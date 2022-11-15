SIF Banat Crisana : Net asset statement September 30, 2022
STATEMENT OF
Annex 10
SIF Banat-Crișana assets and liabilities
as per Reg. 7/2020
AIFRI established by a constitutive act
30.09.2022
ITEM
VALUE [RON]
1
Intangible assets
1,673
2
Tangible assets
3,633,667
3
Investment property
12,953,334
4
Biological assets
-
5 Assets representing rights to use the underlying assets in a leasing contract
538,816
6
Financial assets
2,889,225,133
6.1 Financial assets measured at amortized cost
-
6.2 Financial assets measured at fair value through profit and loss
1,511,088,688
6.2.1
Shares
1,116,479,344
6.2.1.1 Admitted to trading on a trading venue
816,703,402
6.2.1.2.1
in Romania
816,703,402
6.2.1.2.1.1
Traded in the last 30 trading days
345,541,106
6.2.1.2.1.2
Not traded in the last 30 trading days
471,162,296
6.2.1.2.2
in a Member State
-
6.2.1.2.3
in a third country
-
6.2.1.2 Not admitted to trading
299,775,942
6.2.1.2.1
in Romania
299,775,942
6.2.1.2.2
in a Member State
-
6.2.1.2.3
in a third country
-
6.2.2
Corporate bonds
37,528,120
6.2.2.1 Admitted to trading on a trading venue
37,528,120
6.2.2.1.1
in Romania
37,528,120
6.2.2.2.1.1
Traded in the last 30 trading days
-
6.2.2.2.1.2
Not traded in the last 30 trading days
37,528,120
6.2.2.1.2
in a Member State
-
6.2.2.1.3
in a third country
-
6.2.2.2 Not admitted to trading
-
6.2.3 Securities of AIF / UCITS
357,081,224
6.2.3.1
Shares
-
6.2.3.2
Fund units
357,081,224
6.2.3.2.1
Admitted to trading on a trading venue
-
6.2.3.2.2
Not admitted to trading
357,081,224
6.2.3.2.2.1
in Romania
321,662,944
6.2.3.2.2.2
in a Member State
-
6.2.3.2.2.3
in a third country
35,418,280
6.3 Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income
1,378,136,445
6.3.1
Shares
1,157,570,554
6.3.1.1 Addmitted to trading on a trading venue
1,026,327,213
6.3.1.2.1
in Romania
914,281,853
6.3.1.2.1.1
Traded in the last 30 trading days
913,120,441
6.3.1.2.1.2
Not traded in the last 30 trading days
1,161,413
6.3.1.2.2
in a Member State
112,045,360
6.3.1.2.2.1
Traded in the last 30 trading days
112,045,360
6.3.1.2.2.2
Not traded in the last 30 trading days
-
6.3.1.2.3
in a third country
6.1.1.2.3.1
Traded in the last 30 trading days
6.1.1.2.3.2
Not traded in the last 30 trading days
6.3.1.2 Not admitted to trading
131,243,341
6.3.1.2.1
in Romania
131,243,341
6.3.1.2.2
in a Member State
6.3.1.2.3
in a third country
6.3.2
Corporate bonds
5,280,768
6.3.2.1 Admitted to trading on a trading venue
5,280,768
6.3.2.1.1
in Romania
5,280,768
6.3.2.2.1.1
Traded in the last 30 trading days
5,280,768
6.3.2.2.1.2
Not traded in the last 30 trading days
-
6.3.2.1.2
in a Member State
-
6.3.2.1.3
in a third country
-
6.3.2.2 Not admitted to trading
-
6.3.3 Securities of AIF / UCITS
215,285,123
6.3.3.1
Shares
215,285,123
6.3.3.1
Admitted to trading on a trading venue
215,285,123
6.3.3.1.1
in Romania
215,285,123
6.3.3.1.1.1 Traded in the last 30 trading days
215,285,123
6.3.3.1.1.2
Not traded in the last 30 trading days
-
6.3.3.2.2
in a Member State
6.3.3.2.3
in a third country
6.3.3.2
Not admitted to trading
-
6.3.3.2
Fund units
-
7 Cash available (cash and cash equivalent)
127,065,987
8
Bank deposits
73,687,768
9
Other assets:
15,311,007
9.1 Dividends or other receivables
4,863,661
9.2
Other assets
10,447,346
10
Accrued expenses
154,685
11
Total assets
3,122,572,069
12
Total liabilities
132,539,745
12.1 Financial liabilities measured at amortized cost
23,323,769
12.2 Deferred income tax liabilities
109,215,975
12.3
