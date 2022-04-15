Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Romania
  4. Bucharest Stock Exchange
  5. SIF Banat-Crisana
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIF1   ROSIFAACNOR2

SIF BANAT-CRISANA

(SIF1)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  04-13
2.430 RON   -0.41%
11:11aSIF BANAT CRISANA : NAV as of date 03/31/2022
PU
04/05SIF BANAT CRISANA : NAV as of date 02/28/2022 - recalculated
PU
04/05SIF BANAT CRISANA : NAV as of date 01/31/2022- recalculated
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SIF Banat Crisana : NAV as of date 03/31/2022

04/15/2022 | 11:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SIF Banat-Crișana assets and liabilities AIFRI established by a constitutive act 03/31/2022

STATEMENT OF

Annex 10 as per Reg 7/2020

ITEM

1

2

3

4

Intangible assets Tangible assets Investment property Biological assets

5

6

Assets representing rights to use the underlying assets in a leasing contract Financial assets

6.1 6.2

Financial assets measured at amortized cost

Financial assets measured at fair value through profit and loss

6.2.1

6.2.2

Shares 6.2.1.1

Admitted to trading on a trading venue

6.2.1.2.1

6.2.1.2.2 6.2.1.2.3

6.2.1.2

Not admitted to trading

6.2.1.2.1 6.2.1.2.2 6.2.1.2.3

Corporate bonds

in Romania 6.2.1.2.1.1 6.2.1.2.1.2

in a Member State in a third country

  • in Romania

  • in a Member State

  • in a third countryTraded in the last 30 trading days Not traded in the last 30 trading days

6.2.2.1

Admitted to trading on a trading venue

6.2.2.1.1

6.2.2.1.2 6.2.2.1.3

in Romania 6.2.2.2.1.1 6.2.2.2.1.2

in a Member State in a third country

6.2.2.2

Not admitted to trading

Traded in the last 30 trading days Not traded in the last 30 trading days

VALUE (RON)

3,192

3,769,371

12,953,334 -

664,826

3,263,026,959

- 1,606,091,300

1,197,753,638

873,222,222

873,222,222

418,433,780 454,788,442

- -

324,531,416

324,531,416 - -

37,211,522

37,211,522

37,211,522

- 37,211,522

- --

6.1.2.2.1 6.1.2.2.2 6.1.2.2.3

6.2.3

Securities of AIF / UCITS

  • in Romania

  • in a Member State

  • in a third country

6.2.3.2

Fund units 6.2.3.2.1 6.2.3.2.2

Admitted to trading on a trading venue Not admitted to trading

6.2.3.2.2.1 6.2.3.2.2.2 6.2.3.2.2.3

  • in Romania

  • in a Member State

  • in a third country

6.3

Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income

6.3.1

6.3.2

Shares 6.3.1.1

Addmitted to trading on a trading venue

6.3.1.2.1

6.3.1.2.2

6.3.1.2.3

6.3.1.2

Not admitted to trading

6.3.1.2.1 6.3.1.2.2 6.3.1.2.3

Corporate bonds

in Romania 6.3.1.2.1.1 6.3.1.2.1.2

in a Member State

6.3.1.2.2.1 6.3.1.2.2.2

in a third country 6.1.1.2.3.1 6.1.1.2.3.2

  • in Romania

  • in a Member State

  • in a third countryTraded in the last 30 trading days Not traded in the last 30 trading daysTraded in the last 30 trading days Not traded in the last 30 trading daysTraded in the last 30 trading days Not traded in the last 30 trading days

6.3.2.1

Admitted to trading on a trading venue

6.3.2.1.1

6.3.2.1.2 6.3.2.1.3

in Romania 6.3.2.2.1.1 6.3.2.2.1.2

Traded in the last 30 trading days Not traded in the last 30 trading daysin a Member State in a third country

- - -

371,126,140

371,126,140

- 371,126,140

336,301,200 - 34,824,940

1,656,935,659

1,466,246,833

1,324,653,266

1,160,970,272

1,160,615,415 354,857

163,682,994

163,682,994 --- -141,593,568

141,593,568 - -

5,277,389

5,277,389

5,277,389

5,277,389 -- -

6.3.2.2

Not admitted to trading

6.3.3

Securities of AIF / UCITS

  • 6.3.3.1 Shares 6.3.3.1

    6.3.3.2

  • 6.3.3.2 Fund units

7 8 9

Cash available (cash and cash equivalent) Bank deposits

Other assets:

9.1 9.2

Dividends or other receivables Other assets

10 11 12

Accrued expenses Total assets Total liabilities

Not admitted to trading

12.1 12.2 12.3

Financial liabilities measured at amortized cost Deferred income tax liabilities

Other liabilities

13 14 15

Provisions for risks and expenses Deferred income

Admitted to trading on a trading venue

6.3.3.1.1

6.3.3.1.1.1

6.3.3.1.1.2

6.3.3.2.2

6.3.3.2.3

Equity, of which:

15.1

Share capital

15.2

15.3

15.4

15.5

15.6

Items treated as equity Other components of equity Premium related to capital Revaluation reserves Reserves

*

15.7 15.8

Treasury shares Retained earningsin Romania

-185,411,437 185,411,437

185,411,437

Traded in the last 30 trading days Not traded in the last 30 trading days in a Member State in a third country

