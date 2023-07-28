EGM Notice and agenda for September 2023

An Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Sif Holding N.V. ('General Meeting') will be held in Roermond on 8 September 2023 at 10:00 hours (CET).

Sif Holding N.V. will provide the opportunity to follow the General Meeting through a live audiowebcast. The webcast will be available (live and on-demand) via the corporate website www.sif-group.com . A transcript of the General Meeting will be available on the Company's website shortly after the General Meeting.

Attached to this message please find the full notice with attachment for the meeting