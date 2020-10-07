SIF Oltenia : Current Report - 07.10.2020 Litigation file no. 3071/63/2020

No. 6078 / 07.10.2020

Translation from Romanian into English

CURRENT REPORT

according to Law no. 24/2017 and F.S.A. Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers

of financial instruments and market operations

Report date: 07.10.2020

Name of the issuer: Societatea de Investiţii Financiare OLTENIA S.A.

Headquarters: Dolj County, Craiova, 1 Tufănele Street, postal code 200767

Phone/Fax: 0251-419.335 /0251-419.340

Fiscal Registration Code: RO 4175676

Order number at the Trade Register: J16/1210/30.04.1993

FSA Register Number:PJR071AFIAA/160004/15.02.2018

ISIN: ROSIFEACNOR4

LEI Code: 254900VTOOM8GL8TVH59

Depozitory-Custodian: Raiffeisen Bank S.A.

Depozitory: Depozitarul Central Bucuresti

Share capital subscribed and paid: 52,214,914.30 lei

Regulated market on wich the issued securities are traded on: Bucharest Stock Exchange - Shares, Premium Tier (market symbol SIF5)

Important event to report:

Investor information - S.I.F. Oltenia S.A. litigation, file no. 3071/63/2020

S.I.F. Oltenia S.A. informs investors that in the file no. 3071/63/2020, pending before Dolj Court against SIF Muntenia SA as claimant, Trade Register Office with the Dolj Court as defendant, having as object intervention request regarding the application of document filing/mention nr. 21502/15.05.2020 in view to publication in the Official Gazette of the SIF Oltenia SA OGSM Decision no. 3 on 28.04.2020, the court admits the connection exception. It joints the file no. 3071/63/2020 to file no. 2590/63/2020 with term on 02.11.2020.

There are no other events to report.

Associate Prof. PhD ec. Tudor Ciurezu

Chairman / General Manager

Compliance Officer ec. Viorica Bălan