185,411,437 185,411,437 - - -

- -

95,754,503 29,315,366 39,091,728

31,255,463 7,836,265

212,521 3,444,791,800 173,961,738

14,278,750 159,682,988 -

- 29,197 3,276,407,471

51,542,236

642,622,709

879,560,704 -

1,176,569

3,220,076,087

-21,694,227 1,076,911,446

15.9 15.10

Retained earnings first-time adoption of IAS 29 (debtor account) Result for the period

-2,537,534,532 -36,253,521

16

Net Asset Value

3,270,800,865

**

17 18 19

Number of issued shares Net Asset Value per Share

Number of companies in the portfolio, of which:

507,510,053 6.4448 94

19.1 19.2 19.3

Companies admitted to trading on an EU trading venue

Companies admitted to trading on a stock exchange in a third country Companies not admitted to trading

32 - 62

NOTE

* **

The value of the repurchased shares within the Public Tender Offer carried out between September 29 and October 12, 2021.

As per Art. 123, par. (3) of ASF Regulation no. 9/2014, this item displays the number of shares issued by the company and outstanding as of the reporting date, excluding the treasury shares repurchased by the company, based on which the net asset value per share is calculated. At the date of this report, out of the total of 515,422,363 issued shares, the company holds a number of 7.912.307 treasury shares, repurchased under the PTO carried out between September 29 and October 12, 2021.

ANNEX - according to art.38 par. (4) of Law 243/2019

Assets in SIF Banat-Crișana portfolio evaluated using valuation methods in accordance with International Valuation Standards

No.

Name of the issuerTax Indentificat ion Code

SymbolNo. of shares heldNo./date of valuation report

Companies not admitted to trading where SIF BC stake is> 33% of the share capital

1

AZUGA TURISM

28330211

2

NAPOMAR

199176

3

CENTRAL

199230

SAI MUNTENIA INVEST 9415761

SIF SPV TWO

40094500

786,882 629/09.03.2022

10,256,241 630/09.03.2022

53,120 631/09.03.2022

119,976 632/09.03.2022

119,988 633/09.03.2022

RON / share

19.1600

1.0442

769.6009

740.2500

Total value

Valuation method

15,076,659

income approach, discounted cash flow method

10,709,567

income approach, discounted cash flow method

40,881,200

income approach, discounted cash flow method

88,812,234

0.4675

56,094

6

Administrare Imobiliare SA

20919450

16,049,741 634/09.03.2022

2.6425

42,411,441

asset approach, corrected Net Asset method

7

SIF1 IMGB

380430

301,078,647 636/09.03.2022

0.8025

241,615,614

asset approach, corrected Net Asset method

Companies admitted to trading with irrelevant liquidity for the application of the mark to market valuation method (according to Art.114 par. (4) of Reg.9 / 2014)

SIF Imobiliare PLC

HE323682

9

SIF Hoteluri

56150

10

IAMU

4,499,961 635/09.03.2022

CAOR

31,820,906 637/09.03.2022

1766830

IAMU

7,286,299 628/09.03.2022

77.0131

2.1111

346,555,946

67,177,115

income approach, discounted cash flow method

5.6346

41,055,380

income approach, discounted cash flow method

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Societatea de Investitii Financiare Banat Crisana SA published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 15:10:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SIF BANAT-CRISANA
11:11aSIF BANAT CRISANA : NAV as of date 03/31/2022
PU
04/05SIF BANAT CRISANA : NAV as of date 02/28/2022 - recalculated
PU
04/05SIF BANAT CRISANA : NAV as of date 01/31/2022- recalculated
PU
04/04SIF BANAT CRISANA : NAV as of date 12/31/2021-annual financial results
PU
03/22SIF BANAT CRISANA : Financial Calendar 2022 for SIF Banat-Crisana (updated)
PU
03/21SIF BANAT CRISANA : Board of Directors proposal on the distribution of the net profit for ..
PU
03/21SIF BANAT CRISANA : Convening Notice for the OGSM and the EGSM of April 28 (29), 2022
PU
03/15SIF BANAT CRISANA : NAV as of date 02/28/2022
PU
03/02SIF BANAT CRISANA : Comunicat Metode de evaluare
PU
03/02SIF BANAT CRISANA : Disponibilitate Rezultate financiare preliminare aferente anului 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 129 M 28,1 M 28,1 M
Net income 2020 88,9 M 19,4 M 19,4 M
Net cash 2020 1 566 M 342 M 342 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 252 M 274 M 274 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,38x
EV / Sales 2020 -3,38x
Nbr of Employees 34
Free-Float 97,5%
Chart SIF BANAT-CRISANA
Duration : Period :
SIF Banat-Crisana Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIF BANAT-CRISANA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Bogdan-Alexandru Dragoi Chairman
Sorin Marica Independent Non-Executive Director
Marcel Pfister Independent Non-Executive Director
Radu-Razvan Straut Vice Chairman & Deputy General Director
Ionel-Marian Ciucioi Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIF BANAT-CRISANA-4.33%274
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION3.02%10 670
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.8.88%6 481
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-1.07%4 576
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED2.83%4 476
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION-1.19%3 244