  Homepage
  Equities
  Romania
  Bucharest Stock Exchange
  SIF Banat-Crisana
  News
  Summary
    SIF1   ROSIFAACNOR2

SIF BANAT-CRISANA

(SIF1)
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-13
2.490 RON   -1.19%
Sif Banat Crisana : Quarterly Report as of September 30, 2022
PU
Sif Banat Crisana : Condensed interim standalone financial statements as at September 30, 2022
PU
Sif Banat Crisana : Net asset statement September 30, 2022
PU
SIF Banat Crisana : Net asset statement September 30, 2022

11/15/2022 | 11:32am EST
STATEMENT OF

Annex 10

SIF Banat-Crișana assets and liabilities

as per Reg. 7/2020

AIFRI established by a constitutive act

30.09.2022

ITEM

VALUE [RON]

1

Intangible assets

1,673

2

Tangible assets

3,633,667

3

Investment property

12,953,334

4

Biological assets

-

5 Assets representing rights to use the underlying assets in a leasing contract

538,816

6

Financial assets

2,889,225,133

6.1 Financial assets measured at amortized cost

-

6.2 Financial assets measured at fair value through profit and loss

1,511,088,688

6.2.1

Shares

1,116,479,344

6.2.1.1 Admitted to trading on a trading venue

816,703,402

6.2.1.2.1

in Romania

816,703,402

6.2.1.2.1.1

Traded in the last 30 trading days

345,541,106

6.2.1.2.1.2

Not traded in the last 30 trading days

471,162,296

6.2.1.2.2

in a Member State

-

6.2.1.2.3

in a third country

-

6.2.1.2 Not admitted to trading

299,775,942

6.2.1.2.1

in Romania

299,775,942

6.2.1.2.2

in a Member State

-

6.2.1.2.3

in a third country

-

6.2.2

Corporate bonds

37,528,120

6.2.2.1 Admitted to trading on a trading venue

37,528,120

6.2.2.1.1

in Romania

37,528,120

6.2.2.2.1.1

Traded in the last 30 trading days

-

6.2.2.2.1.2

Not traded in the last 30 trading days

37,528,120

6.2.2.1.2

in a Member State

-

6.2.2.1.3

in a third country

-

6.2.2.2 Not admitted to trading

-

6.2.3 Securities of AIF / UCITS

357,081,224

6.2.3.1

Shares

-

6.2.3.2

Fund units

357,081,224

6.2.3.2.1

Admitted to trading on a trading venue

-

6.2.3.2.2

Not admitted to trading

357,081,224

6.2.3.2.2.1

in Romania

321,662,944

6.2.3.2.2.2

in a Member State

-

6.2.3.2.2.3

in a third country

35,418,280

6.3 Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income

1,378,136,445

6.3.1

Shares

1,157,570,554

6.3.1.1 Addmitted to trading on a trading venue

1,026,327,213

6.3.1.2.1

in Romania

914,281,853

6.3.1.2.1.1

Traded in the last 30 trading days

913,120,441

6.3.1.2.1.2

Not traded in the last 30 trading days

1,161,413

6.3.1.2.2

in a Member State

112,045,360

6.3.1.2.2.1

Traded in the last 30 trading days

112,045,360

6.3.1.2.2.2

Not traded in the last 30 trading days

-

6.3.1.2.3

in a third country

6.1.1.2.3.1

Traded in the last 30 trading days

6.1.1.2.3.2

Not traded in the last 30 trading days

6.3.1.2 Not admitted to trading

131,243,341

6.3.1.2.1

in Romania

131,243,341

6.3.1.2.2

in a Member State

6.3.1.2.3

in a third country

6.3.2

Corporate bonds

5,280,768

6.3.2.1 Admitted to trading on a trading venue

5,280,768

6.3.2.1.1

in Romania

5,280,768

6.3.2.2.1.1

Traded in the last 30 trading days

5,280,768

6.3.2.2.1.2

Not traded in the last 30 trading days

-

6.3.2.1.2

in a Member State

-

6.3.2.1.3

in a third country

-

6.3.2.2 Not admitted to trading

-

6.3.3 Securities of AIF / UCITS

215,285,123

6.3.3.1

Shares

215,285,123

6.3.3.1

Admitted to trading on a trading venue

215,285,123

6.3.3.1.1

in Romania

215,285,123

6.3.3.1.1.1 Traded in the last 30 trading days

215,285,123

6.3.3.1.1.2

Not traded in the last 30 trading days

-

6.3.3.2.2

in a Member State

6.3.3.2.3

in a third country

6.3.3.2

Not admitted to trading

-

6.3.3.2

Fund units

-

7 Cash available (cash and cash equivalent)

127,065,987

8

Bank deposits

73,687,768

9

Other assets:

15,311,007

9.1 Dividends or other receivables

4,863,661

9.2

Other assets

10,447,346

10

Accrued expenses

154,685

11

Total assets

3,122,572,069

12

Total liabilities

132,539,745

12.1 Financial liabilities measured at amortized cost

23,323,769

12.2 Deferred income tax liabilities

109,215,975

12.3

Other liabilities

-

13 Provisions for risks and expenses

-

14

Deferred income

695,295

15

Equity, of which:

2,996,065,745

15.1

Share capital

51,542,236

15.2 Items treated as equity

642,622,709

15.3 Other components of equity

585,091,496

15.4 Premium related to capital

-

15.5

Revaluation reserves

1,176,569

15.6

Reserves

3,576,626,588

15.7

Treasury shares

-21,694,227

15.8

Retained earnings

690,964,646

15.9 Retained earnings first-time adoption of IAS 29 (debtor account)

-2,537,534,532

15.10 Result for the period

7,270,260

16

Net Asset Value

2,989,337,030

17 Number of issued shares

507,510,056

18 Net Asset Value per Share

5.8902

19 Number of companies in the portfolio, of which:

93

19.1 Companies admitted to trading on an EU trading venue

32

19.2 Companies admitted to trading on a stock exchange in a third country

-

19.3 Companies not admitted to trading

61

NOTE

  • Value of treasury shares, repurchased in the Public Tender Offer carried out between September 29 - October 12, 2021
  • Pursuant to Art.123, par. (3) of the ASF Regulation no. 9/2014, on the calculation of NAV, this item represents:

"The total number of issued and outstanding shares, less treasury stock"

based on which the NAV per share is calculated. At the date of this report, out of the 515,422,363 shares issued, the company, holds 7,912,307 treasury shares, repurchased in the PTO carried out between September 29 - October 12, 2021

This statement is provided as a free translation from Romanian, which is the official and binding version

SIF Banat-Crișana

Depositary bank

Banca Comercială Română

ANNEX - according to art.38 par. (4) of Law 243/2019

Assets in SIF Banat-Crișana portfolio evaluated using valuation methods in accordance with International Valuation Standards as of 30.09.2022

Tax

No. of shares

No./date of

No.

Name of the issuer

Indentification

Symbol

RON / share

Total value

Valuation method

held

valuation report

Code

Companies not admitted to trading where SIF BC stake is> 33% of the share capital

1

AZUGA TURISM

28330211

786,882

1843/11.08.2022

20.5000

16,131,081

income approach, discounted cash

flow method

2

NAPOMAR

199176

10,256,241

1839/11.08.2022

3.2207

33,032,275

income approach, discounted cash

flow method

3

CENTRAL

199230

53,120

631/09.03.2022

769.6009

40,881,200

income approach, discounted cash

flow method

4

SAI MUNTENIA INVEST

9415761

119,976

1838/11.08.2022

655.9167

78,694,262

income approach, discounted cash

flow method

5

SIF SPV TWO

40094500

119,988

1846/11.08.2022

0.0000

-

asset approach, corrected Net Asset

method

6

Administrare Imobiliare SA

20919450

16,049,741

1844/11.08.2022

2.6254

42,136,990

asset approach, corrected Net Asset

method

7

SIF1 IMGB

380430

301,078,647

1842/11.08.2022

0.6966

209,731,386

asset approach, corrected Net Asset

method

Companies

admitted to trading with irrelevant liquidity for the application of the mark to market valuation method (according to Art.114 par. (4) of Reg.9 / 2014)

