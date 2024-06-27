Bucureşti, Str. S.V. Rahmaninov nr. 46-48, sector 2, cod 020199 Telefon: +40 213 873 210 Fax: +40 213 873 209
CURRENT REPORT
Current Report according to:
Law 24/2017, FSA Regulation 5/2018
Report date:
27.06.2024
Name of the issuing entity:
Longshield Investment Group S.A.
Registered office:
Bucureşti,S.V. Rahmaninov Str, no.46-48, district 2
Phone/fax number:
021.387.3210 / 021.387.3209
Sole Registration Code:
3168735
Order number in the Trade Register:
J40/27499/1992
Subscribed and paid-up share capital:
78,464,520.10 lei
Regulated market on which issued
Bucharest Stock Exchange
securities are traded
Important event to be reported:
Litigation
In addition to the current report dated 30.05.2024, Longshield Investment Group S.A. (previous name Societatea de Investiții Financiare Muntenia S.A.), through its administrator S.A.I. Muntenia Invest S.A., informs investors regarding the fact that on 26.06.2024 the Bucharest Court of Appeal notified the summons in file no. 21616/3/2023, with trial date of 27.09.2024.
LONGSHIELD INVESTMENT GROUP SA
Represented by its Asset Management Company
SAI MUNTENIA INVEST SA
Nicușor Marian BUICĂ
C.E.O.
Compliance Officer
Claudia Jianu
