SIF Banat Crisana : NAV as of date 03/31/2022

SIF Banat-Crișana assets and liabilities AIFRI established by a constitutive act 03/31/2022
STATEMENT OF
Annex 10 as per Reg 7/2020
ITEM
1
2
3
4
Intangible assets Tangible assets Investment property Biological assets
5
6
Assets representing rights to use the underlying assets in a leasing contract Financial assets
6.1 6.2
Financial assets measured at amortized cost
Financial assets measured at fair value through profit and loss
6.2.1
6.2.2
Shares 6.2.1.1
Admitted to trading on a trading venue
6.2.1.2.1
6.2.1.2.2 6.2.1.2.3
6.2.1.2
Not admitted to trading
6.2.1.2.1 6.2.1.2.2 6.2.1.2.3
Corporate bonds
in Romania 6.2.1.2.1.1 6.2.1.2.1.2
in a Member State in a third country
6.2.2.1
Admitted to trading on a trading venue
6.2.2.1.1
6.2.2.1.2 6.2.2.1.3
in Romania 6.2.2.2.1.1 6.2.2.2.1.2
in a Member State in a third country
6.2.2.2
Not admitted to trading
Traded in the last 30 trading days Not traded in the last 30 trading days
VALUE (RON)
3,192
3,769,371
12,953,334 -
664,826
3,263,026,959
- 1,606,091,300
1,197,753,638
873,222,222
873,222,222
418,433,780 454,788,442
- -
324,531,416
324,531,416 - -
37,211,522
37,211,522
37,211,522
- 37,211,522
- --
6.1.2.2.1 6.1.2.2.2 6.1.2.2.3
6.2.3
Securities of AIF / UCITS
-
in Romania
-
in a Member State
-
in a third country
6.2.3.2
Fund units 6.2.3.2.1 6.2.3.2.2
Admitted to trading on a trading venue Not admitted to trading
6.2.3.2.2.1 6.2.3.2.2.2 6.2.3.2.2.3
-
in Romania
-
in a Member State
-
in a third country
6.3
Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income
6.3.1
6.3.2
Shares 6.3.1.1
Addmitted to trading on a trading venue
6.3.1.2.1
6.3.1.2.2
6.3.1.2.3
6.3.1.2
Not admitted to trading
6.3.1.2.1 6.3.1.2.2 6.3.1.2.3
Corporate bonds
in Romania 6.3.1.2.1.1 6.3.1.2.1.2
in a Member State
6.3.1.2.2.1 6.3.1.2.2.2
in a third country 6.1.1.2.3.1 6.1.1.2.3.2
6.3.2.1
Admitted to trading on a trading venue
6.3.2.1.1
6.3.2.1.2 6.3.2.1.3
in Romania 6.3.2.2.1.1 6.3.2.2.1.2
Traded in the last 30 trading days Not traded in the last 30 trading daysin a Member State in a third country
- - -
371,126,140
371,126,140
- 371,126,140
336,301,200 - 34,824,940
1,656,935,659
1,466,246,833
1,324,653,266
1,160,970,272
1,160,615,415 354,857
163,682,994
163,682,994 --- -141,593,568
141,593,568 - -
5,277,389
5,277,389
5,277,389
5,277,389 -- -
6.3.2.2
Not admitted to trading
6.3.3
Securities of AIF / UCITS
-
6.3.3.1 Shares 6.3.3.1
6.3.3.2
-
6.3.3.2 Fund units
7 8 9
Cash available (cash and cash equivalent) Bank deposits
Other assets:
9.1 9.2
Dividends or other receivables Other assets
10 11 12
Accrued expenses Total assets Total liabilities
Not admitted to trading
12.1 12.2 12.3
Financial liabilities measured at amortized cost Deferred income tax liabilities
Other liabilities
13 14 15
Provisions for risks and expenses Deferred income
Admitted to trading on a trading venue
6.3.3.1.1
6.3.3.1.1.1
6.3.3.1.1.2
6.3.3.2.2
6.3.3.2.3
Equity, of which:
15.1
Share capital
15.2
15.3
15.4
15.5
15.6
Items treated as equity Other components of equity Premium related to capital Revaluation reserves Reserves
*
15.7 15.8
Treasury shares Retained earningsin Romania
-185,411,437 185,411,437
185,411,437
Traded in the last 30 trading days Not traded in the last 30 trading days in a Member State in a third country
185,411,437 185,411,437 - - -
- -
95,754,503 29,315,366 39,091,728
31,255,463 7,836,265
212,521 3,444,791,800 173,961,738
14,278,750 159,682,988 -
- 29,197 3,276,407,471
51,542,236
642,622,709
879,560,704 -
1,176,569
3,220,076,087
-21,694,227 1,076,911,446
15.9 15.10
Retained earnings first-time adoption of IAS 29 (debtor account) Result for the period
-2,537,534,532 -36,253,521
16
Net Asset Value
3,270,800,865
**
17 18 19
Number of issued shares Net Asset Value per Share
Number of companies in the portfolio, of which:
507,510,053 6.4448 94
19.1 19.2 19.3
Companies admitted to trading on an EU trading venue
Companies admitted to trading on a stock exchange in a third country Companies not admitted to trading
32 - 62
NOTE
* **
The value of the repurchased shares within the Public Tender Offer carried out between September 29 and October 12, 2021.
As per Art. 123, par. (3) of ASF Regulation no. 9/2014, this item displays the number of shares issued by the company and outstanding as of the reporting date, excluding the treasury shares repurchased by the company, based on which the net asset value per share is calculated. At the date of this report, out of the total of 515,422,363 issued shares, the company holds a number of 7.912.307 treasury shares, repurchased under the PTO carried out between September 29 and October 12, 2021.
ANNEX - according to art.38 par. (4) of Law 243/2019
Assets in SIF Banat-Crișana portfolio evaluated using valuation methods in accordance with International Valuation Standards
No.
Name of the issuerTax Indentificat ion Code
SymbolNo. of shares heldNo./date of valuation report
Companies not admitted to trading where SIF BC stake is> 33% of the share capital
1
AZUGA TURISM
28330211
2
NAPOMAR
199176
3
CENTRAL
199230
SAI MUNTENIA INVEST 9415761
40094500
786,882 629/09.03.2022
10,256,241 630/09.03.2022
53,120 631/09.03.2022
RON / share
19.1600
1.0442
769.6009
740.2500
Total value
Valuation method
15,076,659
income approach, discounted cash flow method
10,709,567
income approach, discounted cash flow method
40,881,200
income approach, discounted cash flow method
0.4675
6
Administrare Imobiliare SA
20919450
16,049,741 634/09.03.2022
2.6425
42,411,441
asset approach, corrected Net Asset method
7
SIF1 IMGB
380430
301,078,647 636/09.03.2022
0.8025
241,615,614
asset approach, corrected Net Asset method
Companies admitted to trading with irrelevant liquidity for the application of the mark to market valuation method (according to Art.114 par. (4) of Reg.9 / 2014)
HE323682
9
SIF Hoteluri
56150
10
IAMU
CAOR
31,820,906 637/09.03.2022
1766830
IAMU
7,286,299 628/09.03.2022
77.0131
2.1111
67,177,115
income approach, discounted cash flow method
5.6346
41,055,380
income approach, discounted cash flow method