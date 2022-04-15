SIF Banat Crisana : NAV as of date 03/31/2022

SIF Banat-Crișana assets and liabilities AIFRI established by a constitutive act 03/31/2022

STATEMENT OF

Annex 10 as per Reg 7/2020

ITEM

1

2

3

4

Intangible assets Tangible assets Investment property Biological assets

5

6

Assets representing rights to use the underlying assets in a leasing contract Financial assets

6.1 6.2

Financial assets measured at amortized cost

Financial assets measured at fair value through profit and loss

6.2.1

6.2.2

Shares 6.2.1.1

Admitted to trading on a trading venue

6.2.1.2.1

6.2.1.2.2 6.2.1.2.3

6.2.1.2

Not admitted to trading

6.2.1.2.1 6.2.1.2.2 6.2.1.2.3

Corporate bonds

in Romania 6.2.1.2.1.1 6.2.1.2.1.2

in a Member State in a third country

in Romania

in a Member State

in a third countryTraded in the last 30 trading days Not traded in the last 30 trading days

6.2.2.1

Admitted to trading on a trading venue

6.2.2.1.1

6.2.2.1.2 6.2.2.1.3

in Romania 6.2.2.2.1.1 6.2.2.2.1.2

in a Member State in a third country

6.2.2.2

Not admitted to trading

Traded in the last 30 trading days Not traded in the last 30 trading days

VALUE (RON)

3,192

3,769,371

12,953,334 -

664,826

3,263,026,959

- 1,606,091,300

1,197,753,638

873,222,222

873,222,222

418,433,780 454,788,442

- -

324,531,416

324,531,416 - -

37,211,522

37,211,522

37,211,522

- 37,211,522

- --

6.1.2.2.1 6.1.2.2.2 6.1.2.2.3

6.2.3

Securities of AIF / UCITS

in Romania

in a Member State

in a third country

6.2.3.2

Fund units 6.2.3.2.1 6.2.3.2.2

Admitted to trading on a trading venue Not admitted to trading

6.2.3.2.2.1 6.2.3.2.2.2 6.2.3.2.2.3

in Romania

in a Member State

in a third country

6.3

Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income

6.3.1

6.3.2

Shares 6.3.1.1

Addmitted to trading on a trading venue

6.3.1.2.1

6.3.1.2.2

6.3.1.2.3

6.3.1.2

Not admitted to trading

6.3.1.2.1 6.3.1.2.2 6.3.1.2.3

Corporate bonds

in Romania 6.3.1.2.1.1 6.3.1.2.1.2

in a Member State

6.3.1.2.2.1 6.3.1.2.2.2

in a third country 6.1.1.2.3.1 6.1.1.2.3.2

in Romania

in a Member State

in a third countryTraded in the last 30 trading days Not traded in the last 30 trading daysTraded in the last 30 trading days Not traded in the last 30 trading daysTraded in the last 30 trading days Not traded in the last 30 trading days

6.3.2.1

Admitted to trading on a trading venue

6.3.2.1.1

6.3.2.1.2 6.3.2.1.3

in Romania 6.3.2.2.1.1 6.3.2.2.1.2

Traded in the last 30 trading days Not traded in the last 30 trading daysin a Member State in a third country

- - -

371,126,140

371,126,140

- 371,126,140

336,301,200 - 34,824,940

1,656,935,659

1,466,246,833

1,324,653,266

1,160,970,272

1,160,615,415 354,857

163,682,994

163,682,994 --- -141,593,568

141,593,568 - -

5,277,389

5,277,389

5,277,389

5,277,389 -- -

6.3.2.2

Not admitted to trading

6.3.3

Securities of AIF / UCITS

6.3.3.1 Shares 6.3.3.1 6.3.3.2

6.3.3.2 Fund units

7 8 9

Cash available (cash and cash equivalent) Bank deposits

Other assets:

