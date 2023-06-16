Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Sif Group N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIFG   NL0011660485

SIF GROUP N.V.

(SIFG)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35:22 2023-06-16 am EDT
14.66 EUR   +0.83%
03:22pSif N : Rights Offering Sif Holding N.V.
PU
03:08aSif N : Rotation schedule supervisory board sif holding 2023
PU
02:26aSif N : Veelgestelde vragen over de claimemissie
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sif N : Rights Offering Sif Holding N.V.

06/16/2023 | 03:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Sif Holding N.V. Rights Offering
Sif Holding N.V. Rights Offering

Below you will find information from the register approved prospectuses. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date approval16 jun 2023
Issuing institutionSif Holding N.V.
DescriptionRights Offering
FiletypeProspectus
Date of entrance16 jun 2023
Previous result
Prospectus
Prospectus
Prospectus100982.pdf

Date last update: 16 June 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Sif Holding NV published this content on 16 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2023 19:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SIF GROUP N.V.
03:22pSif N : Rights Offering Sif Holding N.V.
PU
03:08aSif N : Rotation schedule supervisory board sif holding 2023
PU
02:26aSif N : Veelgestelde vragen over de claimemissie
PU
02:18aSif N : Uitleg Claimemissie van Sif voor particuliere aandeelhouders
PU
02:10aSif N : Announces Launch of its EUR 50 million Rights Offering
PU
01:06aSif N : Executive Board Rules June 2023
PU
01:06aSif N : Supervisory Board Rules June 2023
PU
05/30Sif N : AGM 2023 transcript and management presentation
PU
05/30Sif N : Remuneration report 2022
PU
05/28Sif N : Transcript AGM 2023 SIF Holding NV - 12.05.2023
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 490 M 535 M 535 M
Net income 2023 8,60 M 9,40 M 9,40 M
Net Debt 2023 29,8 M 32,5 M 32,5 M
P/E ratio 2023 34,8x
Yield 2023 0,64%
Capitalization 374 M 408 M 408 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,82x
EV / Sales 2024 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 370
Free-Float 45,9%
Chart SIF GROUP N.V.
Duration : Period :
Sif Group N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIF GROUP N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 14,54 €
Average target price 14,00 €
Spread / Average Target -3,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fred van Beers Chief Executive Officer
Ben Meijer Chief Financial Officer
André Goedée Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Kevenaar Chief Operating Officer
Peter J. Gerretse Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIF GROUP N.V.25.34%405
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S-5.98%28 039
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-1.64%5 838
SANY HEAVY ENERGY CO., LTD.13.28%5 508
TITAN WIND ENERGY (SUZHOU) CO.,LTD7.80%4 033
XIANGTAN ELECTRIC MANUFACTURING CO. LTD.-6.49%3 261
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer