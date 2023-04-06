Sif N : Transcript SIF Extraordinary Shareholders meeting 28 March 2023 04/06/2023 | 09:24am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders Tuesday 28 March 2023 Transcript produced by Global Lingo London - 020 7870 7100 www.global-lingo.com Extraordinary General meeting of Shareholders Tuesday, 28th March 2023 Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders André Goedée: Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to this extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of Sif Holding NV. Thank you for taking the time to attend. Every year again, it's a pleasure to personally meet our shareholders. My name is André Goedée, Chairman of Sif's Supervisory Board, and I will preside over this meeting. This meeting is attended by myself and the CEO, Fred van Beers, and the CFO, Ben Meijer, and the Secretary, Fons van Lith. With your permission, I will start this meeting. I shall preside over this meeting in accordance with Article 26 of Sif Holding's statutes. I ask Fons to act as secretary of this meeting and to take minutes of everything discussed today and the decisions that will be taken during this meeting. You are used to this meeting to be held in English but we've been told that today's entire audience is Dutch, so, in order to cater to you, we shall conduct it in Dutch, instead, and it's pleasant to be able to do this in our own language for a change. This needn't be argued about this time. To ensure that this meeting is conducted in an orderly fashion, this meeting was announced on Sif Holding's website on 14th February 2023. Shareholders were invited to attend this meeting or to vote by proxy. I note that the convocation to this shareholders' meeting has been made in accordance with all legal and statutory requirements, and that the special shareholders' meeting is therefore authorised to make legally binding decisions. On the date of the convocation for this meeting, a total of 25,501,356 shares were outstanding; the same amount as today. All these shares are listed shares. 17,845,665 votes by proxy were cast via the ABN AMRO Securities Portal, which is the equivalent of 70% of the total outstanding share capital. Present or represented at this meeting are a total of 17,845,766 shares, including the shares present at this meeting, which is how many? Fons van Lith: 301 (actually 101, FVL). André Goedée: 301 (101). We shall report the number of votes cast for each item on the agenda, as we usually do, together with the number of votes for and against, as well as the number of abstentions. For each agenda item, there is time for questions and answers, and after these Q&As, I shall report if the item has been adopted, if it concerns an item that must be voted on. To be clear: this meeting shall vote and decide on all agenda items, based on the agenda, and the explanation of the item that was part of the convocation for this meeting, which was announced on the company's website. These documents are deciding for the contents and scope of the resolution that is voted on. Votes are cast by raising your hand if you vote against, and we will note your name and the number of votes you represent. This meeting shall be broadcast via audio webcast. An on-demand version of this webcast and a transcript of this meeting, as well as an English translation thereof, shall be made available on the company's website within 72 hours of the end of this meeting. We shall endeavour to place the minutes of this meeting on Sif's website within 4 weeks after today. The results of the votes on resolutions shall be communicated in a public statement immediately after this meeting is concluded and an announcement on the website of Sif Holding NV. www.global-lingo.com 2 Extraordinary General meeting of Shareholders Tuesday, 28th March 2023 We will start with item 3 on the agenda, concerning an update of the strategic plans for the modification and expansion of Sif's production facilities, in order to facilitate larger and heavier foundations for offshore wind energy; the so-called Project P-11. I would like to invite Fred van Beers to present this project. Fred van Beers: Thanks, André, I'll take it from here. I shall read this presentation to you, but there is a written version everyone can read later if they want. What's important here is that Sif is in a unique position when we look at the rest of the world and the market in which we operate. On the one hand, we see that there is a large political drive to accelerate the path towards renewable energy. Due to the climate, but also due to the geopolitical situation with regard to independence from Russia, which is an important reason for us to want to expand our production. This means that, if the challenge isn't met, we will no longer be able to operate in this market. On the other hand, the increasing size of the turbines that are used also necessitates larger foundations, which are so large that we are no longer capable of producing them in our current factories. The second important point is that this increasing political drive and turbine size, the total demand isn't balanced with what manufacturers offer, meaning that manufacturers must ramp up their production capacity in order to meet those political goals. When you combine those two market drivers, together with our knowledge, expertise and market position, we decided to not only construct a new production facility but also to construct a facility that will make us the absolute market leader in this industry. This not only aligns with our green vision, but also with our ESG guidelines. In the end, this will lead to our EBITDA levels will go up to more than €160 million per year - Ben will say more later - and a cash conversion of more than 90% leads us to expect to be able to recoup this investment in 3-4 years, which we plan to do, because this industry changes very quickly and is heavily subject to change. The realisation of these plans also strengthen our long-term position, allowing us to grow even more. When we zoom in on that market, and look at the European, American and Asian markets, not including China, which is a closed market, and look at what is supplied each year, in 2021- 2022, and what was installed this year, 2023, in offshore wind energy, what has to be realised this year and the expectations for the future, then we see massive growth, by a factor of 8. Mr Dekker: When we're talking about the US, we often talk about all kinds of legal limitations, while there are often also possibilities. What is our position here? Are we talking licensing? Fred van Beers: This is mainly about ambition. How that ambition is turned into reality is a story unto its own, about which I'll tell you more later. Mr Dekker: Have you ever had such an adventure in America? Fred van Beers: We did, and that lasted about 3 weeks before it was 'indefinitely postponed' although it is currently under construction. André Goedée: I would suggest that we first go through the presentation and that you write down or remember your questions for afterwards. Your involvement is appreciated, but I think it's better to wait with audience questions until Mr van Beers has