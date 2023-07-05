THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT FOR GENERAL RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR FORWARDING, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, JAPAN OR AUSTRALIA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD VIOLATE APPLICABLE LAWS OR REGULATIONS OR REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES.
Roermond, 5 July 2023. Sif Holding N.V. ("Sif") announces that, following yesterday's close of the Exercise Period of the Offering 4,305,420 Offer Shares were subscribed for through the exercise of Rights which represents a take-up of 98.9%.
In connection with the Offering, Sif received subscriptions for 4,305,420 Offer Shares through validly exercised Rights. This represents a take-up of 98.9% in the Offering. The Exercise Period ended yesterday, 4 July 2023, at 17:40 CET.
