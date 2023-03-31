Advanced search
    SIFG   NL0011660485

SIF GROUP N.V.

(SIFG)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  03:53:33 2023-03-31 am EDT
12.00 EUR   +0.17%
03:44aSif N : Notice and agenda AGM 2023
PU
03/30Sif N : AGM 2023 notice and agenda
PU
03/30Sif N : Annual report 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sif N : Notice and agenda AGM 2023

03/31/2023 | 03:44am EDT
Sif Holding N.V.
Sif Holding N.V.

Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Registration date30 mar 2023 - 19:45
Statutory nameSif Holding N.V.
TitleNotice and agenda AGM 2023

Date last update: 31 March 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Sif Holding NV published this content on 30 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2023 07:43:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 444 M 484 M 484 M
Net income 2022 9,40 M 10,3 M 10,3 M
Net Debt 2022 68,1 M 74,2 M 74,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 32,4x
Yield 2022 0,64%
Capitalization 306 M 333 M 333 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,84x
EV / Sales 2023 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 368
Free-Float 45,9%
Chart SIF GROUP N.V.
Duration : Period :
Sif Group N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIF GROUP N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 11,98 €
Average target price 13,00 €
Spread / Average Target 8,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fred van Beers Chief Executive Officer
Ben Meijer Chief Financial Officer
André Goedée Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Kevenaar Chief Operating Officer
Peter J. Gerretse Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIF GROUP N.V.3.28%333
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S-6.76%29 207
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.1.36%6 268
TITAN WIND ENERGY (SUZHOU) CO.,LTD-1.45%3 899
XIANGTAN ELECTRIC MANUFACTURING CO. LTD.3.72%3 761
DAJIN HEAVY INDUSTRY CO.,LTD.-13.61%3 317
