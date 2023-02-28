SIF Banat Crisana : Preliminary Financial Results as of December 31, 2022

This English version of the report is a convenience translation of the "Preliminary financial results as of December 31, 2022" issued in Romanian. The Romanian version of the report is the official document.

This report presents the preliminary unaudited financial results of SIF Banat-Crișana as of December 31, 2022, prepared in compliance to the Norm 39/2015 issued by the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF).

The company is listed since November 1, 1999, on the regulated market of Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB or BSE) - Premium category - ticker SIF1

SIF BANAT-CRIȘANA PRELIMINARY FINANCIAL RESULTS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2022

2. STATEMENT OF MAIN ITEMS OF THE FINANCIAL POSITION AND THE PRELIMINARY RESULTS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2022

SIF Banat-Crișana publishes the preliminary unaudited financial results as of December 31, 2022, prepared according to the Norm 39/2015 for the approval of the Accounting Regulations compliant with IFRS adopted by European Union, applicable to entities authorized, regulated, and supervised by the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) of Financial Instruments and Investments Sector.

Total assets held by SIF Banat-Crișana as of December 31, 2022, amounting to RON 3,405.3 million, are down 5.6% vs. 2021, against the backdrop of a tumultuous 2022, characterized by high volatility, macroeconomic uncertainty, and geopolitical tensions.

Within the total assets, the financial assets have the dominant share, standing at a level comparable to 2021. These mainly consist of financial assets measured at fair value through profit and loss (shares issued by subsidiaries and associates, bonds issued by subsidiaries, loan granted to a subsidiary, and fund units), and the financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income (shares). Measurement at fair value is carried out in accordance with the provisions of IFRS 13, using either the available market quotation for listed assets (which meet active market conditions) or valuation reports prepared by authorized valuators, as per International Valuation Standards (for unlisted or listed shareholdings but without an active market). The increase in the item Financial assets measured at fair value through profit and loss compared to 2021 is mainly due to the recognition of the loan granted to SIF SPV TWO S.A. to finance the acquisitions carried out in 2022. The item Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income (shares) is mainly influenced by: (1) the effect of the movements of the stock prices during 2022 on the Company's minority interest portfolio (mainly the rises of listed companies having financial and pharmaceutical profile) and (2) the net investments made within this category of assets during 2022.

Cash and cash equivalents comprise mostly short-term placements in bank deposits with maturity of up to 3 months. The significant decrease versus 2021 is attributable to the allocation of funds from short-term monetary placements to substantial investments (totalling RON 357 million) made throughout the year, achieved by increasing the shareholding in selected listed minority stakes on the stock exchange (companies, in the financial and energy sectors, recorded in Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income).

Total liabilities are 15.1% below those existing at 2021 year-end, variation attributed to the adjustment of debt with deferred income tax related to the unfavourable fair value differences recognized in other comprehensive income due to the fair value measurement of financial assets during the year 2022.

As of December 31, 2022, equity amounted to RON 3,242.8 million, 5.1% down vs. the previous year, the decrease being influenced by:

The decrease in retained earnings is mainly determined by the difference between the current result for 2022 (RON 95.5 million) and the part of the previous year's result that was not distributed as dividends (RON 356 million), transferred to Other reserves, following the resolution of the General meeting for its capitalization as own sources of financing (see page 7 Statement of changes in equity - Retained earnings column);

- Retained earnings column); The item Difference in changes in the fair value of financial assets measured by other comprehensive income , down 24.6% compared to the end of 2021, reflects the impact of the recognition of unfavourable fair value differences related to financial assets recorded in this category (shares in minority interests held by SIF Banat-Crișana, shares in the two consolidated subsidiaries), influenced both by the net difference in fair value resulting from the MTM (mark to market) and

