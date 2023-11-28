CURRENT REPORT
Current Report according to:
Law 24/2017, FSA Regulation 5/2018
Report date:
28.11.2023
Name of the issuing entity:
Societatea de Investiţii Financiare MUNTENIA SA
Registered office:
Bucureşti,S.V. Rahmaninov Str, no.46-48, district 2
Phone/fax number:
021.387.3210 / 021.387.3209
Sole Registration Code:
3168735
Order number in the Trade Register:
J40/27499/1992
Subscribed and paid-up share capital:
78,464,520.10 lei
Regulated market on which issued
Bucharest Stock Exchange
securities are traded
Important event to be reported
Proceedings regarding the fulfillment of the obligation provided by the provisions of art. 39 of Law no. 24/2017 regarding the issuer Santierul Naval Orsova SA
SIF Muntenia SA, by its Investment Manager SAI Muntenia Invest SA, informs the investors, considering the obligation stipulated by the provisions of art. 39 of Law no. 24/2017 regarding issuers of financial instruments and market operations, in connection with the fact that on 28.11.2023, it concluded a cooperation agreement with SEA CONTAINER SERVICES SRL for:
-
the exercise of a common policy in connection with the issuer Şantierul Naval Orșova SA
(symbol SNO) until 30.04.2024;
- the launch, together with SEA CONTAINER SERVICES SRL, of the mandatory public takeover offer according to the provisions of art. 39 of Law no. 24/2017, to all SNO shareholders, in concert, considering that each signatory party to the agreement individually owns more than 33% of the voting rights of the SNO issuer.
SIF Muntenia SA
Represented by its Asset Management Company
SAI Muntenia Invest SA
Nicușor Marian BUICĂ
C.E.O.
Compliance Officer
Claudia Jianu
