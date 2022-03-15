SIF Banat Crisana : NAV as of date 02/28/2022

Assets representing rights to use the underlying assets in a leasing contract
683,881
6
Financial assets
3,279,259,787
6.1
Financial assets measured at amortized cost
-
6.2
Financial assets measured at fair value through profit and loss
1,597,275,307
6.2.1
Shares
1,195,359,678
6.2.1.1 Admitted to trading on a trading venue
889,530,786
6.2.1.2.1
in Romania
889,530,786
6.2.1.2.1.1 Traded in the last 30 trading days
414,927,301
6.2.1.2.1.2 Not traded in the last 30 trading days
474,603,485
6.2.1.2.2 in a Member State
-
6.2.1.2.3 in a third country
-
6.2.1.2 Not admitted to trading
305,828,892
6.2.1.2.1
in Romania
305,828,892
6.2.1.2.2 in a Member State
-
6.2.1.2.3 in a third country
-
6.2.2
Corporate bonds
37,053,365
6.2.2.1 Admitted to trading on a trading venue
37,053,365
6.2.2.1.1
in Romania
37,053,365
6.2.2.2.1.1 Traded in the last 30 trading days
-
6.2.2.2.1.2 Not traded in the last 30 trading days
37,053,365
6.2.2.1.2 in a Member State
-
6.2.2.1.3 in a third country
-
6.2.2.2
Not admitted to trading
-
6.1.2.2.1
in Romania
-
6.1.2.2.2 in a Member State
-
6.1.2.2.3 in a third country
-
6.2.3
Securities of AIF / UCITS
364,862,264
6.2.3.2
Fund units
364,862,264
6.2.3.2.1 Admitted to trading on a trading venue
-
6.2.3.2.2
Not admitted to trading
364,862,264
6.2.3.2.2.1
in Romania
330,351,104
6.2.3.2.2.2
in a Member State
-
6.2.3.2.2.3
in a third country
34,511,160
6.3
Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income
1,681,984,480
6.3.1
Shares
1,487,090,610
6.3.1.1 Addmitted to trading on a trading venue
1,377,868,809
6.3.1.2.1
in Romania
1,219,582,289
6.3.1.2.1.1 Traded in the last 30 trading days
1,218,171,056
6.3.1.2.1.2 Not traded in the last 30 trading days
1,411,233
6.3.1.2.2 in a Member State
158,286,520
6.3.1.2.2.1 Traded in the last 30 trading days
158,286,520
6.3.1.2.2.2 Not traded in the last 30 trading days
-
6.3.1.2.3
in a third country
-
6.1.1.2.3.1 Traded in the last 30 trading days
-
6.1.1.2.3.2 Not traded in the last 30 trading days
-
6.3.1.2
Not admitted to trading
109,221,801
6.3.1.2.1
in Romania
109,221,801
6.3.1.2.2 in a Member State
-
6.3.1.2.3 in a third country
-
6.3.2
Corporate bonds
5,253,510
6.3.2.1 Admitted to trading on a trading venue
5,253,510
6.3.2.1.1
in Romania
5,253,510
6.3.2.2.1.1 Traded in the last 30 trading days
5,253,510
6.3.2.2.1.2 Not traded in the last 30 trading days
-
6.3.2.1.2 in a Member State
-
6.3.2.1.3 in a third country
-
6.3.2.2
Not admitted to trading
-
6.3.3
Securities of AIF / UCITS
189,640,359
6.3.3.1
Shares
189,640,359
6.3.3.1
Admitted to trading on a trading venue
189,640,359
6.3.3.1.1
in Romania
189,640,359
6.3.3.1.1.1 Traded in the last 30 trading days
189,640,359
6.3.3.1.1.2
Not traded in the last 30 trading days
-
6.3.3.2.2
in a Member State
-
6.3.3.2.3
in a third country
-
6.3.3.2
Not admitted to trading
-
6.3.3.2
Fund units
-
7
Cash available (cash and cash equivalent)
97,334,755
8
Bank deposits
28,580,346
9
Other assets:
7,895,066
9.1
Dividends or other receivables
-
9.2
Other assets
7,895,066
10
Accrued expenses
164,066
11
Total assets
3,430,668,811
12
Total liabilities
183,563,437
12.1
Financial liabilities measured at amortized cost
14,310,745
12.2
Deferred income tax liabilities
169,252,692
12.3
Other liabilities
-
13
Provisions for risks and expenses
-
14
Deferred income
30,567
15
Equity, of which:
3,312,428,323
15.1
Share capital
51,542,236
15.2
Items treated as equity
642,622,709
15.3
Other components of equity
930,263,020
15.4
Premium related to capital
-
15.5
Revaluation reserves
1,176,569
15.6
Reserves
3,220,076,087
*
15.7
Treasury shares
-21,694,227
15.8
Retained earnings
1,076,526,904
15.9
Retained earnings first-time adoption of IAS 29 (debtor account)
-2,537,534,532
15.10
Result for the period
-50,550,443
16
Net Asset Value
3,247,074,806
**
17
Number of issued shares
507,510,056
18
Net Asset Value per Share
6.3981
19
Number of companies in the portfolio, of which:
96
19.1
Companies admitted to trading on an EU trading venue
33
19.2
Companies admitted to trading on a stock exchange in a third country
-
19.3
Companies not admitted to trading
63
NOTE
The value of the repurchased shares within the Public Tender Offer carried out between September 29 and October 12, 2021.
As per Art. 123, par. (3) of ASF Regulation no. 9/2014, this item displays the number ofshares issued by the company and outstanding
as of the reporting date, excluding the treasury shares repurchased by the company, based on which the net asset value per share is calculated. At the date of this report, out of the total of 515,422,363 issued shares, the company holds a number of 7.912.307 treasury shares,
repurchased under the PTO carried out between September 29 and October 12, 2021.
Societatea de Investitii Financiare Banat Crisana SA published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.