SIF Oltenia : Current Report - 28.10.2020 Litigation file no. 6001/63/2019

10/28/2020 | 07:10am EDT

No. 6440 / 28.10.2020

Translation from Romanian into English

To: BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE

Fax no.: 021-307.95.19

FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY

Financial Instruments and Investments Sector

Fax no.: 021.659.60.51

CURRENT REPORT

according to Law no. 24/2017 and F.S.A. Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers

of financial instruments and market operations

Report date: 28.10.2020

Name of the issuer: Societatea de Investiţii Financiare OLTENIA S.A.

Headquarters: Dolj County, Craiova, 1 Tufănele Street, postal code 200767

Phone/Fax: 0251-419.335 /0251-419.340

Fiscal Registration Code: RO 4175676

Order number at the Trade Register: J16/1210/30.04.1993

FSA Register Number:PJR071AFIAA/160004/15.02.2018

ISIN: ROSIFEACNOR4

LEI Code: 254900VTOOM8GL8TVH59

Depozitory-Custodian: Raiffeisen Bank S.A.

Depozitory: Depozitarul Central Bucuresti

Share capital subscribed and paid: 52,214,914.30 lei

Regulated market on wich the issued securities are traded on: Bucharest Stock Exchange - Shares, Premium Tier (market symbol SIF5)

Important event to report:

Investor information - S.I.F. Oltenia S.A. litigation, the file no. 6001/63/2019*

S.I.F. Oltenia S.A. informs the investors that in the file no. 6001/63/2019*, pending before Craiova Dolj Court against S.I.F. Banat-Crișana S.A. and S.I.F. Muntenia S.A. as claimants and Ungureanu Liviu as intervener, having as object the obligation to do - authorization for convening OGSM based on art. 119 of Law no. 31/1990R, amended and supplemented, the court approved the requests for postponement made by the parties and gave trial term on 12.01.2021.

There are no other events to report.

Cristian BUȘU

Vicepresident / Deputy General Manager

Ec. Viorica Bălan

Compliance Officer

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Societatea de Investitii Financiare Oltenia SA published this content on 28 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2020 11:09:04 UTC

