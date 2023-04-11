Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Sif Group N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIFG   NL0011660485

SIF GROUP N.V.

(SIFG)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  08:26:36 11/04/2023 BST
12.18 EUR   +1.00%
08:37aSif N : Head Start for Sif's Expansion of Manufacturing Facilities
PU
06:57aSif N : Head Start for Sif's Expansion of Manufacturing Facilities
PU
04/06Sif N : Transcript SIF Extraordinary Shareholders meeting 28 March 2023
PU
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sif N : Head Start for Sif's Expansion of Manufacturing Facilities

04/11/2023 | 08:37am BST
Sif Holding N.V.
Sif Holding N.V.

Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Registration date11 apr 2023 - 07:52
Statutory nameSif Holding N.V.
TitleHead Start for Sif's Expansion of Manufacturing Facilities
Previous result

Date last update: 11 April 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Sif Holding NV published this content on 11 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2023 07:36:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 503 M 545 M 441 M
Net income 2023 13,2 M 14,4 M 11,6 M
Net Debt 2023 126 M 137 M 110 M
P/E ratio 2023 23,8x
Yield 2023 0,78%
Capitalization 308 M 334 M 270 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,86x
EV / Sales 2024 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 370
Free-Float 45,9%
Chart SIF GROUP N.V.
Duration : Period :
Sif Group N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIF GROUP N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 12,06 €
Average target price 13,00 €
Spread / Average Target 7,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fred van Beers Chief Executive Officer
Ben Meijer Chief Financial Officer
André Goedée Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Kevenaar Chief Operating Officer
Peter J. Gerretse Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIF GROUP N.V.3.97%334
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S-2.28%28 916
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.0.18%6 165
XIANGTAN ELECTRIC MANUFACTURING CO. LTD.5.85%3 833
TITAN WIND ENERGY (SUZHOU) CO.,LTD-5.09%3 750
DAJIN HEAVY INDUSTRY CO.,LTD.-19.89%3 072
