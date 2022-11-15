SIF Banat Crisana : Net asset statement September 30, 2022

STATEMENT OF Annex 10 SIF Banat-Crișana assets and liabilities as per Reg. 7/2020 AIFRI established by a constitutive act 30.09.2022 ITEM VALUE [RON] 1 Intangible assets 1,673 2 Tangible assets 3,633,667 3 Investment property 12,953,334 4 Biological assets - 5 Assets representing rights to use the underlying assets in a leasing contract 538,816 6 Financial assets 2,889,225,133 6.1 Financial assets measured at amortized cost - 6.2 Financial assets measured at fair value through profit and loss 1,511,088,688 6.2.1 Shares 1,116,479,344 6.2.1.1 Admitted to trading on a trading venue 816,703,402 6.2.1.2.1 in Romania 816,703,402 6.2.1.2.1.1 Traded in the last 30 trading days 345,541,106 6.2.1.2.1.2 Not traded in the last 30 trading days 471,162,296 6.2.1.2.2 in a Member State - 6.2.1.2.3 in a third country - 6.2.1.2 Not admitted to trading 299,775,942 6.2.1.2.1 in Romania 299,775,942 6.2.1.2.2 in a Member State - 6.2.1.2.3 in a third country - 6.2.2 Corporate bonds 37,528,120 6.2.2.1 Admitted to trading on a trading venue 37,528,120 6.2.2.1.1 in Romania 37,528,120 6.2.2.2.1.1 Traded in the last 30 trading days - 6.2.2.2.1.2 Not traded in the last 30 trading days 37,528,120 6.2.2.1.2 in a Member State - 6.2.2.1.3 in a third country - 6.2.2.2 Not admitted to trading - 6.2.3 Securities of AIF / UCITS 357,081,224 6.2.3.1 Shares - 6.2.3.2 Fund units 357,081,224 6.2.3.2.1 Admitted to trading on a trading venue - 6.2.3.2.2 Not admitted to trading 357,081,224 6.2.3.2.2.1 in Romania 321,662,944 6.2.3.2.2.2 in a Member State - 6.2.3.2.2.3 in a third country 35,418,280 6.3 Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income 1,378,136,445 6.3.1 Shares 1,157,570,554 6.3.1.1 Addmitted to trading on a trading venue 1,026,327,213 6.3.1.2.1 in Romania 914,281,853 6.3.1.2.1.1 Traded in the last 30 trading days 913,120,441 6.3.1.2.1.2 Not traded in the last 30 trading days 1,161,413 6.3.1.2.2 in a Member State 112,045,360 6.3.1.2.2.1 Traded in the last 30 trading days 112,045,360 6.3.1.2.2.2 Not traded in the last 30 trading days - 6.3.1.2.3 in a third country 6.1.1.2.3.1 Traded in the last 30 trading days 6.1.1.2.3.2 Not traded in the last 30 trading days 6.3.1.2 Not admitted to trading 131,243,341 6.3.1.2.1 in Romania 131,243,341 6.3.1.2.2 in a Member State 6.3.1.2.3 in a third country 6.3.2 Corporate bonds 5,280,768 6.3.2.1 Admitted to trading on a trading venue 5,280,768 6.3.2.1.1 in Romania 5,280,768 6.3.2.2.1.1 Traded in the last 30 trading days 5,280,768 6.3.2.2.1.2 Not traded in the last 30 trading days - 6.3.2.1.2 in a Member State - 6.3.2.1.3 in a third country - 6.3.2.2 Not admitted to trading - 6.3.3 Securities of AIF / UCITS 215,285,123 6.3.3.1 Shares 215,285,123 6.3.3.1 Admitted to trading on a trading venue 215,285,123 6.3.3.1.1 in Romania 215,285,123 6.3.3.1.1.1 Traded in the last 30 trading days 215,285,123 6.3.3.1.1.2 Not traded in the last 30 trading days - 6.3.3.2.2 in a Member State 6.3.3.2.3 in a third country 6.3.3.2 Not admitted to trading - 6.3.3.2 Fund units - 7 Cash available (cash and cash equivalent) 127,065,987 8 Bank deposits 73,687,768 9 Other assets: 15,311,007 9.1 Dividends or other receivables 4,863,661 9.2 Other assets 10,447,346 10 Accrued expenses 154,685 11 Total assets 3,122,572,069 12 Total liabilities 132,539,745 12.1 Financial liabilities measured at amortized cost 23,323,769 12.2 Deferred income tax liabilities 109,215,975 12.3 Other liabilities - 13 Provisions for risks and expenses - 14 Deferred income 695,295 15 Equity, of which: 2,996,065,745 15.1 Share capital 51,542,236 15.2 Items treated as equity 642,622,709 15.3 Other components of equity 585,091,496 15.4 Premium related to capital - 15.5 Revaluation reserves 1,176,569 15.6 Reserves 3,576,626,588 15.7 Treasury shares -21,694,227 15.8 Retained earnings 690,964,646 15.9 Retained earnings first-time adoption of IAS 29 (debtor account) -2,537,534,532 15.10 Result for the period 7,270,260 16 Net Asset Value 2,989,337,030 17 Number of issued shares 507,510,056 18 Net Asset Value per Share 5.8902 19 Number of companies in the portfolio, of which: 93 19.1 Companies admitted to trading on an EU trading venue 32 19.2 Companies admitted to trading on a stock exchange in a third country - 19.3 Companies not admitted to trading 61

NOTE

Value of treasury shares, repurchased in the Public Tender Offer carried out between September 29 - October 12, 2021

Pursuant to Art.123, par. (3) of the ASF Regulation no. 9/2014, on the calculation of NAV, this item represents:

"The total number of issued and outstanding shares, less treasury stock"

based on which the NAV per share is calculated. At the date of this report, out of the 515,422,363 shares issued, the company, holds 7,912,307 treasury shares, repurchased in the PTO carried out between September 29 - October 12, 2021

This statement is provided as a free translation from Romanian, which is the official and binding version