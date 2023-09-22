CURRENT REPORT Current Report according to: Law 24/2017, FSA Regulation 5/2018 Report date: 22.09.2023 Name of the issuing entity: Societatea de Investiţii Financiare MUNTENIA SA Registered office: Bucureşti,S.V. Rahmaninov Str, no.46-48, district 2 Phone/fax number: 021.387.3210 / 021.387.3209 Sole Registration Code: 3168735 Order number in the Trade Register: J40/27499/1992 Subscribed and paid-up share capital: 78,464,520.10 lei Regulated market on which issued Bucharest Stock Exchange securities are traded Important event to be reported Proceedings regarding the sale of the share package held in Alstom Transport SA

SIF Muntenia SA, by its Investment Manager SAI Muntenia Invest SA, informs the investors regarding the fact that, on 11.10.2023, at 11,00, organizes at the address in Bucharest, str. Serghei Vasilievici Rahmaninov, nr. 46-48, sector 2, open competitive auction with outcry for the sale of the 2.1803172191% stake in the share capital, respectively 20,775 shares owned by SIF Muntenia SA at the company Alstom Transport SA. The starting price of the tender is 8,019,150 lei.

The sale is made for the participation in its entirety, i.e. for all the shares held by SIF Muntenia SA in the share capital of Alstom Transport SA, not individually or fractionally.

Romanian or foreign natural and/or legal persons can present themselves at the auction meeting who prove that they meet the requirements set out in the Specifications and in the Regulation on the organization and conduct of the auction, documents that are available on the seller's website, respectively www.sifmuntenia.ro, in the "Investments/Asset sales" Section.

SIF Muntenia SA

Represented by its Asset Management Company

SAI Muntenia Invest SA

Nicușor Marian BUICĂ

C.E.O.

Compliance Officer

Claudia Jianu

SOCIETATEA DE INVESTITII FINANCIARE MUNTENIA SA Autorizata prin Decizia CNVM 1513/15.07.1999, Înscrisa in Registrul A.S.F. cu nr. PJR09FIAIR/400005/09.07.2021

Înregistrata in Registrul de Evidenta a Operatorilor de Date cu Caracter Personal cu nr. 26531

Capital social: 78.464.520,10 LEI, Înregistrata la ORC: J40/27499/1992, CUI: 3168735, Cont bancar: RO59BRDE450SV00951424500 B.R.D. - G.S.G.

Administrata de SAI MUNTENIA INVEST SA, Autorizata prin Decizia C.N.V.M. nr. D 6924 / 17.07.1997, Reautorizata prin Decizia C.N.V.M. nr. 110 / 13.01.2004,

Înscrisa in Registrul A.S.F. cu nr. PJR05SAIR/400006/13.01.2004, Înscrisa la Registrul A.S.F. ca AFIA cu nr. PJR07.1AFIAI/400005/21.12.2017