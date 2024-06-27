Empire Wind 1 will be one of America's first offshore wind projects. It is expected to provide renewable energy to power as many as 500,000 homes in New York.

The first steel plates for the Empire Wind 1 project have been delivered at our Maasvlakte Site and the first Transition Piece is currently being manufactured in Roermond. Sif is proud to be part of this project and looks forward to starting production of the monopiles in our new halls next July.

Want to know more? On June 4, 2024, Equinor released their press statement: 'Equinor solidifies New York Offtake Contract for Empire Wind 1'. You can read the full press release in English here.