Other liabilities
-
13 Provisions for risks and expenses
-
14
Deferred income
695,295
15
Equity, of which:
2,996,065,745
15.1
Share capital
51,542,236
15.2 Items treated as equity
642,622,709
15.3 Other components of equity
585,091,496
15.4 Premium related to capital
-
15.5
Revaluation reserves
1,176,569
15.6
Reserves
3,576,626,588
15.7
Treasury shares
-21,694,227
15.8
Retained earnings
690,964,646
15.9 Retained earnings first-time adoption of IAS 29 (debtor account)
-2,537,534,532
15.10 Result for the period
7,270,260
16
Net Asset Value
2,989,337,030
17 Number of issued shares
507,510,056
18 Net Asset Value per Share
5.8902
19 Number of companies in the portfolio, of which:
93
19.1 Companies admitted to trading on an EU trading venue
32
19.2 Companies admitted to trading on a stock exchange in a third country
-
19.3 Companies not admitted to trading
61
NOTE
Value of treasury shares, repurchased in the Public Tender Offer carried out between September 29 - October 12, 2021
Pursuant to Art.123, par. (3) of the ASF Regulation no. 9/2014, on the calculation of NAV, this item represents:
"The total number of issued and outstanding shares, less treasury stock"
based on which the NAV per share is calculated. At the date of this report, out of the 515,422,363 shares issued, the company, holds 7,912,307 treasury shares, repurchased in the PTO carried out between September 29 - October 12, 2021
This statement is provided as a free translation from Romanian, which is the official and binding version
SIF Banat-Crișana
Depositary bank
Banca Comercială Română
ANNEX - according to art.38 par. (4) of Law 243/2019
Assets in SIF Banat-Crișana portfolio evaluated using valuation methods in accordance with International Valuation Standards as of 30.09.2022
Tax
No. of shares
No./date of
No.
Name of the issuer
Indentification
Symbol
RON / share
Total value
Valuation method
held
valuation report
Code
Companies not admitted to trading where SIF BC stake is> 33% of the share capital
1
AZUGA TURISM
28330211
786,882
1843/11.08.2022
20.5000
16,131,081
income approach, discounted cash
flow method
2
NAPOMAR
199176
10,256,241
1839/11.08.2022
3.2207
33,032,275
income approach, discounted cash
flow method
3
CENTRAL
199230
53,120
631/09.03.2022
769.6009
40,881,200
income approach, discounted cash
flow method
4
SAI MUNTENIA INVEST
9415761
119,976
1838/11.08.2022
655.9167
78,694,262
income approach, discounted cash
flow method
5
SIF SPV TWO
40094500
119,988
1846/11.08.2022
0.0000
-
asset approach, corrected Net Asset
method
6
Administrare Imobiliare SA
20919450
16,049,741
1844/11.08.2022
2.6254
42,136,990
asset approach, corrected Net Asset
method
7
SIF1 IMGB
380430
301,078,647
1842/11.08.2022
0.6966
209,731,386
asset approach, corrected Net Asset
method
Companies
admitted to trading with irrelevant liquidity for the application of the mark to market valuation method (according to Art.114 par. (4) of Reg.9 / 2014)
8
SIF Imobiliare PLC
HE323682
SIFI
4,499,961
1843/11.08.2022
76.8426
345,788,703
asset approach, corrected Net Asset
method
9
SIF Hoteluri
56150
CAOR
31,820,906
1841/11.08.2022
2.4232
77,108,419
income approach, discounted cash
flow method
10
IAMU
1766830
IAMU
7,286,299
1837/11.08.2022
6.6241
48,265,173
income approach, discounted cash
flow method
Leverage and exposure calculated in accordance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) no. 231/2013
Method for calculating AIFRI
Exposure value
Leverage
exposure
(RON)
(%)
Gross method
2,927,051,855
97.92
Commitment method
2,989,337,030
100
Certification of Depositary Bank,
SIF Banat-Crișana
