Bucureşti, Str. S.V. Rahmaninov nr. 46-48, sector 2, cod 020199 Telefon: +40 213 873 210 Fax: +40 213 873 209

Email: sai@munteniainvest.ro www.longshield.ro

CURRENT REPORT

Current Report according to:

Law 24/2017, FSA Regulation 5/2018

Report date:

27.06.2024

Name of the issuing entity:

Longshield Investment Group S.A.

Registered office:

Bucureşti,S.V. Rahmaninov Str, no.46-48, district 2

Phone/fax number:

021.387.3210 / 021.387.3209

Sole Registration Code:

3168735

Order number in the Trade Register:

J40/27499/1992

Subscribed and paid-up share capital:

78,464,520.10 lei

Regulated market on which issued

Bucharest Stock Exchange

securities are traded

Important event to be reported:

Litigation

In addition to the current report dated 30.05.2024, Longshield Investment Group S.A. (previous name Societatea de Investiții Financiare Muntenia S.A.), through its administrator S.A.I. Muntenia Invest S.A., informs investors regarding the fact that on 26.06.2024 the Bucharest Court of Appeal notified the summons in file no. 21616/3/2023, with trial date of 27.09.2024.

LONGSHIELD INVESTMENT GROUP SA

Represented by its Asset Management Company

SAI MUNTENIA INVEST SA

Nicușor Marian BUICĂ

C.E.O.

Compliance Officer

Claudia Jianu

LONGSHIELD INVESTMENT GROUP S.A. - SOCIETATE AUTORIZATĂ PRIN AUTORIZAȚIA ASF NR. 151/09.07.2021, ÎNSCRISĂ ÎN REGISTRUL A.S.F. CU NR. PJR09FIAIR/400005/09.07.2021 - CAPITAL SOCIAL: 78.464.520,10 LEI, ÎNREGISTRATĂ LA ORC CU NR. J40/27499/1992, CUI: 3168735, CONT BANCAR: RO59BRDE450SV00951424500 B.R.D. - G.S.G. - COD LEI (LEGAL IDENTITY IDENTIFIER) 2549007DHG4WLBMAAO98 - ADMINISTRATĂ DE S.A.I. MUNTENIA INVEST S.A. - AUTORIZATĂ PRIN DECIZIA C.N.V.M. NR. D 6924/17.07.1997, REAUTORIZATĂ PRIN DECIZIA C.N.V.M. NR. 110/13.01.2004, ÎNSCRISĂ ÎN REGISTRUL A.S.F. CU NR. PJR05SAIR/400006/13.01.2004, ÎNREGISTRATĂ CA ADMINISTRATOR DE FONDURI ALTERNATIVE (A.F.I.A.) CONFORM ATESTATULUI A.S.F. NR. 39/21.07.2017, ÎNSCRISĂ ÎN REGISTRUL A.S.F. CU NR. PJR07.1AFIAI/400005/21.12.2017.

