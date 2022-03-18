Sif N : Full Year Results 2021

Solid Execution, Backlog Additions and Blueprint for Capacity Expansion
Our key performance indicators
|
People Planet
|
LTIF
|
Net CO2 emission
|
Contributed to
|
Project deliveries
|
Contract wins
|
4.98
|
0
ton
|
1,873
MW capacity
|
Hollandse Kust Zuid
|
Dogger Bank C, Maasvlakte 2 & 36 Kton exclusive
|
Profit
|
Contribution
|
EBITDA
|
Dividend proposal
|
ROACE
|
Order book for 2022-2024
|
€114.2
Million
|
€39.1
Million
|
€0.19
|
43.2%
|
430
Kton
Operational highlights:
-
Total throughput of approximately 171 Kton of steel (2020:164 Kton) or 188 monopiles and primary steel for 55 transition pieces;
-
Fabrication of foundations for Dogger Bank A: largest in Sif history with 8.60 diameters;
-
Marshalling services for Kincardine floating offshore wind farm;
-
Carbon neutral footprint through compensation from HaliadeX @13 MW wind turbine;
-
Acquisition of KCI the engineers B.V. to strengthen engineering skills and capacity;
-
Completion of new roll-on roll-off (RoRo) quay;
-
Completion of blueprint for strategic expansion plan to increase production to ᴓ11.5 meters and 500 Kton production capacity.
Key figures 2021[1]:
-
Dividend-proposal €0.19 per share (€0.12 in 2020);
-
Year-end 2021 net working capital -/- €65.8 million (YE 2020 -/- €2.9 million);
-
Year-end 2021 cash €73.2 million (YE 2020 cash of €2.6 million).
|
In € million
|
FY 2021
|
FY 2020
|
change YOY
|
Contribution
|
114.2
|
101.6
|
+12.4%
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
39.4
|
31.8
|
+23.9%
|
Earnings after tax (attributable to the shareholder)
|
11.6
|
7.3
|
+58.9%
|
Production in Kton
|
171
|
164
|
+4.3%
|
EPS in €
|
0.45
|
0.29
|
+58.9%
|
LTIF in injuries per mln working hours
|
4.98
|
2.48
|
+99.2%
|
Gross CO2 emission per ton
|
21.5
|
19.3
|
+11.4%
|
Order book in Kton
|
For 2022
|
For 2023 & beyond
|
Contracted
|
180
|
214
|
Exclusive negotiations
|
36
