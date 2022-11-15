SIF Banat Crisana : Quarterly Report as of September 30, 2022

this report is provided as a free translation from Romanian, which is the official and binding document

Law no. 24/2017, Law no. 74/2015, Law no. 243/2019, ASF Regulation no. 10/2015, ASF Regulation no. 7/2020, ASF Regulation no. 5/2018, and ASF Rule no. 39/2015

Annex 3 - Detailed statement of investments as of September 30, 2022, pursuant to Annex 11 of Regulation no. 7/2020

Annex 2 - Net asset statement as of September 30, 2022, prepared pursuant to Annex 10 of Regulation no. 7/2020

Annex 1 - Condensed interim standalone financial statements as of September 30, 2022, prepared pursuant to the Financial Supervisory Authority Rule no. 39/2015 for the approval of accounting regulations in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards applicable to entities authorised, regulated, and supervised by the Financial Supervisory Authority, operating in the Financial Instruments and Investments Sector - unaudited

The company is listed since November 1, 1999 on the regulated market

▪ other activities carried out within the collective management of an

and pension funds (CAEN code 64), and the main object of activity: Other

Main activity is, as per the classification of economic activities in the

SIF BANAT-CRIȘANA | QUARTERLY REPORT as of September 30, 2022

3. PORTFOLIO AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

Investment objective and policy

SIF Banat-Crișana's investment strategy aims to maximize the portfolio performance to increase the value of the assets under management and the investment income. The financial objective is to reap an aggregate return on the portfolio generated from dividend and capital gains.

SIF Banat-Crișana's objective is the efficient management of a diversified portfolio comprised of high- quality assets, capable of providing a steady flow of revenues, the preservation and medium-long term capital growth, to increase the value for shareholders and obtain as high yields for the invested capital.

The strategic allocations by asset classes and within each class are based on assessments of the individual attractiveness of investment opportunities, under the conditions of the macroeconomic and market environment at the time.

Investments are performed over a certain period, complying to the regulated prudential terms, under appropriate risk monitoring and control, to ensure a steady balance of risk and expected return. The investment decision-making process is formalized through internal procedures and the levels of competence approved by the company's Board of Directors. The company applies an exit strategy tailored to the specifics of each investment, defined based on the applied strategy, the investment objectives, the conditions of the exit transaction.

During the reporting period, SIF Banat-Crișana had under management a complex portfolio, consisting of the following main categories of financial instruments: shares, bonds, and fund units.

Analysing the factors and elements generating effects on the investment activity and on the areas in which SIF Banat-Crișana has exposures, the objectives pursued during Q3 2022 continued the investment strategy approved by the shareholders, having as major lines of action:

calibration of the portfolio on financial assets / instruments that benefit from an inflationary context

continuing the portfolio restructuring by reducing minority interests that do not fit the Company's investment strategy

active management in majority interests do develop the business and their performance

maintaining a diversified portfolio

integrating the sustainability risk

maintaining transparency and good corporate governance

Net Asset Value

SIF Banat-Crișana's net asset value (NAV) was of RON 2,989.34m as of September 30, 2022, down 5.66% vs. RON 3,158.63m, the value recorded as of June 30, 2022, and 12.92% lower as compared to September 30, 2021. Net asset value per share (NAV/S) was of RON 5.8902 as of September 30, 2022 (June 30, 2022: RON 6.2238/share).

