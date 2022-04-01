Log in
    SIFG   NL0011660485

SIF GROUP N.V.

(SIFG)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  04/01 10:11:35 am EDT
11.82 EUR    --.--%
10:05aSIF N : Caspar Kramers becomes new HR director of Sif
PU
03:13aSIF N : Notice and agenda AGM 2022
PU
03/31SIF N : AGM 2022 notice and agenda
PU
Sif N : Caspar Kramers becomes new HR director of Sif

04/01/2022 | 10:05am EDT
During his career, Caspar has gained a lot of experience in developing teams and improving HR processes. In his new position at Sif, he looks forward to making a contribution to the energy transition and the transition that Sif is going through: from family business to listed company that is in full development.

Caspar has extensive HR experience in organizational development, talent management, culture change and continuous improvement. Among others at Sabic and at Watts Water Technologies.

Disclaimer

Sif Holding NV published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 14:04:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 591 M 657 M 657 M
Net income 2022 16,7 M 18,6 M 18,6 M
Net Debt 2022 29,4 M 32,7 M 32,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,9x
Yield 2022 1,95%
Capitalization 301 M 335 M 335 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,56x
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 368
Free-Float 45,9%
Sif Group N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SIF GROUP N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 11,82 €
Average target price 16,50 €
Spread / Average Target 39,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fred van Beers Chief Executive Officer
Ben Meijer Chief Financial Officer
André Goedée Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Kevenaar Chief Operating Officer
Peter J. Gerretse Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIF GROUP N.V.-3.43%335
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S-0.13%29 963
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.-24.18%12 069
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-20.28%8 316
TITAN WIND ENERGY (SUZHOU) CO.,LTD-31.51%3 764
XIANGTAN ELECTRIC MANUFACTURING CO. LTD.-35.77%2 561