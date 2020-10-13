SIF Oltenia : Current Report - 13.10.2020 Update the current report company administration

No. 6168 / 13.10.2020

Translation from Romanian into English

To: BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE

Fax no.: 021-307.95.19

FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY

Financial Instruments and Investments Sector

Fax no.: 021.659.60.51

CURRENT REPORT

according to Law no. 24/2017 and F.S.A. Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers

of financial instruments and market operations

Report date: 13.10.2020

Name of the issuer: Societatea de Investiţii Financiare OLTENIA S.A.

Headquarters: Dolj County, Craiova, 1 Tufănele Street, postal code 200767

Phone/Fax: 0251-419.335 /0251-419.340

Fiscal Registration Code: RO 4175676

Order number at the Trade Register: J16/1210/30.04.1993

FSA Register Number:PJR071AFIAA/160004/15.02.2018

ISIN: ROSIFEACNOR4

LEI Code: 254900VTOOM8GL8TVH59

Depozitory-Custodian: Raiffeisen Bank S.A.

Depozitory: Depozitarul Central Bucuresti

Share capital subscribed and paid: 52.214.914,30 lei

Regulated market on wich the issued securities are traded on: Bucharest Stock Exchange - Shares, Premium Tier (market symbol SIF5)

Important event to report:

Investor information - Company administration

In addition to the current report no. 6162 / 13.10.2020 regarding the administration of the company, S.I.F Oltenia S.A. informs the shareholders and investors that all the necessary diligences will be carried out quickly by the company's statutory bodies, for the presentation, discussion and approval of the financial statements for 2019.

We want, in this way, to assure the shareholders of S.I.F. Oltenia S.A. and potential investors that we will make every effort to bring the company back to normal based on the legal prerogatives of the governing bodies.

There are no other events to report.

Cristian BUȘU

Vice - Chairman / Deputy General Manager