9.1 9.2

Dividends or other receivables Other assets

10 11 12

Accrued expenses Total assets Total liabilities

Not admitted to trading

12.1 12.2 12.3

Financial liabilities measured at amortized cost Deferred income tax liabilities

Other liabilities

13 14 15

Provisions for risks and expenses Deferred income

Admitted to trading on a trading venue

6.3.3.1.1

6.3.3.1.1.1

6.3.3.1.1.2

6.3.3.2.2

6.3.3.2.3

Equity, of which:

15.1

Share capital

15.2

15.3

15.4

15.5

15.6

Items treated as equity Other components of equity Premium related to capital Revaluation reserves Reserves

*

15.7 15.8

Treasury shares Retained earningsin Romania

-185,411,437 185,411,437

185,411,437

Traded in the last 30 trading days Not traded in the last 30 trading days in a Member State in a third country

185,411,437 185,411,437 - - -

- -

95,754,503 29,315,366 39,091,728

31,255,463 7,836,265

212,521 3,444,791,800 173,961,738

14,278,750 159,682,988 -

- 29,197 3,276,407,471

51,542,236

642,622,709

879,560,704 -

1,176,569

3,220,076,087

-21,694,227 1,076,911,446

15.9 15.10

Retained earnings first-time adoption of IAS 29 (debtor account) Result for the period

-2,537,534,532 -36,253,521

16

Net Asset Value

3,270,800,865

**

17 18 19

Number of issued shares Net Asset Value per Share

Number of companies in the portfolio, of which:

507,510,053 6.4448 94

19.1 19.2 19.3

Companies admitted to trading on an EU trading venue

Companies admitted to trading on a stock exchange in a third country Companies not admitted to trading

32 - 62

NOTE

* **

The value of the repurchased shares within the Public Tender Offer carried out between September 29 and October 12, 2021.

As per Art. 123, par. (3) of ASF Regulation no. 9/2014, this item displays the number of shares issued by the company and outstanding as of the reporting date, excluding the treasury shares repurchased by the company, based on which the net asset value per share is calculated. At the date of this report, out of the total of 515,422,363 issued shares, the company holds a number of 7.912.307 treasury shares, repurchased under the PTO carried out between September 29 and October 12, 2021.

ANNEX - according to art.38 par. (4) of Law 243/2019

Assets in SIF Banat-Crișana portfolio evaluated using valuation methods in accordance with International Valuation Standards

No.

Name of the issuerTax Indentificat ion Code

SymbolNo. of shares heldNo./date of valuation report

Companies not admitted to trading where SIF BC stake is> 33% of the share capital

1

AZUGA TURISM

28330211

2

NAPOMAR

199176

3

CENTRAL

199230

SAI MUNTENIA INVEST 9415761

SIF SPV TWO

40094500

786,882 629/09.03.2022

10,256,241 630/09.03.2022

53,120 631/09.03.2022

119,976 632/09.03.2022

119,988 633/09.03.2022

RON / share

19.1600

1.0442

769.6009

740.2500

Total value

Valuation method

15,076,659

income approach, discounted cash flow method

10,709,567

income approach, discounted cash flow method

40,881,200

income approach, discounted cash flow method

88,812,234

0.4675

56,094

6

Administrare Imobiliare SA

20919450

16,049,741 634/09.03.2022

2.6425

42,411,441

asset approach, corrected Net Asset method

7

SIF1 IMGB

380430

301,078,647 636/09.03.2022

0.8025

241,615,614

asset approach, corrected Net Asset method

Companies admitted to trading with irrelevant liquidity for the application of the mark to market valuation method (according to Art.114 par. (4) of Reg.9 / 2014)

SIF Imobiliare PLC

HE323682

9

SIF Hoteluri

56150

10

IAMU

4,499,961 635/09.03.2022

CAOR

31,820,906 637/09.03.2022

1766830

IAMU

7,286,299 628/09.03.2022

77.0131

2.1111

346,555,946

67,177,115

income approach, discounted cash flow method

5.6346

41,055,380

income approach, discounted cash flow method