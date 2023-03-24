Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Sif Group N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIFG   NL0011660485

SIF GROUP N.V.

(SIFG)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  10:37:38 2023-03-24 am EDT
11.56 EUR   +0.17%
10:25aSif N : Production Process World's Largest Monopile Foundation Manufacturing Plant
PU
03/17Sif N : 2023 CMD presentation
PU
03/17Sif N : Capital Markets Day 2023 presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sif N : Production Process World's Largest Monopile Foundation Manufacturing Plant

03/24/2023 | 10:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

As last month announced, Sif will start the construction of the world's largest monopile foundation manufacturing plant in April 2023. Not only will the current manufacturing plant be upgraded significantly, a new production process will be introduced ensure a safer, faster, more efficient and more accurate way of producing monopiles.

Watch the video to have a look at the expanded facility.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Sif Holding NV published this content on 24 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2023 14:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SIF GROUP N.V.
10:25aSif N : Production Process World's Largest Monopile Foundation Manufacturing Plant
PU
03/17Sif N : 2023 CMD presentation
PU
03/17Sif N : Capital Markets Day 2023 presentation
PU
03/17Transcript : Sif Holding N.V. - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
03/17Sif N : Sif full year 2022 results analyst presentation
PU
03/17Sif N : full year 2022 results analyst presentation
PU
03/17Transcript : Sif Holding N.V., 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 17, 2023
CI
03/17Sif N : Sif full year 2022 results
PU
03/17Full Year 2022 : Capture Momentum with Expansion Blueprint
PU
02/14Sif N : Sif takes Final Investment Decision to Construct the World's Largest Monopile Foun..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 444 M 484 M 484 M
Net income 2022 9,40 M 10,2 M 10,2 M
Net Debt 2022 68,1 M 74,1 M 74,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 31,2x
Yield 2022 0,66%
Capitalization 294 M 321 M 321 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,82x
EV / Sales 2023 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 368
Free-Float 45,9%
Chart SIF GROUP N.V.
Duration : Period :
Sif Group N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIF GROUP N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 11,54 €
Average target price 12,75 €
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fred van Beers Chief Executive Officer
Ben Meijer Chief Financial Officer
André Goedée Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Kevenaar Chief Operating Officer
Peter J. Gerretse Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIF GROUP N.V.-0.52%321
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S-3.49%28 692
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.0.45%6 263
XIANGTAN ELECTRIC MANUFACTURING CO. LTD.5.85%3 868
TITAN WIND ENERGY (SUZHOU) CO.,LTD-7.67%3 618
DAJIN HEAVY INDUSTRY CO.,LTD.-20.11%3 081
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer