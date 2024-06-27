Societatea de Investitii Financiare Muntenia SA is a Romania-based company primarily engaged in the investment management sector. The Company is involved in the management of its own portfolio of securities, as well as in the purchase and sale of shares and stock options. Additionally, the Company provides investment services for individual and corporate customers. On February 11, 2014, the Company sold its 52,418 shares held in Transilvania Constructii SA, the equivalent of a 5.5422 % stake. In May 2014, the Company increased its stake held in Biofarm SA to 51,73% stake. It operates through subsidiaries, such as Biofarm SA.