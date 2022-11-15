SIF Banat Crisana : Quarterly Report as of September 30, 2022
11/15/2022 | 11:32am EST
QUARTERLY REPORT
- AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 -
prepared pursuant to the provisions of
Law no. 24/2017, Law no. 74/2015, Law no. 243/2019, ASF Regulation no. 10/2015, ASF Regulation no. 7/2020, ASF Regulation no. 5/2018, and ASF Rule no. 39/2015
this report is provided as a free translation from Romanian, which is the official and binding document
SIFBANAT-CRIȘANA | QUARTERLY REPORT as of September 30, 2022
CONTENTS
1. GENERAL INFORMATION
3
2. MAIN FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL INFORMATION
4
3. PORTFOLIO AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2022
5
4. THE SHARES ISSUED BY SIF BANAT-CRIȘANA
11
5. THE MANAGEMENT OF SIGNIFICANT RISKS
14
6. SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING Q3 2022
22
7. FINANCIAL POSITION AND RESULTS AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2022
23
8. EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD
26
9. ANNEXES
Annex 1 - Condensed interim standalone financial statements as of September 30, 2022, prepared pursuant to the Financial Supervisory Authority Rule no. 39/2015 for the approval of accounting regulations in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards applicable to entities authorised, regulated, and supervised by the Financial Supervisory Authority, operating in the Financial Instruments and Investments Sector - unaudited
Annex 2 - Net asset statement as of September 30, 2022, prepared pursuant to Annex 10 of Regulation no. 7/2020
Annex 3 - Detailed statement of investments as of September 30, 2022, pursuant to Annex 11 of Regulation no. 7/2020
2
SIFBANAT-CRIȘANA | QUARTERLY REPORT as of September 30, 2022
1. GENERAL INFORMATION
CORPORATE NAME
COMPANY TYPE
Societatea de Investiții Financiare Banat-Crișana S.A. (hereinafter referred to as "SIFBanat-Crișana"or "the Company")
joint stock company, Romanian legal entity with entire private capital
established as a self-managed investment company, authorized by the Financial Supervisory Authority as Alternative Investment Fund Manager (AIFM) - Authorization no. 78 / 09.03.2018, and as closed- ended alternative investment fund, diversified, addressed to retail investors (AIFRI) - Authorization no. 130 / 01.07.2021
SHARE CAPITAL
▪ RON 51,542,236.30 - subscribed and paid-in capital
▪ 515,422,363 shares issued; 507,510,056 outstanding as of 30.09.2022
▪ RON 0.10 per share nominal value
REGISTRATIONS
▪ Number in Trade Register J02/1898/1992
▪ Tax Identification Code RO 2761040
▪ Number in ASF AFIAA Register PJR07.1AFIAA / 020007 / 09.03.2018
▪ Number in ASF FIAIR Register PJR09FIAIR / 020004 / 01.07.2021
SIF Banat-Crișana SA Arad-BucharestBranch-Rahmaninov
46-48 S. V. Rahmaninov Str., 3rd floor, sector 2, 020199, Bucharest
CONTACT Investor Relations: email investitori@sif1.ro tel +40257 304 446
3
SIFBANAT-CRIȘANA | QUARTERLY REPORT as of September 30, 2022
2. MAIN FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL INFORMATION
MAIN BALANCE SHEET ITEMS [RONm]
31.12.2021
30.09.2022
Total assets, of which
3,607.39
3,129.30
Total financial assets
3,579.13
3,094.11
Equity (own capital)
3,416.13
2,996.07
Total liabilities
191.26
133.23
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE [RONm]
30.09.2021
30.09.2022
Operating income
125.61
172.51
Gain/(Loss) on investment
224.53
(143.13)
Operating expenses
14.94
14.45
Gross profit / (Loss)
335.20
14.93
Net profit / (Loss)
321.60
7.27
PERFORMANCE OF SHARES AND NET ASSET
31.12.2021
30.09.2022
Share price (end of period, RON)
2.5400
2.4500
NAV/S* (RON)
6.7170
5.8902
Accounting net asset / share (RON)
6.7311
5.9035
Nominal value of share (RON)
0.1
0.1
Number of shares issued
515,422,363
515,422,363
Number of outstanding shares
507,510,056
507,510,056
calculated acc. to ASF regulations
calculated considering the shares repurchased by the Company
OPERATIONAL DATA
31.12.2021
30.09.2022
Number of permanent employees
34
32
Branch offices
1
1
SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE as of September 30, 2022
number of shareholders
holdings
Romanian individuals
5,739,622
39.70%
Non-resident individuals
2,113
0.33%
Romanian legal entities
113
38.69%
SIF Banat-Crișana
1
1.54%
Non-resident legal entities
25
19.74%
TOTAL
5,741,874
100%
4
SIFBANAT-CRIȘANA | QUARTERLY REPORT as of September 30, 2022
3. PORTFOLIO AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2022
Investment objective and policy
SIF Banat-Crișana's investment strategy aims to maximize the portfolio performance to increase the value of the assets under management and the investment income. The financial objective is to reap an aggregate return on the portfolio generated from dividend and capital gains.
SIF Banat-Crișana's objective is the efficient management of a diversified portfolio comprised of high- quality assets, capable of providing a steady flow of revenues, the preservation and medium-long term capital growth, to increase the value for shareholders and obtain as high yields for the invested capital.
The strategic allocations by asset classes and within each class are based on assessments of the individual attractiveness of investment opportunities, under the conditions of the macroeconomic and market environment at the time.
Investments are performed over a certain period, complying to the regulated prudential terms, under appropriate risk monitoring and control, to ensure a steady balance of risk and expected return. The investment decision-making process is formalized through internal procedures and the levels of competence approved by the company's Board of Directors. The company applies an exit strategy tailored to the specifics of each investment, defined based on the applied strategy, the investment objectives, the conditions of the exit transaction.
During the reporting period, SIF Banat-Crișana had under management a complex portfolio, consisting of the following main categories of financial instruments: shares, bonds, and fund units.
Analysing the factors and elements generating effects on the investment activity and on the areas in which SIF Banat-Crișana has exposures, the objectives pursued during Q3 2022 continued the investment strategy approved by the shareholders, having as major lines of action:
calibration of the portfolio on financial assets / instruments that benefit from an inflationary context
continuing the portfolio restructuring by reducing minority interests that do not fit the Company's investment strategy
active management in majority interests do develop the business and their performance
maintaining a diversified portfolio
integrating the sustainability risk
maintaining transparency and good corporate governance
Net Asset Value
SIF Banat-Crișana's net asset value (NAV) was of RON 2,989.34m as of September 30, 2022, down 5.66% vs. RON 3,158.63m, the value recorded as of June 30, 2022, and 12.92% lower as compared to September 30, 2021. Net asset value per share (NAV/S) was of RON 5.8902 as of September 30, 2022 (June 30, 2022: RON 6.2238/share).
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Societatea de Investitii Financiare Banat Crisana SA published this content on 15 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2022 16:31:09 UTC.