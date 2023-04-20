Advanced search
    SIFG   NL0011660485

SIF GROUP N.V.

(SIFG)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35:11 2023-04-20 am EDT
12.30 EUR   +2.50%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sif N : reserves capacity for Bałtyk II and III in Poland

04/20/2023 | 12:55pm EDT
Roermond,
20
April
2023
|
18:42
Europe/Amsterdam
Sif reserves capacity for Bałtyk II and III in Poland

Roermond, 20 April 2023. The joint venture Equinor-Polenergia ("JVEP") and Sif have entered a capacity reservation agreement for the supply of 90 monopile foundations for JVEP's Baltyk II and III offshore wind project in Poland.

Once finalized, this will be the first contract under the terms of the strategy collaboration agreement that Sif and Equinor have entered in relation to the expansion project Sif has embarked on. The monopiles will be manufactured in 2025-2026 and have an estimated production volume of approximately 105 kton.

Baltyk II and III are two offshore wind projects in the Polish Baltic Sea envisaging a total installed capacity of potentially 1.440 MW. Bałtyk II and III cover a combined area of approximately 240 square kilometers located between 22 km and 37 km from the coast. The water depths range from around 25 to 40 meters.

Fred van Beers, CEO of Sif Holding: "It is great to witness this next chapter of the successful cooperation Sif and Equinor have developed over the years and that has materialized in the recently signed framework agreement. We are also happy to welcome Polenergia as a new potential customer. We very much look forward to jointly help develop this huge wind farm that can provide more than 2 million Polish households with green electricity and will be another significant contributor to the EU energy transition program."

CONTACT

For further information, please contact:

Sif Holding N.V.
Fons van Lith
+31 (0)475 385 777
+31 (0)6 513 14952
f.vanlith@sif-group.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Sif Holding NV published this content on 20 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2023 16:54:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 460 M 504 M 504 M
Net income 2023 12,4 M 13,6 M 13,6 M
Net Debt 2023 126 M 138 M 138 M
P/E ratio 2023 27,9x
Yield 2023 1,04%
Capitalization 306 M 335 M 335 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,94x
EV / Sales 2024 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 370
Free-Float 45,9%
Chart SIF GROUP N.V.
Duration : Period :
Sif Group N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIF GROUP N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 12,00 €
Average target price 13,00 €
Spread / Average Target 8,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fred van Beers Chief Executive Officer
Ben Meijer Chief Financial Officer
André Goedée Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Kevenaar Chief Operating Officer
Peter J. Gerretse Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIF GROUP N.V.3.45%335
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S-4.48%28 569
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.2.27%6 310
XIANGTAN ELECTRIC MANUFACTURING CO. LTD.-3.03%3 541
TITAN WIND ENERGY (SUZHOU) CO.,LTD-10.71%3 525
DAJIN HEAVY INDUSTRY CO.,LTD.-23.28%2 939