8

SIF Imobiliare PLC

HE323682

SIFI

4,499,961

1843/11.08.2022

76.8426

345,788,703

asset approach, corrected Net Asset

method

9

SIF Hoteluri

56150

CAOR

31,820,906

1841/11.08.2022

2.4232

77,108,419

income approach, discounted cash

flow method

10

IAMU

1766830

IAMU

7,286,299

1837/11.08.2022

6.6241

48,265,173

income approach, discounted cash

flow method

Leverage and exposure calculated in accordance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) no. 231/2013

Method for calculating AIFRI

Exposure value

Leverage

exposure

(RON)

(%)

Gross method

2,927,051,855

97.92

Commitment method

2,989,337,030

100

Certification of Depositary Bank,

SIF Banat-Crișana

Banca Comercialã Românã

DETAILED STATEMENT OF INVESTMENTS SIF BANAT-CRIȘANA as of 30.09.2022

ANNEX 11

Table 1

Beginning of the reporting period [31.08.2022]

End of the reporting period [30.09.2022]

% of total

% of net

% of total

Differences

ITEM

% of net asset

Currency

RON

Currency

RON

(RON)

assets

asset

assets

I

Total assets

105.10

100.00

227,254,110

3,108,427,283

104.46

100.00

244,233,215

2,878,338,854

-213,109,323

1

Securities and money market instruments, of which:

64.90

61.75

114,426,256

1,945,397,001

63.09

60.39

117,326,128

1,768,513,376

-173,983,753

1.1

Securities and money market instruments admitted or traded on a regulated

61.46

58.48

5,162,216

1,945,397,001

59.34

56.81

5,280,768

1,768,513,376

-176,765,073

1.1.1

shares

60.12

57.20

1,908,157,110

57.91

55.43

1,730,985,255

-177,171,855

1.1.2

other securities assimilated to these

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

0

1.1.3

corporate bonds

1.34

1.27

5,162,216

37,239,891

1.43

1.37

5,280,768

37,528,120

406,782

1.1.4

other debt securities

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

0

1.1.5

other securities

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

0

1.1.6

money market instruments

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

0

1.2

Securities and money market instruments admitted or traded on a regulated

3.75

3.59

market in a member state

3.44

3.28

109,264,040.00

-

112,045,360

-

2,781,320

1.2.1

shares

3.44

3.28

109,264,040

-

3.75

3.59

112,045,360

-

2,781,320

1.2.2

other securities assimilated to these

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

0

1.2.3

corporate bonds

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

0

1.2.4

other debt securities

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

0

1.2.5

other securities

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

0

1.2.6

money market instruments

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

0

1.3

Securities and money market instruments admitted on a stock exchange in a

third country or negotiated on another regulated market in a third country, that

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

0

operates on a regular basis and is recognized and open to the public, approved

by ASF, of which:

2

Newly

issued securities

-

-

-

-

-

-

0

3

Other securities and money market instruments

13.58

12.93

-

431,138,562

14.42

13.80

-

431,019,283

-119,279

4

Bank deposits, of which:

2.55

2.43

-

81,074,305

2.47

2.36

-

73,687,768

-7,386,537

4.1

bank deposits with credit institutions in Romania;

2.55

2.43

-

81,074,305

2.47

2.36

-

73,687,768

-7,386,537

4.2

bank deposits with credit institutions in a Member State;

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

0

4.3

bank deposits with credit institutions in a third country.

