SIF Oltenia : Current Report - 07.10.2020 Shareholding structure as of 30.09.2020

No. 6094 / 07.10.2020
Translation from Romanian into English
To: BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE
Fax no.: 021-307.95.19
FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY
Financial Instruments and Investments Sector
Fax no.: 021.659.60.51
CURRENT REPORT
according to Law no. 24/2017 and F.S.A. Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers
of financial instruments and market operations
Report date: 07.10.2020
Name of the issuer: Societatea de Investiţii Financiare OLTENIA S.A.
Headquarters: Dolj County, Craiova, 1 Tufănele Street, postal code 200767
Phone/Fax: 0251-419.335 /0251-419.340
Fiscal Registration Code: RO 4175676
Order number at the Trade Register: J16/1210/30.04.1993
FSA Register Number:PJR071AFIAA/160004/15.02.2018
ISIN: ROSIFEACNOR4
LEI Code: 254900VTOOM8GL8TVH59
Depozitory-Custodian: Raiffeisen Bank S.A.
Depozitory: Depozitarul Central Bucuresti
Share capital subscribed and paid: 52,214,914.30 lei
Regulated market on wich the issued securities are traded on: Bucharest Stock Exchange - Shares, Premium Tier (market symbol SIF5)
Important event to report:
Investor information - The shareholding structure of S.I.F. Oltenia S.A.
S.I.F. Oltenia S.A. convened the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders for 12.10.2020 - reference date 30.09.2020.
The executive leadership of the S.I.F. Oltenia S.A. analyzed the shareholding structure at the reference date, and the results are presented for information to shareholders in the Annex to this current report.
There are no other events to report.
Associate Prof. PhD ec. Tudor Ciurezu
Chairman / General Manager
Compliance Officer ec. Viorica Bălan