Banca Comercialã Românã
DETAILED STATEMENT OF INVESTMENTS SIF BANAT-CRIȘANA as of 30.09.2022
ANNEX 11
Table 1
Beginning of the reporting period [31.08.2022]
End of the reporting period [30.09.2022]
% of total
% of net
% of total
Differences
ITEM
% of net asset
Currency
RON
Currency
RON
(RON)
assets
asset
assets
I
Total assets
105.10
100.00
227,254,110
3,108,427,283
104.46
100.00
244,233,215
2,878,338,854
-213,109,323
1
Securities and money market instruments, of which:
64.90
61.75
114,426,256
1,945,397,001
63.09
60.39
117,326,128
1,768,513,376
-173,983,753
1.1
Securities and money market instruments admitted or traded on a regulated
61.46
58.48
5,162,216
1,945,397,001
59.34
56.81
5,280,768
1,768,513,376
-176,765,073
1.1.1
shares
60.12
57.20
1,908,157,110
57.91
55.43
1,730,985,255
-177,171,855
1.1.2
other securities assimilated to these
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
0
1.1.3
corporate bonds
1.34
1.27
5,162,216
37,239,891
1.43
1.37
5,280,768
37,528,120
406,782
1.1.4
other debt securities
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
0
1.1.5
other securities
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
0
1.1.6
money market instruments
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
0
1.2
Securities and money market instruments admitted or traded on a regulated
3.75
3.59
market in a member state
3.44
3.28
109,264,040.00
-
112,045,360
-
2,781,320
1.2.1
shares
3.44
3.28
109,264,040
-
3.75
3.59
112,045,360
-
2,781,320
1.2.2
other securities assimilated to these
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
0
1.2.3
corporate bonds
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
0
1.2.4
other debt securities
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
0
1.2.5
other securities
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
0
1.2.6
money market instruments
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
0
1.3
Securities and money market instruments admitted on a stock exchange in a
third country or negotiated on another regulated market in a third country, that
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
0
operates on a regular basis and is recognized and open to the public, approved
by ASF, of which:
2
Newly
issued securities
-
-
-
-
-
-
0
3
Other securities and money market instruments
13.58
12.93
-
431,138,562
14.42
13.80
-
431,019,283
-119,279
4
Bank deposits, of which:
2.55
2.43
-
81,074,305
2.47
2.36
-
73,687,768
-7,386,537
4.1
bank deposits with credit institutions in Romania;
2.55
2.43
-
81,074,305
2.47
2.36
-
73,687,768
-7,386,537
4.2
bank deposits with credit institutions in a Member State;
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
0
4.3
bank deposits with credit institutions in a third country.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
0
5
Derivatives traded on a regulated market
-
-
-
-
-
-
0
6
Current accounts and cash
3.56
3.39
112,827,854
236,512
4.25
4.07
126,907,087
158,900
14,001,621
7
Money market instruments other than those traded on a regulated market, as referred
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
0
to in Art. 82(g) of GEO no. 32/2012 - Repo contracts on securities
8
Equity securities of AIF/UCITS (RO: FIA/OPCVM) of which:
19.13
18.20
-
607,113,900
19.15
18.33
-
572,366,347
-34,747,553
8.1
AIF shares
220,708,751
215,285,123
-5,423,628
8.2
UCITS fund units
386,405,149
357,081,224
-29,323,926
9
Dividends or other rights receivable
0.57
0.54
-
18,150,383
0.16
0.16
-
4,863,661
-13,286,722
10
Other assets (amounts in transit, amounts with distributors, with brokers, etc.).
