Sif N : Production Process World's Largest Monopile Foundation Manufacturing Plant

As last month announced, Sif will start the construction of the world's largest monopile foundation manufacturing plant in April 2023. Not only will the current manufacturing plant be upgraded significantly, a new production process will be introduced ensure a safer, faster, more efficient and more accurate way of producing monopiles.
Watch the video to have a look at the expanded facility.
