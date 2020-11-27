SIF Oltenia : 27.11.2020 Press Release regarding media comments

Log in
No. 7026 /27.11.2020

To: BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE

FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY

Financial Instruments and Investments Sector

COMMUNIQUE

Following the information appeared in Bursa newspaper, SIF OLTENIA SA informs investors and shareholders that the file no. 36335/299/2020 and the file no. 36335/299/a1 are pending before Bucharest Court Sector 1, having as object false declarations (art.326 NCP) and measures and exceptations ordered by the judge of preliminary chamber respectively, wherein Mr. Bușu Cristian, Vicepresident of SIF OLTENIA SA. Board of Administration appears.

Thus,the file no. 36335/299/2020 has as object "false declarations" (provided by art.326 NCP) and concerns the complaint submitted against Mr. Bușu Cristian by a person regarding an alleged incorrect declaration given by Mr. Bușu Cristian, whereas the file no. 36335/299/2020/a1 has as object "measures and exceptions ordered by the preliminary chamber judge", which is joined to the file no. 36335/299/2020 as result of applying of legal provisions regarding the document prior verification in the preliminary chamber.

The aforementioned penal cases do not concern actions/inactions or facts able to produce legal consequences to or in regard to the issuer SIF OLTENIA SA, nor in exercising the duties assigned to Mr. Bușu Cristian within SIF OLTENIA SA, having not implications at decision level or of other kind within company's activity.

Pursuant to art.23 par.(11) of the Romanian Constitution and art.4 par.(1) of the New Criminal Procedure Code, the presumption of innocence is enshrined, according to which any person is considered not guilty until establishment of his/her guilt through a definitive penal decision. According to penal law, the presumption of innocence is the principle according to which, until being final the sentencing court decision, the person is a priori not guilty.

Its main goal is to assure individual protection against any arbitrariness by securing individual liberty, fostering truth searching in judicial activity and avoiding risks that easily instill the belief that the one against whom a penal action is exercised is guilty.

The internal regulations are reinforced by the provisions of art.48 of the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union that states the presumption of innocence, securing the right of any accused person to be presumed not guilty until his/her guilt will be established complying with the law. Moreover, the scope of the art. 48 mentioned above is identical to that of the art.6 par.(2) and (3) of the European Convention of the Human Rights which provides that any person charged with a criminal offence is presumed not guilty until his/her guilt will be legally established.

Deputy General Manager

Cristian Bușu

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Societatea de Investitii Financiare Oltenia SA published this content on 27 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2020 17:26:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
