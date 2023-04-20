Sif N : reserves capacity for Bałtyk II and III in Poland

Sif reserves capacity for Bałtyk II and III in Poland

Roermond, 20 April 2023. The joint venture Equinor-Polenergia ("JVEP") and Sif have entered a capacity reservation agreement for the supply of 90 monopile foundations for JVEP's Baltyk II and III offshore wind project in Poland.

Once finalized, this will be the first contract under the terms of the strategy collaboration agreement that Sif and Equinor have entered in relation to the expansion project Sif has embarked on. The monopiles will be manufactured in 2025-2026 and have an estimated production volume of approximately 105 kton.

Baltyk II and III are two offshore wind projects in the Polish Baltic Sea envisaging a total installed capacity of potentially 1.440 MW. Bałtyk II and III cover a combined area of approximately 240 square kilometers located between 22 km and 37 km from the coast. The water depths range from around 25 to 40 meters.

Fred van Beers, CEO of Sif Holding: "It is great to witness this next chapter of the successful cooperation Sif and Equinor have developed over the years and that has materialized in the recently signed framework agreement. We are also happy to welcome Polenergia as a new potential customer. We very much look forward to jointly help develop this huge wind farm that can provide more than 2 million Polish households with green electricity and will be another significant contributor to the EU energy transition program."