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

0

5

Derivatives traded on a regulated market

-

-

-

-

-

-

0

6

Current accounts and cash

3.56

3.39

112,827,854

236,512

4.25

4.07

126,907,087

158,900

14,001,621

7

Money market instruments other than those traded on a regulated market, as referred

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

0

to in Art. 82(g) of GEO no. 32/2012 - Repo contracts on securities

8

Equity securities of AIF/UCITS (RO: FIA/OPCVM) of which:

19.13

18.20

-

607,113,900

19.15

18.33

-

572,366,347

-34,747,553

8.1

AIF shares

220,708,751

215,285,123

-5,423,628

8.2

UCITS fund units

386,405,149

357,081,224

-29,323,926

9

Dividends or other rights receivable

0.57

0.54

-

18,150,383

0.16

0.16

-

4,863,661

-13,286,722

10

Other assets (amounts in transit, amounts with distributors, with brokers, etc.).

0.80

0.76

-

25,316,620

0.93

0.89

-

27,729,520

2,412,900

II Total liabilities

5.10

4.85

-

161,940,622

4.46

4.27

-

133,235,040

-28,705,583

1

Expenses for the payment of fees due to AIFM

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

0

2

Expenses for the payment of fees due to depositary bank

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

0

3

Expenses for the payment of fees due to intermediaries

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

0

4

Expenses on turnover fees and other banking services

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

0

5

Interest expenses

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

0

6

Issuance expenses

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

0

7

Expenses with the payment of commissions/fees due to ASF

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

0

8

Financial audit costs

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

0

9

Other approved expenses / liabilities

5.10

4.85

-

161,940,622

4.46

4.27

-

133,235,040

-28,705,583

10

Redemptions payable

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

0

III

Net

Asset Value (I-II)

100.00

95.15

227,254,110

2,946,486,661

100.00

95.73

244,233,215

2,745,103,815

-184,403,741

Table 2

Statement of net asset value per share 30.09.2022

RON

ITEM

Current period

Corresponding period of the previous year*

Differences

Net Asset Value

2,989,337,030

3,559,395,892

-570,058,862

Number of fund units / shares outstanding

507,510,056

515,422,363

-7,912,307

Net asset value per share

5.8902

6.9058

-1.0156

Table 3

DETAILED STATEMENT OF INVESTMENTS AS OF 30.09.2022

I. Securities admited or traded on a regulated market in Romania

1. Shares traded in the last 30 trading days (business days)

No.

