Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bucharest Stock Exchange  >  SIF Oltenia    SIF5   ROSIFEACNOR4

SIF OLTENIA

(SIF5)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SIF Oltenia : Current Report - 07.10.2020 Litigation file no. 2965/63/2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/07/2020 | 05:55am EDT

No. 6077 / 07.10.2020

Translation from Romanian into English

To: BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE

Fax no.: 021-307.95.19

FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY

Financial Instruments and Investments Sector

Fax no.: 021.659.60.51

CURRENT REPORT

according to Law no. 24/2017 and F.S.A. Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers

of financial instruments and market operations

Report date: 07.10.2020

Name of the issuer: Societatea de Investiţii Financiare OLTENIA S.A.

Headquarters: Dolj County, Craiova, 1 Tufănele Street, postal code 200767

Phone/Fax: 0251-419.335 /0251-419.340

Fiscal Registration Code: RO 4175676

Order number at the Trade Register: J16/1210/30.04.1993

FSA Register Number:PJR071AFIAA/160004/15.02.2018

ISIN: ROSIFEACNOR4

LEI Code: 254900VTOOM8GL8TVH59

Depozitory-Custodian: Raiffeisen Bank S.A.

Depozitory: Depozitarul Central Bucuresti

Share capital subscribed and paid: 52,214,914.30 lei

Regulated market on wich the issued securities are traded on: Bucharest Stock Exchange - Shares, Premium Tier (market symbol SIF5)

Important event to report:

Investor information - S.I.F. Oltenia S.A. litigation, file no. 2965/63/2020

S.I.F. Oltenia S.A. informs investors that in the file no. 2965/63/2020, pending before Dolj Court against SIF Banat-Crișana SA as claimant, Trade Register Office with the Dolj Court as defendant, having as object intervention request regarding the application of document filing/mention nr. 21504/15.05.2020 in view to publication in the Official Gazette of the SIF Oltenia SA OGSM Decision no. 6 on 28.04.2020, the court admits the connection exception. It joints the file no. 2965/63/2020 to file no. 2590/63/2020 with term on 02.11.2020.

There are no other events to report.

Associate Prof. PhD ec. Tudor Ciurezu

Chairman / General Manager

Compliance Officer ec. Viorica Bălan

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Societatea de Investitii Financiare Oltenia SA published this content on 07 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2020 09:54:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SIF OLTENIA
05:55aSIF OLTENIA : Current Report - 07.10.2020 Litigation file no. 3071/63/2020
PU
05:55aSIF OLTENIA : Current Report - 07.10.2020 Litigation file no. 2965/63/2020
PU
10/01SIF OLTENIA : Current Report - 01.10.2020 FSA Decision no. 1168/30.09.2020
PU
09/30SIF OLTENIA : Current Report - 30.09.2020 Correction of material error to the cu..
PU
09/29SIF OLTENIA : Current Report - 29.09.2020 List of candidates to the position of ..
PU
09/28SIF OLTENIA : Current Report - 28.09.2020 Completion of the OGSM agenda from 29...
PU
09/25SIF OLTENIA : Current Report - 25.09.2020 A.S.F. Decision no. 1133/24.09.2020
PU
09/25SIF OLTENIA : Current Report - 25.09.2020 Completion of the OGSM agenda from 12...
PU
09/24SIF OLTENIA : Current Report - 24.09.2020 Notice of EGSM on 29.10.2020
PU
09/24SIF OLTENIA : Current Report - 24.09.2020 Notification regarding the application..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 382 M 92,1 M 92,1 M
Net income 2019 136 M 32,9 M 32,9 M
Net cash 2019 1 963 M 474 M 474 M
P/E ratio 2019 10,9x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 1 031 M 249 M 249 M
EV / Sales 2018 -1,11x
EV / Sales 2019 -1,25x
Nbr of Employees 428
Free-Float 100%
Chart SIF OLTENIA
Duration : Period :
SIF Oltenia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIF OLTENIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 2,11 RON
Last Close Price 1,98 RON
Spread / Highest target 6,84%
Spread / Average Target 6,84%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,84%
Managers
NameTitle
Tudor Ciurezu Chairman & General Manager
Elena Sichigea Financial Manager
Ana-Barbara Bobirca Independent Non-Executive Director
Anina Radu Independent Non-Executive Director
Cristian Busu Deputy Chairman & Deputy General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIF OLTENIA-22.85%249
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-24.24%6 035
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-5.60%3 316
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-2.06%2 429
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-25.98%2 285
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-33.97%2 025
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group