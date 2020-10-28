SIF Oltenia : Current Report - 28.10.2020 Litigation file no. 6001/63/2019

No. 6440 / 28.10.2020
Translation from Romanian into English
To: BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE
Fax no.: 021-307.95.19
FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY
Financial Instruments and Investments Sector
Fax no.: 021.659.60.51
CURRENT REPORT
according to Law no. 24/2017 and F.S.A. Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers
of financial instruments and market operations
Report date: 28.10.2020
Name of the issuer: Societatea de Investiţii Financiare OLTENIA S.A.
Headquarters: Dolj County, Craiova, 1 Tufănele Street, postal code 200767
Phone/Fax: 0251-419.335 /0251-419.340
Fiscal Registration Code: RO 4175676
Order number at the Trade Register: J16/1210/30.04.1993
FSA Register Number:PJR071AFIAA/160004/15.02.2018
ISIN: ROSIFEACNOR4
LEI Code: 254900VTOOM8GL8TVH59
Depozitory-Custodian: Raiffeisen Bank S.A.
Depozitory: Depozitarul Central Bucuresti
Share capital subscribed and paid: 52,214,914.30 lei
Regulated market on wich the issued securities are traded on: Bucharest Stock Exchange - Shares, Premium Tier (market symbol SIF5)
Important event to report:
Investor information - S.I.F. Oltenia S.A. litigation, the file no. 6001/63/2019*
S.I.F. Oltenia S.A. informs the investors that in the file no. 6001/63/2019*, pending before Craiova Dolj Court against S.I.F. Banat-Crișana S.A. and S.I.F. Muntenia S.A. as claimants and Ungureanu Liviu as intervener, having as object the obligation to do - authorization for convening OGSM based on art. 119 of Law no. 31/1990R, amended and supplemented, the court approved the requests for postponement made by the parties and gave trial term on 12.01.2021.
There are no other events to report.
Cristian BUȘU
Vicepresident / Deputy General Manager
Ec. Viorica Bălan
Compliance Officer
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.