0.80
0.76
-
25,316,620
0.93
0.89
-
27,729,520
2,412,900
II Total liabilities
5.10
4.85
-
161,940,622
4.46
4.27
-
133,235,040
-28,705,583
1
Expenses for the payment of fees due to AIFM
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
0
2
Expenses for the payment of fees due to depositary bank
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
0
3
Expenses for the payment of fees due to intermediaries
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
0
4
Expenses on turnover fees and other banking services
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
0
5
Interest expenses
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
0
6
Issuance expenses
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
0
7
Expenses with the payment of commissions/fees due to ASF
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
0
8
Financial audit costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
0
9
Other approved expenses / liabilities
5.10
4.85
-
161,940,622
4.46
4.27
-
133,235,040
-28,705,583
10
Redemptions payable
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
0
III
Net
Asset Value (I-II)
100.00
95.15
227,254,110
2,946,486,661
100.00
95.73
244,233,215
2,745,103,815
-184,403,741
Table 2
Statement of net asset value per share 30.09.2022
RON
ITEM
Current period
Corresponding period of the previous year*
Differences
Net Asset Value
2,989,337,030
3,559,395,892
-570,058,862
Number of fund units / shares outstanding
507,510,056
515,422,363
-7,912,307
Net asset value per share
5.8902
6.9058
-1.0156
Table 3
DETAILED STATEMENT OF INVESTMENTS AS OF 30.09.2022
I. Securities admited or traded on a regulated market in Romania
1. Shares traded in the last 30 trading days (business days)
No.
Issuer
Symbol
Date of last trading
No. of shares held
Nominal value
Value of
Total value
Stake of issuer's
Weight in AIFRI
session
share
share capital
total assets
RON
RON
RON
%
%
1
BANCA TRANSILVANIA
TLV
30.09.2022
33,803,379
1.00
16.7000
564,516,429
4.7768
18.08
2
BIOFARM
BIO
30.09.2022
362,096,587
0.10
0.5660
204,946,668
36.7471
6.56
3
BRD - GROUPE SOCIETE GENERALE
BRD
30.09.2022
13,615,497
1.00
11.1000
151,132,017
1.9537
4.84
4
VRANCART
VNC
29.09.2022
908,612,549
0.10
0.1535
139,472,026
75.5047
4.47
5
OMV PETROM
SNP
30.09.2022
195,865,800
0.10
0.4180
81,871,904
0.3458
2.62
6
COMPANIA HOTELIERA
RCHI
30.09.2022
249,998,583
0.10
0.1450
36,249,795
29.9923
1.16
INTERCONTINENTAL ROMANIA
7
CONPET
COTE
30.09.2022
562,740
3.30
62.0000
34,889,880
6.5000
1.12
8
BURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI
BVB
30.09.2022
410,637
10.00
32.3000
13,263,575
5.1016
0.42
9
IMPACT DEVELOPER & CONTRACTOR
IMP
30.09.2022
21,700,000
0.25
0.4200
9,114,000
0.9342
0.29
10
ANTIBIOTICE
ATB
30.09.2022
14,167,736
0.10
0.5120
7,253,881
2.1104
0.23
11
ARGUS
UARG
30.09.2022
1,790,432
1.50
3.8800
6,946,876
5.0039
0.22
12
COMELF
CMF
30.09.2022
1,211,907
0.58
1.5000
1,817,861
5.3919
0.06
13
SATURN
SATU
30.09.2022
346,926
2.50
4.8000
1,665,245
17.5385
0.05
14
PRIMACONSTRUCT
PCTM
13.09.2022
90,685
2.50
15.5000
1,405,618
15.6969
0.05
15
ARCELOR MITTAL HUNEDOARA
SIDG
30.09.2022
5,921,324
0.10
0.1990
1,178,343
2.9820
0.04
16
SIFI CJ LOGISTIC
CACU
21.09.2022
54,486
2.50
20.6000
1,122,412
5.5275
0.04
17
URBANA
URBA
01.09.2022
13,208
9.20
70.0000
924,560
16.5830
0.03
18
PETROCART
PTRC
19.09.2022
11,852,163
0.50
0.0480
568,904
30.1767
0.02
19
UCM
UCM
22.09.2022
1,071,837
0.10
0.3000
321,551
0.9750
0.01
20
PROFESSIONAL IMO PARTNERS
PPLI
20.09.2022
1
0.50
2.4800
2
-
0.00
TOTAL
1,258,661,546.82
40.31
2. Shares not traded in the last 30 trading days (working) or measured by valuation methods
No.
