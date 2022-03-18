Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Sif Group N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIFG   NL0011660485

SIF GROUP N.V.

(SIFG)
  Report
Cours en temps réel.  Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  03/18 05:52:52 am EDT
13.06 EUR   +9.02%
05:41aSIF N : Full Year Results 2021
PU
05:01aSIF N : FY 2021 analyst presentation
PU
04:41aSIF N : Sif full year 2021 results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sif N : Full Year Results 2021

03/18/2022 | 05:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Solid Execution, Backlog Additions and Blueprint for Capacity Expansion

Our key performance indicators

People Planet

LTIF

Net CO2 emission

Contributed to

Project deliveries

Contract wins

4.98

0

ton

1,873

MW capacity

Hollandse Kust Zuid

Dogger Bank C, Maasvlakte 2 & 36 Kton exclusive

Profit

Contribution

EBITDA

Dividend proposal

ROACE

Order book for 2022-2024

€114.2

Million

€39.1

Million

€0.19

43.2%

430

Kton

Operational highlights:

  • Total throughput of approximately 171 Kton of steel (2020:164 Kton) or 188 monopiles and primary steel for 55 transition pieces;
  • Fabrication of foundations for Dogger Bank A: largest in Sif history with 8.60 diameters;
  • Marshalling services for Kincardine floating offshore wind farm;
  • Carbon neutral footprint through compensation from HaliadeX @13 MW wind turbine;
  • Acquisition of KCI the engineers B.V. to strengthen engineering skills and capacity;
  • Completion of new roll-on roll-off (RoRo) quay;
  • Completion of blueprint for strategic expansion plan to increase production to ᴓ11.5 meters and 500 Kton production capacity.

Key figures 2021[1]:

  • Dividend-proposal €0.19 per share (€0.12 in 2020);
  • Year-end 2021 net working capital -/- €65.8 million (YE 2020 -/- €2.9 million);
  • Year-end 2021 cash €73.2 million (YE 2020 cash of €2.6 million).

In € million

FY 2021

FY 2020

change YOY

Contribution

114.2

101.6

+12.4%

Adjusted EBITDA

39.4

31.8

+23.9%

Earnings after tax (attributable to the shareholder)

11.6

7.3

+58.9%

Production in Kton

171

164

+4.3%

EPS in €

0.45

0.29

+58.9%

LTIF in injuries per mln working hours

4.98

2.48

+99.2%

Gross CO2 emission per ton

21.5

19.3

+11.4%

Order book in Kton

For 2022

For 2023 & beyond

Contracted

180

214

Exclusive negotiations

36


For the full release we refer to the PDF attached

Disclaimer

Sif Holding NV published this content on 18 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2022 09:40:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SIF GROUP N.V.
05:41aSIF N : Full Year Results 2021
PU
05:01aSIF N : FY 2021 analyst presentation
PU
04:41aSIF N : Sif full year 2021 results
PU
04:41aSIF N : Annual report 2021
PU
02:31aSIF N : Annual report 2021
PU
02:11aSIF N : Full Year 2021 results
PU
02/08SIF N : gets Prime upgrade for corporate ESG performance
PU
01/11SIF N : The deepest and strongest quay side combined of Rotterdam
PU
2021SIF N : and Ballast Nedam sign contract for wind farm Tweede Maasvlakte
PU
2021SIF N : Smulders sign contract for windpark Tweede Maasvlakte
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 461 M 513 M 513 M
Net income 2021 13,0 M 14,5 M 14,5 M
Net Debt 2021 32,5 M 36,1 M 36,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,5x
Yield 2021 1,28%
Capitalization 306 M 340 M 340 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,73x
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 388
Free-Float 39,5%
Chart SIF GROUP N.V.
Duration : Period :
Sif Group N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIF GROUP N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 11,98 €
Average target price 16,50 €
Spread / Average Target 37,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fred van Beers Chief Executive Officer
Leon Verweij Chief Financial Officer
André Goedée Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Kevenaar Chief Operating Officer
Peter J. Gerretse Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIF GROUP N.V.-2.12%340
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S2.05%30 349
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.-14.05%13 834
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-17.18%8 488
TITAN WIND ENERGY (SUZHOU) CO.,LTD-21.76%4 283
XIANGTAN ELECTRIC MANUFACTURING CO. LTD.-30.42%2 580