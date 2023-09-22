CURRENT REPORT
Current Report according to:
Law 24/2017, FSA Regulation 5/2018
Report date:
22.09.2023
Name of the issuing entity:
Societatea de Investiţii Financiare MUNTENIA SA
Registered office:
Bucureşti,S.V. Rahmaninov Str, no.46-48, district 2
Phone/fax number:
021.387.3210 / 021.387.3209
Sole Registration Code:
3168735
Order number in the Trade Register:
J40/27499/1992
Subscribed and paid-up share capital:
78,464,520.10 lei
Regulated market on which issued
Bucharest Stock Exchange
securities are traded
Important event to be reported:
Litigation
SIF Muntenia SA, by its Investment Manager SAI Muntenia Invest SA, informs the investors that on 21.09.2023 it was communicated the summons request in file no. 21616/3/2023 pending at the Bucharest Court, 6th Civil Section, having as its object, mainly, the finding of absolute nullity of all the decisions adopted within the S.G.E.M. SIF Muntenia SA of 21.06.2023, respectively Decisions 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7, and in the alternative, the declaration by the court of the intervention of the relative nullity of the decisions of the S.G.E.M. no. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7. In this action, SIF Muntenia SA is the defendant, the plaintiff being Unirea Shopping Center SA.
SIF MUNTENIA SA
Represented by its Asset Management Company
SAI MUNTENIA INVEST SA
Nicușor Marian Buică
C.E.O.
Compliance Officer
Claudia Jianu