finished, because there will undoubtedly be more questions. www.global-lingo.com 3 Extraordinary General meeting of Shareholders Tuesday, 28th March 2023 Fred van Beers: Those ambitions, especially in light of the European market and the English market, which are now different markets, we can see that an enormous growth of that ambition is expected and has been announced. On the right, you'll see the Esberg Declaration, for the North Sea, which plays a major role, but also the American Inflation Reduction Act, which are both enormous drivers to achieve that growth. Why do we see that monopile grow? On the left, you'll see a schematic representation of a monopile, installed into the seabed. The smallest image represents the current and smallest monopile, whose diameter varies from 8 metres at the top to 9 metres, a difference of 1 meter in the conical section. Based on the latest turbines available on the market, of 15-18 MW, increasing water depths and a greater variance of the seabed composition, the bottom diameter of that monopile will increase greatly. The top will not, that will stay between 8 and 9 metres because the top sections are built with those diameters, also in the case of those larger turbines, but in order to be able to create a sufficiently strong foundation for those larger depths and varying seabed compositions, the bottom diameter will become larger. Looking at the image on the right, we can see that more than 80% will be larger than 9 metres, starting around 2025. So the volume of larger bottom diameters of monopiles is greatly increasing, currently, and the volume for those smaller diameters does not much or is even decreasing. That means that, in order to remain competitive, we'll have to adapt our production capacity in order to be able to produce those larger diameters. Are we the only ones doing that? No. Luckily, I'd almost say, a number of competitors also do that. Moreover, more competitors are entering the market. That's a good sign, because it means that not only our analysis shows that the required number of monopiles and their diameters is growing, but that several companies think so and have decided to invest in production capacity. On the right, you can see an index of companies we're currently watching who produce or will produce monopiles. The diagram's columns shows the total combined capacity of all those companies per year in their current state or for the near future. The red line here represents our ambition: the market demand. As you can see, starting 2025-2026, the demand disproportionately increases compared to the supply. We approached this conservatively, meaning that we assumed that all new companies will be 100% successful in starting their production, and doing so on time. Regarding our ambition, we assumed that a number of projects might be delayed and even when you add those two conservative approaches, we see a large discrepancy between demand and supply for the coming years, or at least until 2030. These production years will result in installed capacity at sea, two years later. Why do we think that these plans will allow us to realise an EBITDA of €160 million in 2026? A number of important, even fundamental elements are worth mentioning. First of all, this will be the largest manufacturing facility. Volume will play a very important role - Ben will talk about this, too. We clearly see that, if you increase the volume, you still need only one CEO and CFO, but the cost/benefit balance changes completely. Secondly, and this is represented by the block in the middle, at the bottom, is that we were able to garner incredibly strong support from large customers for this plan, to such a level that www.global-lingo.com 4 Extraordinary General meeting of Shareholders Tuesday, 28th March 2023 they will finance, or help finance, it. Not only that, but they also actually committed by placing orders, and one client even entered into a long-term volume agreement, which reassures us that we will be able to use the production capacity of the new production facility, also in the longer term. The stability from the market and from our customers is an important factor in this plan. We've been in this business for 20 years now, and have manufactured about 2,500 of these monopiles, but always by extrapolating and developing existing production capacity. This time, we wanted to make an analysis, based on our knowledge but also third parties' knowledge, which we started three years ago, in order to determine the best production method for monopiles with the dimensions we'll now need to manufacture. This internal and external expertise is the basis for the production process we'll now design. Our half yearly numbers show that safety is very important. It always is, of course, but the increasing size of the products we'll now have to manufacture, results in greater risk of accidents, both due to natural causes and due to human error. Tolerances are shrinking, risks are increasing and we want to make certain that the foundations we'll start to manufacture are safe enough to be able to ensure safety for both man and environment. The projects that sprout from our ambition benefit from a long and strong production pipeline that is ever increasing. The same is true for our customers, which makes us confident that we will be able to fully use this increased production capacity. Lastly, and no less important, we were able to compose a strong financing package, together with our customers, with banks and with shareholders, for a good price, about which Ben will talk more in a moment, which also makes us confident that we will be able to bear the financial strain that this creates. Those customers are divided into 3 groups: the first two are our 'launching customers', who were the first ones to place orders for this manufacturing facility; the third group are the long-term agreement customers. The first customer is Empire Wind, from the US. A 50/50 joint venture between Equinor and BP, who placed an order for a project that is ready to be launched, for 278 kt, and Empire Construction will participate in the financing for the sum of €50 million, in the form of an advance payment. We have come to a similar agreement with Shell/Eneco, Ecowende, for a Dutch project, Dutch Coast West (Hollandse Kust West), lot 6 (Kavel 6): 70 kt, foundations, to be built for the Dutch coast, also with an advance payment of €50 million. The third is the long-term agreement I mentioned earlier, with Equinor, who want to realise between 12 and 16 GW in the coming years, and who stated that a reliable supply chain is so important for them that they will enter into a long-term agreement with Sif which will, on the one hand, offer Equinor certain guarantees concerning timely delivery, if they order sufficiently early; and gives us a certain degree of commercial freedom to still be able to participate in other projects if Equinor doesn't commit early enough. We think that this makes for a well-balanced agreement with, on the one hand, certainty for the customer, provided they commit early enough; and, on the other hand, commercial freedom for us, for market prices, so that we can also supply other customers, provided they order early enough. www.global-lingo.com 5 Attachments Original Link

