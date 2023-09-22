CURRENT REPORT
Current Report according to:
Law 24/2017, FSA Regulation 5/2018
Report date:
22.09.2023
Name of the issuing entity:
Societatea de Investiţii Financiare MUNTENIA SA
Registered office:
Bucureşti,S.V. Rahmaninov Str, no.46-48, district 2
Phone/fax number:
021.387.3210 / 021.387.3209
Sole Registration Code:
3168735
Order number in the Trade Register:
J40/27499/1992
Subscribed and paid-up share capital:
78,464,520.10 lei
Regulated market on which issued
Bucharest Stock Exchange
securities are traded
Important event to be reported
Proceedings regarding the sale of the share package held in Alstom Transport SA
SIF Muntenia SA, by its Investment Manager SAI Muntenia Invest SA, informs the investors regarding the fact that, on 11.10.2023, at 11,00, organizes at the address in Bucharest, str. Serghei Vasilievici Rahmaninov, nr. 46-48, sector 2, open competitive auction with outcry for the sale of the 2.1803172191% stake in the share capital, respectively 20,775 shares owned by SIF Muntenia SA at the company Alstom Transport SA. The starting price of the tender is 8,019,150 lei.
The sale is made for the participation in its entirety, i.e. for all the shares held by SIF Muntenia SA in the share capital of Alstom Transport SA, not individually or fractionally.
Romanian or foreign natural and/or legal persons can present themselves at the auction meeting who prove that they meet the requirements set out in the Specifications and in the Regulation on the organization and conduct of the auction, documents that are available on the seller's website, respectively www.sifmuntenia.ro, in the "Investments/Asset sales" Section.
SIF Muntenia SA
Represented by its Asset Management Company
SAI Muntenia Invest SA
Nicușor Marian BUICĂ
C.E.O.
Compliance Officer
Claudia Jianu
