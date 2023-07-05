Sif Holding N.V. specializes in the design and manufacturing of components used in offshore foundations for wind farms projects. The group primarily offers monopiles, transition pieces and piles that are used to anchor jacket foundations in the seabed for offshore wind turbines. At the end of 2022, the group had 5 production sites located in the Netherlands. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the Netherlands (41.7%), the United Kingdom (53%), Norway (3.3%), France (0.2%), European Union (1.6%) and other (0.2%).