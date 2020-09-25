SIF Oltenia : Current Report - 25.09.2020 Completion of the OGSM agenda from 12.10.2020

No. 5916 / 25.09.2020 To: BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE Fax: 021-307.95.19 FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS AND INVESTMENTS SECTOR Fax: 021.659.60.51 CURRENT REPORT according to Law no. 24/2017 and the F.S.A. Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations Date of report: 25.09.2020 Name of the issuer: Societatea de Investiţii Financiare OLTENIA S.A. Headquarters: Dolj county, Craiova, Str. Tufănele nr. 1, zip code 200767 Tel./Fax: 0251-419.335 /0251-419.340 TIN/VAT no.: RO 4175676 Serial number at the Trade Register: J16/1210/30.04.1993 FSA Register no.:PJR071AFIAA/160004/15.02.2018 ISIN: ROSIFEACNOR4 Cod LEI: 254900VTOOM8GL8TVH59 Depositary-Custodian: Raiffeisen Bank S.A. Depository: Depozitarul Central Bucharest Subscribed and paid-in share capital: 52.214.914,30 lei The regulated market on which the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange - Premium category (market symbol SIF5) Important events to report: Completion of the agenda of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of S.I.F. Oltenia S.A. convened for 12.10.2020 THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SOCIETĂŢII DE INVESTIŢII FINANCIARE OLTENIA S.A. With the headquarters in Dolj county, Craiova, str. Tufănele nr. 1, Trade Register No.: J16/1210/1993, VAT no.: RO 4175676, LEI code 254900VTOOM8GL8TVH59, Share capital: 52.214.914,30 lei assembled at the meeting of 24.09.2020, considering: joint request of SIF BANAT CRIȘANA SA and SIF MUNTENIA SA registered at SIF Oltenia SA under no. 5747 / 16.09.2020, by which the joint request of the two shareholders was submitted, holding together a number of 29,008,286 SIF 5 shares representing 5.5556% of the share capital of Societatea de Investiții Financiare Oltenia SA,

request of SAI Certinvest SA (registered at SIF Oltenia SA under no. 5795 / 18.09.2020), as administrator of Fondului Deschis de Investiții Certinvest BET FI Index, of Fondului

Deschis de Investiții Certinvest XT Index and of Fondului de Investiții Alternativ Certinvest Actiuni, funds that together hold 29,065,974 SIF5 shares representing 5.5664% of the share capital of Societatea de Investiții Financiare Oltenia SA under art. 117¹ of the Companies Law no. 31/1990, republished, with further completions and amendments, art. 92 para. (3) of Law no. 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations and art. 189 of the FSA Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations, completes the agenda of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders convened for the date of 12/13.10.2020, at 10 at Hotel ARTICUS from Craiova, str. Calea Severinului, nr. 7 l, conference room, Dolj county, through the initial call published in the Official Gazette of Romania, Part IV, no. 3022 / 04.09.2020, in the national daily Bursa no. 169 of September 4, 2020 and on the company's website at www.sifolt.ro. The agenda of The Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, completed and revised, is as follows: 1. Election of the secretariat of the meeting: consisting of 3 members, respectively Mrs. Cimpoeru Ana - Internal Auditor, Mr. Nedelcu Ion Eugen and Mr. Păuna Ioan with the identification data available at the company's headquarters, Mr. Păuna Ioan will be elected the secretary of the meeting who will draw up the reports of the meeting. The proposed persons have the quality of shareholders of SIF Oltenia SA (SIF Oltenia Management version);

or consisting of shareholder Marcel Gheorghe, with complete identification data available at the company's headquarters, which will verify the list of shareholders, the votes cast on the items on the agenda of the meeting, and the fulfilment of all formalities required by law and the articles of association the company for holding the general meeting of shareholders, at the same time Mr. Marcel Gheorghe will draw up the reports of the general meeting of shareholders (SIF Banat Crisana and SIF Muntenia Shareholders version). 2. Appointment of the notary public Virgil Claudiu Făurar from the Public Notary Office - SPN Doina Făurar from Craiova, Dolj county, for the supervision, at the expense of the company, of the operations carried out by the secretaries of the assembly, in accordance with the provisions of art. 129 p. (3) of Law no. 31/1990 (SIF Banat Crisana and SIF Muntenia Shareholders version). 3. Election of the commission for counting the votes cast by the shareholders on the items on the agenda of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders composed of: three members, respectively Mrs. Popescu Florentina, Mr. Patrichi Ion and Mrs. Țalea Mihaela, with identification data available at the company's headquarters. The proposed persons have the quality of shareholders of SIF Oltenia SA (SIF Oltenia Management version);

or shareholder Marcel Gheorghe, proposed as meeting secretary of the meeting, with identification data available at the company's headquarters (SIF Banat Crisana and SIF Muntenia Shareholders version). Cancellation of the Decision no. 3 of the ordinary general meeting of the company's shareholders from 28.04.2020 chaired by Mr. Tudor Ciurezu, as noticed on 28.04.2020 on the company's website on the Bucharest Stock Exchange website. Cancellation of the Decision no. 4 of the ordinary general meeting of the company's shareholders from 28.04.2020 chaired by Mr. Tudor Ciurezu, as noticed on 28.04.2020 on the company's website on the Bucharest Stock Exchange website. 2

Cancellation of the Decision no. 5 of the ordinary general meeting of the company's shareholders from 28.04.2020 chaired by Mr. Tudor Ciurezu, as noticed on 28.04.2020 on the company's website on the Bucharest Stock Exchange website. Revocarea Hotararii nr. 6 of the ordinary general meeting of the company's shareholders from 28.04.2020 chaired by Mr. Tudor Ciurezu, as noticed on 28.04.2020 on the company's website on the Bucharest Stock Exchange website. Cancellation of the Decision no. 7 of the ordinary general meeting of the company's shareholders from 28.04.2020 chaired by Mr. Tudor Ciurezu, as noticed on 28.04.2020 on the company's website on the Bucharest Stock Exchange website. Cancellation of the Decision no. 8 of the ordinary general meeting of the company's shareholders from 28.04.2020 chaired by Mr. Tudor Ciurezu, as noticed on 28.04.2020 on the company's website on the Bucharest Stock Exchange website. Cancellation of the Decision no. 3 of the ordinary general meeting of the company's shareholders from 28.04.2020 chaired by Mr.Cristian Bușu, vice-president of the company's board of directors, as noticed on 04.05.2020 on the company's website on the Bucharest Stock Exchange website. Cancellation of the Decision no. 4 of the ordinary general meeting of the company's shareholders from 28.04.2020 chaired by Mr.Cristian Bușu, vice-president of the company's board of directors, as noticed on 04.05.2020 on the company's website on the Bucharest Stock Exchange website. Cancellation of the Decision no. 5 of the ordinary general meeting of the company's shareholders from 28.04.2020 chaired by Mr.Cristian Bușu, vice-president of the company's board of directors, as noticed on 04.05.2020 on the company's website on the Bucharest Stock Exchange website. Cancellation of the Decision no. 6 of the ordinary general meeting of the company's shareholders from 28.04.2020 chaired by Mr.Cristian Bușu, vice-president of the company's board of directors, as noticed on 04.05.2020 on the company's website on the Bucharest Stock Exchange website. Cancellation of the Decision no. 7 of the ordinary general meeting of the company's shareholders from 28.04.2020 chaired by Mr.Cristian Bușu, vice-president of the company's board of directors, as noticed on 04.05.2020 on the company's website on the Bucharest Stock Exchange website. Cancellation of the Decision no. 8 of the ordinary general meeting of the company's shareholders from 28.04.2020 chaired by Mr.Cristian Bușu, vice-president of the company's board of directors, as noticed on 04.05.2020 on the company's website on the Bucharest Stock Exchange website. Cancellation of the Decision no. 9 of the ordinary general meeting of the company's shareholders from 28.04.2020 chaired by Mr.Cristian Bușu, vice-president of the company's board of directors, as noticed on 04.05.2020 on the company's website on the Bucharest Stock Exchange website. Cancellation of the Decision no. 10 of the ordinary general meeting of the company's shareholders from 28.04.2020 chaired by Mr.Cristian Bușu, vice-president of the company's board of directors, as noticed on 04.05.2020 on the company's website on the Bucharest Stock Exchange website. 3

Cancellation of the Decision no. 11 of the ordinary general meeting of the company's shareholders from 28.04.2020 chaired by Mr.Cristian Bușu, vice-president of the company's board of directors, as noticed on 04.05.2020 on the company's website on the Bucharest Stock Exchange website. Revocarea Hotararii nr. 12 of the ordinary general meeting of the company's shareholders from 28.04.2020 chaired by Mr.Cristian Bușu, vice-president of the company's board of directors, as noticed on 04.05.2020 on the company's website on the Bucharest Stock Exchange website.

20. Presentation and approval of the individual and consolidated financial statements of SIF Oltenia SA as of 31.12.2019, prepared in accordance with Regulation no. 39/2015 for the approval of the Accounting Regulations compliant with the International Financial Reporting Standards, applicable to entities authorized, regulated and supervised by the Financial Supervisory Authority in the Financial Instruments and Investments Sector, based on the Reports of the Board of Directors and the Financial Auditor. 21. Approval of the distribution of the net profit for the financial year 2019 in the amount of 124,132,273.67 lei, on the following destinations: a). Dividends: 52.214.914,30 lei (42,0639 % of net profit), which ensures a gross dividend per share of 0.10 lei. The proposed dividend ensures a shareholder remuneration rate of 4.70% calculated at the average trading price of the shares in 2019 (2.1272 lei / share) and 3.91% calculated at the closing price for 2019 (2.56 lei / share), The date of 01.07.2020 is approved as the DATE OF PAYMENT of dividends in accordance with the provisions of art. 178 p. (2) of the FSA Regulation no. 5/2018. The distribution of dividends to shareholders will be made in accordance with the legal provisions, the costs related to the payment being borne by the shareholders from the value of the net dividend. Note: SIF OLTENIA SA management specifies that the shareholders to whom the dividends are due are those registered on 12.06.2020 in the register of shareholders issued by the Depozitarul Central, considered as the registration date. b). Other reserves (own sources of financing): 71,917,359.37 lei (57.9361% of the net profit) in order to set up the necessary funds for investments, especially for the development of a future redemption program of 22,149,143 own shares in order to reduce the share capital of the company. Approval of the discharge of the administrators for the activity carried out in the financial year 2019. Presentation and approval of the Income and Expense Budget for 2020 and the Strategy

for 2020. 24. Approval of the performance in the financial year 2020 of the accounting registration at "income" of unrecognized dividends for more than three years from the date of their due date, for which the right to share is extinguished by prescription, respectively the dividends related to the financial year 2016, existing in the balance as unpaid at the end of 30.10.2020. 25. Approval of the power of attorney of the legal representative of the company and, separately, of the secretary of the meeting of the general meeting of shareholders who was appointed to draw up the reports of the meeting of the general meeting of shareholders, each may work independently and with substitution to sign decisions general information of shareholders and any other related documents, to represent the company and to perform all acts and formalities of publicity, registration and implementation of decisions adopted by the general meeting of shareholders at the trade register office, Financial Supervisory Authority, Depozitarul Central SA and to any other authorities. 4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.