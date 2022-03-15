Log in
    SIF5   ROSIFEACNOR4

SIF OLTENIA

(SIF5)
SIF Oltenia : NAV as of 28.02.2022 - operative data

03/15/2022 | 12:12pm EDT
No. 2446 / 15.03.2022

To: BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE

Fax: 021-307 95 19

FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY

FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS AND INVESTMENTS SECTOR

Fax: 021.659.60.51

PRESS RELEASE

We enclose the attached S.I.F. Oltenia S.A. Statement of Assets and Liabilities on February 2022 (Annex 10) - operative data, according to FSA Regulations no. 9/2014 and no. 7/2020, as it was prepared by the company and certified by the depositary.

We note that the data specified in Annex 10 of the FSA no. 7/2020 were sent to the Financial Supervision Authority, according to the provisions of art. 38 para. (1) of Law no. 243/2019 and art. 50 of the FSA no. 7/2020.

In case that the Financial Supervisory Authority objects or requests for clarification in accordance with the law, investors will be duly informed.

Sorin-Iulian CIOACĂ

President - General Manager

Viorica Bălan

Compliance Officer

S.I.F. Oltenia S.A.

ANNEX 10

Statement of assets and liabilities as of date

28/02/2022

(to be filled in on a monthly basis)

OPERATIVE DATA

The manner in which the net asset value is calculated

Amount (lei)

(according to F.S.A. Regulation no. 7/2020)

1.

Intangible assets

5,762

2.

Tabgible assets

11,426,561

3.

Real estate investments

1,113,247

4.

Biological assets

0

5.

Assets representing rights to use support assets under a leasing contract

0

6.

Financial assets

2,359,316,073

6.1.

Financial assets evaluated at amortised cost

6,879,959

6.1.1.

Corporate bonds

6,879,959

6.1.1.1.

Listed corporate bonds

0

6.1.1.2.

Unlisted corporate bonds

6,879,959

6.2.

Financial assets evaluated at fair value through profit or loss

4,540,925

6.2.1.

Equity interests in FIA / OPCVM - listed

0

6.2.2.

Equity interests in FIA / OPCVM - unlisted

4,540,925

6.3.

Financial assets at fair value through other items of comprehensive

2,347,895,189

income

6.3.1.

Listed shares traded in the last 30 days

2,185,104,545

6.3.2.

Listed shares not traded in the last 30 days

1,328,111

6.3.3.

Unlisted shares

161,462,533

7.

Cash and cash equivalents

2,902,399

8.

Bank deposits

14,986,909

9.

Other assets

289,923

9.1.

Dividends or other rights receivable

0

9.2.

Other assets

289,923

10.

Accrued expenses

101,922

11.

Total assets

2,390,142,796

12.

Total liabilities

212,496,595

12.1.

Financial liabilities measured at amortised cost

46,714,817

12.1.1.

Trade debts

455,690

12.1.2.

Payment dividends

45,635,846

12.1.3.

Other debts at amortized cost

623,281

12.2.

Deferred income tax liabilities

146,917,889

12.3.

Other liabilities

18,863,889

13.

Provisions for risks and expenses

5,500,000

14.

Deferred income

11,225

15.

Equity, of which:

2,172,134,976

15.1.

Share capital

50,000,000

15.2.

Items treated as equity

0

15.3.

Other equity items

740,587,454

15.4.

Share premiums

0

15.5.

Revaluation reserves

7,184,661

15.6.

Reserves

633,069,184

S.I.F. Oltenia S.A.

ANNEX 10

Statement of assets and liabilities as of date

28/02/2022

(to be filled in on a monthly basis)

OPERATIVE DATA

The manner in which the net asset value is calculated

Amount (lei)

(according to F.S.A. Regulation no. 7/2020)

15.7.

Own shares

0

15.8.

Retained earnings

743,377,072

15.9.

Result of the financial year

-2,083,395

15.10.

Losses on the issue, redemption, sale, transfer free of charge or

0

cancellation of equity instruments

16.

Net assets (11 - 12 - 13 - 14)

2,172,134,976

17.

Number of shares issued

500,000,000

18.

Unit value of net assets

4.3443

19.

Number of companies in the portfolio , of which:

40

19.1.

Companies admitted to trading on an EU trading venue

26

19.2.

Companies admitted to trading on an exchange in a third country

0

19.3.

Companies not admitted to trading.

14

According to Article 38 para. 4 of Law no. 243 / 2019 S.I.F. