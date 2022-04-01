Sif N : Caspar Kramers becomes new HR director of Sif

During his career, Caspar has gained a lot of experience in developing teams and improving HR processes. In his new position at Sif, he looks forward to making a contribution to the energy transition and the transition that Sif is going through: from family business to listed company that is in full development.
Caspar has extensive HR experience in organizational development, talent management, culture change and continuous improvement. Among others at Sabic and at Watts Water Technologies.
Disclaimer
Sif Holding NV published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 14:04:02 UTC.