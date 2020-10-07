SIF Oltenia : Current Report - 07.10.2020 Litigation file no. 2965/63/2020

No. 6077 / 07.10.2020
Translation from Romanian into English
To: BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE
Fax no.: 021-307.95.19
FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY
Financial Instruments and Investments Sector
Fax no.: 021.659.60.51
CURRENT REPORT
according to Law no. 24/2017 and F.S.A. Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers
of financial instruments and market operations
Report date: 07.10.2020
Name of the issuer: Societatea de Investiţii Financiare OLTENIA S.A.
Headquarters: Dolj County, Craiova, 1 Tufănele Street, postal code 200767
Phone/Fax: 0251-419.335 /0251-419.340
Fiscal Registration Code: RO 4175676
Order number at the Trade Register: J16/1210/30.04.1993
FSA Register Number:PJR071AFIAA/160004/15.02.2018
ISIN: ROSIFEACNOR4
LEI Code: 254900VTOOM8GL8TVH59
Depozitory-Custodian: Raiffeisen Bank S.A.
Depozitory: Depozitarul Central Bucuresti
Share capital subscribed and paid: 52,214,914.30 lei
Regulated market on wich the issued securities are traded on: Bucharest Stock Exchange - Shares, Premium Tier (market symbol SIF5)
Important event to report:
Investor information - S.I.F. Oltenia S.A. litigation, file no. 2965/63/2020
S.I.F. Oltenia S.A. informs investors that in the file no. 2965/63/2020, pending before Dolj Court against SIF Banat-Crișana SA as claimant, Trade Register Office with the Dolj Court as defendant, having as object intervention request regarding the application of document filing/mention nr. 21504/15.05.2020 in view to publication in the Official Gazette of the SIF Oltenia SA OGSM Decision no. 6 on 28.04.2020, the court admits the connection exception. It joints the file no. 2965/63/2020 to file no. 2590/63/2020 with term on 02.11.2020.
There are no other events to report.
Associate Prof. PhD ec. Tudor Ciurezu
Chairman / General Manager
Compliance Officer ec. Viorica Bălan
