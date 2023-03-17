Advanced search
    SIFG   NL0011660485

SIF GROUP N.V.

(SIFG)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  04:53:09 2023-03-17 am EDT
11.94 EUR   +1.36%
04:46aSif N : Sif full year 2022 results
PU
01:56aFull Year 2022 : Capture Momentum with Expansion Blueprint
PU
02/14Sif N : Sif takes Final Investment Decision to Construct the World's Largest Monopile Foundation Manufacturing Plant
PU
Sif N : Sif full year 2022 results

03/17/2023 | 04:46am EDT
Sif Holding N.V.
Sif Holding N.V.

Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Registration date17 mar 2023 - 06:45
Statutory nameSif Holding N.V.
TitleSif full year 2022 results

Date last update: 17 March 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Sif Holding NV published this content on 17 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 444 M 471 M 471 M
Net income 2022 9,40 M 9,98 M 9,98 M
Net Debt 2022 68,1 M 72,3 M 72,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 31,9x
Yield 2022 0,65%
Capitalization 300 M 319 M 319 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,83x
EV / Sales 2023 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 368
Free-Float 45,9%
Sif Group N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SIF GROUP N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 11,78 €
Average target price 12,75 €
Spread / Average Target 8,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fred van Beers Chief Executive Officer
Ben Meijer Chief Financial Officer
André Goedée Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Kevenaar Chief Operating Officer
Peter J. Gerretse Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIF GROUP N.V.1.55%319
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S-2.91%27 953
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.0.00%12 935
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-0.55%6 243
XIANGTAN ELECTRIC MANUFACTURING CO. LTD.10.59%4 014
TITAN WIND ENERGY (SUZHOU) CO.,LTD-9.72%3 789