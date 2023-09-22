CURRENT REPORT Current Report according to: Law 24/2017, FSA Regulation 5/2018 Report date: 22.09.2023 Name of the issuing entity: Societatea de Investiţii Financiare MUNTENIA SA Registered office: Bucureşti,S.V. Rahmaninov Str, no.46-48, district 2 Phone/fax number: 021.387.3210 / 021.387.3209 Sole Registration Code: 3168735 Order number in the Trade Register: J40/27499/1992 Subscribed and paid-up share capital: 78,464,520.10 lei Regulated market on which issued Bucharest Stock Exchange securities are traded Important event to be reported: Litigation

SIF Muntenia SA, by its Investment Manager SAI Muntenia Invest SA, informs the investors that on 21.09.2023 it was communicated the summons request in file no. 21616/3/2023 pending at the Bucharest Court, 6th Civil Section, having as its object, mainly, the finding of absolute nullity of all the decisions adopted within the S.G.E.M. SIF Muntenia SA of 21.06.2023, respectively Decisions 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7, and in the alternative, the declaration by the court of the intervention of the relative nullity of the decisions of the S.G.E.M. no. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7. In this action, SIF Muntenia SA is the defendant, the plaintiff being Unirea Shopping Center SA.

SIF MUNTENIA SA

Represented by its Asset Management Company

SAI MUNTENIA INVEST SA

Nicușor Marian Buică

C.E.O.

Compliance Officer

Claudia Jianu

SOCIETATEA DE INVESTITII FINANCIARE MUNTENIA SA Autorizata prin Decizia CNVM 1513/15.07.1999, Înscrisa in Registrul A.S.F. cu nr. PJR09FIAIR/400005/09.07.2021

Înregistrata in Registrul de Evidenta a Operatorilor de Date cu Caracter Personal cu nr. 26531

Capital social: 78.464.520,10 LEI, Înregistrata la ORC: J40/27499/1992, CUI: 3168735, Cont bancar: RO59BRDE450SV00951424500 B.R.D. - G.S.G.

Administrata de SAI MUNTENIA INVEST SA, Autorizata prin Decizia C.N.V.M. nr. D 6924 / 17.07.1997, Reautorizata prin Decizia C.N.V.M. nr. 110 / 13.01.2004,

Înscrisa in Registrul A.S.F. cu nr. PJR05SAIR/400006/13.01.2004, Înscrisa la Registrul A.S.F. ca AFIA cu nr. PJR07.1AFIAI/400005/21.12.2017