Issuer

Symbol

Date of last trading

No. of shares held

Nominal value

Value of

Total value

Stake of issuer's

Weight in AIFRI

session

share

share capital

total assets

RON

RON

RON

%

%

1

BANCA TRANSILVANIA

TLV

30.09.2022

33,803,379

1.00

16.7000

564,516,429

4.7768

18.08

2

BIOFARM

BIO

30.09.2022

362,096,587

0.10

0.5660

204,946,668

36.7471

6.56

3

BRD - GROUPE SOCIETE GENERALE

BRD

30.09.2022

13,615,497

1.00

11.1000

151,132,017

1.9537

4.84

4

VRANCART

VNC

29.09.2022

908,612,549

0.10

0.1535

139,472,026

75.5047

4.47

5

OMV PETROM

SNP

30.09.2022

195,865,800

0.10

0.4180

81,871,904

0.3458

2.62

6

COMPANIA HOTELIERA

RCHI

30.09.2022

249,998,583

0.10

0.1450

36,249,795

29.9923

1.16

INTERCONTINENTAL ROMANIA

7

CONPET

COTE

30.09.2022

562,740

3.30

62.0000

34,889,880

6.5000

1.12

8

BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI

BVB

30.09.2022

410,637

10.00

32.3000

13,263,575

5.1016

0.42

9

IMPACT DEVELOPER & CONTRACTOR

IMP

30.09.2022

21,700,000

0.25

0.4200

9,114,000

0.9342

0.29

10

ANTIBIOTICE

ATB

30.09.2022

14,167,736

0.10

0.5120

7,253,881

2.1104

0.23

11

ARGUS

UARG

30.09.2022

1,790,432

1.50

3.8800

6,946,876

5.0039

0.22

12

COMELF

CMF

30.09.2022

1,211,907

0.58

1.5000

1,817,861

5.3919

0.06

13

SATURN

SATU

30.09.2022

346,926

2.50

4.8000

1,665,245

17.5385

0.05

14

PRIMACONSTRUCT

PCTM

13.09.2022

90,685

2.50

15.5000

1,405,618

15.6969

0.05

15

ARCELOR MITTAL HUNEDOARA

SIDG

30.09.2022

5,921,324

0.10

0.1990

1,178,343

2.9820

0.04

16

SIFI CJ LOGISTIC

CACU

21.09.2022

54,486

2.50

20.6000

1,122,412

5.5275

0.04

17

URBANA

URBA

01.09.2022

13,208

9.20

70.0000

924,560

16.5830

0.03

18

PETROCART

PTRC

19.09.2022

11,852,163

0.50

0.0480

568,904

30.1767

0.02

19

UCM

UCM

22.09.2022

1,071,837

0.10

0.3000

321,551

0.9750

0.01

20

PROFESSIONAL IMO PARTNERS

PPLI

20.09.2022

1

0.50

2.4800

2

-

0.00

TOTAL

1,258,661,546.82

40.31

2. Shares not traded in the last 30 trading days (working) or measured by valuation methods

No.

Issuer

Symbol

Date of last trading

No. of shares held

Nominal value

Value of

Total value

Stake of in issuer's

Weight in AIFRI

session

share

share capital

total assets

RON

RON

RON

%

%

1

SIF IMOBILIARE

SIFI

14.08.2020

4,499,961

4.47

76.8426

345,788,703

99.9997

11.07

2

SIF HOTELURI

CAOR

25.08.2022

31,820,906

2.50

2.4232

77,108,419

98.9997

2.47

3

IAMU

IAMU

30.09.2022

7,286,299

2.50

6.6241

48,265,173

76.6967

1.55

4

ANTECO

ANTE

25.03.2022

7,042,220

0.10

0.1474

1,038,023

17.2036

0.03

5

INDUSTRIA SARMEI CAMPIA TURZII

INSI

18.03.2022

4,604,082

0.10

0.0268

123,389

1.2497

0.00

6

TALC DOLOMITA

TALD

09.10.2015

167,108

2.50

0.0000

0

7.8944

0.00

7

ICSH

ICSH

26.03.2012

84,500

2.50

0.0000

0

1.2891

0.00

8

SIFI UNITEH

UNIT

12.08.2020

158,573

2.50

0.0000

0

36.3399

0.00

9

SOMETRA

SOMR

09.08.2022

1,217,602

2.50

0.0000

0

2.0786

0.00

TOTAL

472,323,708

15.13

  1. Shares not traded in the last 30 trading days (working days) for which the financial statements are not obtained within 90 days from the legal date of submission Not the case
  2. Preference rights / allocation rights

Not the case

5. Bonds admitted to trading issued or guaranteed by authorities of local public administration / corporate bonds

No..

Issuer

Bond symbol

Date of last trading

No. of bonds held

Date of

Date of

Date of coupon

Initial value

Daily increase

Cummulative

Discount /

Market price

Total value

Weight in total

Weight in AIFRI

session

acquisition

coupon

maturity

interest

Premium

issued bonds

total assets

RON

RON

RON

RON

RON

RON

%

%

1

VRANCART ADJUD

VNC24

31.10.2019

368,748

17-Mar-17

25-Oct-22

24-Oct-22

36,874,800

9,608

653,320

-

102.00

37,528,120

96.41

1.20

2

IMPACT

IMP22E

30.09.2022

210

19-Dec-17

20-Dec-21

18-Dec-22

5,196,450

819

84,318

-

99.99

5,280,768

8.39

0.17

TOTAL

42,808,888

1.37

  1. Bonds admitted to trading issued or guaranteed by central government authorities Not the case
  2. Other securities admited to trading on a regulated market

Not the case

8. Amounts being settled for securities admitted or traded on a regulated market in Romania

No. of. traded

Stake of issuer's

Weight in AIFRI

Issuer

Type of security

Symbol

Valuer per unit

Total value

share capital/total

securities

total assets

bonds of a issuer

RON

RON

%

%

TOTAL

0

-

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Societatea de Investitii Financiare Banat Crisana SA published this content on 15 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2022 16:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
