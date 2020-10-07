SIF Oltenia : Current Report - 07.10.2020 Shareholding structure as of 30.09.2020

No. 6094 / 07.10.2020

Translation from Romanian into English

To: BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE

Fax no.: 021-307.95.19

FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY

Financial Instruments and Investments Sector

Fax no.: 021.659.60.51

CURRENT REPORT

according to Law no. 24/2017 and F.S.A. Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers

of financial instruments and market operations

Report date: 07.10.2020

Name of the issuer: Societatea de Investiţii Financiare OLTENIA S.A.

Headquarters: Dolj County, Craiova, 1 Tufănele Street, postal code 200767

Phone/Fax: 0251-419.335 /0251-419.340

Fiscal Registration Code: RO 4175676

Order number at the Trade Register: J16/1210/30.04.1993

FSA Register Number:PJR071AFIAA/160004/15.02.2018

ISIN: ROSIFEACNOR4

LEI Code: 254900VTOOM8GL8TVH59

Depozitory-Custodian: Raiffeisen Bank S.A.

Depozitory: Depozitarul Central Bucuresti

Share capital subscribed and paid: 52,214,914.30 lei

Regulated market on wich the issued securities are traded on: Bucharest Stock Exchange - Shares, Premium Tier (market symbol SIF5)

Important event to report:

Investor information - The shareholding structure of S.I.F. Oltenia S.A.

S.I.F. Oltenia S.A. convened the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders for 12.10.2020 - reference date 30.09.2020.

The executive leadership of the S.I.F. Oltenia S.A. analyzed the shareholding structure at the reference date, and the results are presented for information to shareholders in the Annex to this current report.

There are no other events to report.

Associate Prof. PhD ec. Tudor Ciurezu

Chairman / General Manager

Compliance Officer ec. Viorica Bălan