|
Sif N : Head Start for Sif's Expansion of Manufacturing Facilities
Sif Holding N.V.
Sif Holding N.V.
Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Registration date11 apr 2023 - 07:52
Statutory nameSif Holding N.V.
TitleHead Start for Sif's Expansion of Manufacturing Facilities
Date last update: 11 April 2023
Disclaimer
Sif Holding NV published this content on 11 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2023 07:36:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
|All news about SIF GROUP N.V.
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2023
|
503 M
545 M
441 M
|Net income 2023
|
13,2 M
14,4 M
11,6 M
|Net Debt 2023
|
126 M
137 M
110 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|23,8x
|Yield 2023
|0,78%
|
|Capitalization
|
308 M
334 M
270 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,86x
|EV / Sales 2024
|1,09x
|Nbr of Employees
|370
|Free-Float
|45,9%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends SIF GROUP N.V.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|4
|Last Close Price
|12,06 €
|Average target price
|13,00 €
|Spread / Average Target
|7,79%