Issuer
Symbol
Date of last trading
No. of shares held
Nominal value
Value of
Total value
Stake of in issuer's
Weight in AIFRI
session
share
share capital
total assets
RON
RON
RON
%
%
1
SIF IMOBILIARE
SIFI
14.08.2020
4,499,961
4.47
76.8426
345,788,703
99.9997
11.07
2
SIF HOTELURI
CAOR
25.08.2022
31,820,906
2.50
2.4232
77,108,419
98.9997
2.47
3
IAMU
IAMU
30.09.2022
7,286,299
2.50
6.6241
48,265,173
76.6967
1.55
4
ANTECO
ANTE
25.03.2022
7,042,220
0.10
0.1474
1,038,023
17.2036
0.03
5
INDUSTRIA SARMEI CAMPIA TURZII
INSI
18.03.2022
4,604,082
0.10
0.0268
123,389
1.2497
0.00
6
TALC DOLOMITA
TALD
09.10.2015
167,108
2.50
0.0000
0
7.8944
0.00
7
ICSH
ICSH
26.03.2012
84,500
2.50
0.0000
0
1.2891
0.00
8
SIFI UNITEH
UNIT
12.08.2020
158,573
2.50
0.0000
0
36.3399
0.00
9
SOMETRA
SOMR
09.08.2022
1,217,602
2.50
0.0000
0
2.0786
0.00
TOTAL
472,323,708
15.13
Shares not traded in the last 30 trading days (working days) for which the financial statements are not obtained within 90 days from the legal date of submissionNot the case
Preference rights / allocation rights
Not the case
5. Bonds admitted to trading issued or guaranteed by authorities of local public administration / corporate bonds
No..
Issuer
Bond symbol
Date of last trading
No. of bonds held
Date of
Date of
Date of coupon
Initial value
Daily increase
Cummulative
Discount /
Market price
Total value
Weight in total
Weight in AIFRI
session
acquisition
coupon
maturity
interest
Premium
issued bonds
total assets
RON
RON
RON
RON
RON
RON
%
%
1
VRANCART ADJUD
VNC24
31.10.2019
368,748
17-Mar-17
25-Oct-22
24-Oct-22
36,874,800
9,608
653,320
-
102.00
37,528,120
96.41
1.20
2
IMPACT
IMP22E
30.09.2022
210
19-Dec-17
20-Dec-21
18-Dec-22
5,196,450
819
84,318
-
99.99
5,280,768
8.39
0.17
TOTAL
42,808,888
1.37
Bonds admitted to trading issued or guaranteed by central government authoritiesNot the case
Other securities admited to trading on a regulated market
Not the case
8. Amounts being settled for securities admitted or traded on a regulated market in Romania
No. of. traded
Stake of issuer's
Weight in AIFRI
Issuer
Type of security
Symbol
Valuer per unit
Total value
share capital/total
securities
total assets
bonds of a issuer
RON
RON
%
%
TOTAL
0
-
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
