3.1.2.2 in a Member State

-

6.3.1.2.3 in a third country

-

6.3.2

Corporate bonds

5,253,510

6.3.2.1 Admitted to trading on a trading venue

5,253,510

6.3.2.1.1

in Romania

5,253,510

6.3.2.2.1.1 Traded in the last 30 trading days

5,253,510

6.3.2.2.1.2 Not traded in the last 30 trading days

-

6.3.2.1.2 in a Member State

-

6.3.2.1.3 in a third country

-

6.3.2.2

Not admitted to trading

-

6.3.3

Securities of AIF / UCITS

189,640,359

6.3.3.1

Shares

189,640,359

6.3.3.1

Admitted to trading on a trading venue

189,640,359

6.3.3.1.1

in Romania

189,640,359

6.3.3.1.1.1 Traded in the last 30 trading days

189,640,359

6.3.3.1.1.2

Not traded in the last 30 trading days

-

6.3.3.2.2

in a Member State

-

6.3.3.2.3

in a third country

-

6.3.3.2

Not admitted to trading

-

6.3.3.2

Fund units

-

7

Cash available (cash and cash equivalent)

97,334,755

8

Bank deposits

28,580,346

9

Other assets:

7,895,066

9.1

Dividends or other receivables

-

9.2

Other assets

7,895,066

10

Accrued expenses

164,066

11

Total assets

3,430,668,811

12

Total liabilities

183,563,437

12.1

Financial liabilities measured at amortized cost

14,310,745

12.2

Deferred income tax liabilities

169,252,692

12.3

Other liabilities

-

13

Provisions for risks and expenses

-

14

Deferred income

30,567

15

Equity, of which:

3,312,428,323

15.1

Share capital

51,542,236

15.2

Items treated as equity

642,622,709

15.3

Other components of equity

930,263,020

15.4

Premium related to capital

-

15.5

Revaluation reserves

1,176,569

15.6

Reserves

3,220,076,087

*

15.7

Treasury shares

-21,694,227

15.8

Retained earnings

1,076,526,904

15.9

Retained earnings first-time adoption of IAS 29 (debtor account)

-2,537,534,532

15.10

Result for the period

-50,550,443

16

Net Asset Value

3,247,074,806

**

17

Number of issued shares

507,510,056

18

Net Asset Value per Share

6.3981

19

Number of companies in the portfolio, of which:

96

19.1

Companies admitted to trading on an EU trading venue

33

19.2

Companies admitted to trading on a stock exchange in a third country

-

19.3

Companies not admitted to trading

63

NOTE

  • The value of the repurchased shares within the Public Tender Offer carried out between September 29 and October 12, 2021.
  • As per Art. 123, par. (3) of ASF Regulation no. 9/2014, this item displays the number of shares issued by the company and outstanding
    as of the reporting date, excluding the treasury shares repurchased by the company, based on which the net asset value per share is calculated. At the date of this report, out of the total of 515,422,363 issued shares, the company holds a number of 7.912.307 treasury shares,
    repurchased under the PTO carried out between September 29 and October 12, 2021.

SIF Banat-Crisana

Certified

Banca Comercialã Românã

Disclaimer

Societatea de Investitii Financiare Banat Crisana SA published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 16:11:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 129 M 28,6 M 28,6 M
Net income 2020 88,9 M 19,7 M 19,7 M
Net cash 2020 1 566 M 348 M 348 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 134 M 252 M 252 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,38x
EV / Sales 2020 -3,38x
Nbr of Employees 34
Free-Float 97,5%
Chart SIF BANAT-CRISANA
Duration : Period :
SIF Banat-Crisana Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIF BANAT-CRISANA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 2,20 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Bogdan-Alexandru Dragoi Chairman
Sorin Marica Independent Non-Executive Director
Marcel Pfister Independent Non-Executive Director
Radu-Razvan Straut Vice Chairman & Deputy General Director
Ionel-Marian Ciucioi Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIF BANAT-CRISANA-13.39%252
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-6.89%9 448
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.6.40%6 334
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-3.20%4 443
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION-6.30%3 084
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-4.79%2 512