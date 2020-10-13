Log in
SIF Oltenia : Current Report - 13.10.2020 Update the current report company administration

10/13/2020 | 12:20pm EDT

No. 6168 / 13.10.2020

Translation from Romanian into English

To: BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE

Fax no.: 021-307.95.19

FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY

Financial Instruments and Investments Sector

Fax no.: 021.659.60.51

CURRENT REPORT

according to Law no. 24/2017 and F.S.A. Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers

of financial instruments and market operations

Report date: 13.10.2020

Name of the issuer: Societatea de Investiţii Financiare OLTENIA S.A.

Headquarters: Dolj County, Craiova, 1 Tufănele Street, postal code 200767

Phone/Fax: 0251-419.335 /0251-419.340

Fiscal Registration Code: RO 4175676

Order number at the Trade Register: J16/1210/30.04.1993

FSA Register Number:PJR071AFIAA/160004/15.02.2018

ISIN: ROSIFEACNOR4

LEI Code: 254900VTOOM8GL8TVH59

Depozitory-Custodian: Raiffeisen Bank S.A.

Depozitory: Depozitarul Central Bucuresti

Share capital subscribed and paid: 52.214.914,30 lei

Regulated market on wich the issued securities are traded on: Bucharest Stock Exchange - Shares, Premium Tier (market symbol SIF5)

Important event to report:

Investor information - Company administration

In addition to the current report no. 6162 / 13.10.2020 regarding the administration of the company, S.I.F Oltenia S.A. informs the shareholders and investors that all the necessary diligences will be carried out quickly by the company's statutory bodies, for the presentation, discussion and approval of the financial statements for 2019.

We want, in this way, to assure the shareholders of S.I.F. Oltenia S.A. and potential investors that we will make every effort to bring the company back to normal based on the legal prerogatives of the governing bodies.

There are no other events to report.

Cristian BUȘU

Vice - Chairman / Deputy General Manager

Financials
Sales 2019 382 M 92,0 M 92,0 M
Net income 2019 136 M 32,8 M 32,8 M
Net cash 2019 1 963 M 473 M 473 M
P/E ratio 2019 10,9x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 1 021 M 247 M 246 M
EV / Sales 2018 -1,11x
EV / Sales 2019 -1,25x
Nbr of Employees 428
Free-Float 100%
Chart SIF OLTENIA
Duration : Period :
SIF Oltenia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIF OLTENIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 2,11 RON
Last Close Price 1,96 RON
Spread / Highest target 7,93%
Spread / Average Target 7,93%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,93%
Managers
NameTitle
Tudor Ciurezu Chairman & General Manager
Elena Sichigea Financial Manager
Ana-Barbara Bobirca Independent Non-Executive Director
Anina Radu Independent Non-Executive Director
Cristian Busu Deputy Chairman & Deputy General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIF OLTENIA-23.63%247
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-24.08%5 984
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-7.76%3 251
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-2.58%2 426
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-25.77%2 291
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-35.03%1 971
