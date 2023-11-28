CURRENT REPORT Current Report according to: Law 24/2017, FSA Regulation 5/2018 Report date: 28.11.2023 Name of the issuing entity: Societatea de Investiţii Financiare MUNTENIA SA Registered office: Bucureşti,S.V. Rahmaninov Str, no.46-48, district 2 Phone/fax number: 021.387.3210 / 021.387.3209 Sole Registration Code: 3168735 Order number in the Trade Register: J40/27499/1992 Subscribed and paid-up share capital: 78,464,520.10 lei Regulated market on which issued Bucharest Stock Exchange securities are traded

Proceedings regarding the fulfillment of the obligation provided by the provisions of art. 39 of Law no. 24/2017 regarding the issuer Santierul Naval Orsova SA

SIF Muntenia SA, by its Investment Manager SAI Muntenia Invest SA, informs the investors, considering the obligation stipulated by the provisions of art. 39 of Law no. 24/2017 regarding issuers of financial instruments and market operations, in connection with the fact that on 28.11.2023, it concluded a cooperation agreement with SEA CONTAINER SERVICES SRL for:

the exercise of a common policy in connection with the issuer Şantierul Naval Orșova SA

(symbol SNO) until 30.04.2024;

(symbol SNO) until 30.04.2024; the launch, together with SEA CONTAINER SERVICES SRL, of the mandatory public takeover offer according to the provisions of art. 39 of Law no. 24/2017, to all SNO shareholders, in concert, considering that each signatory party to the agreement individually owns more than 33% of the voting rights of the SNO issuer.

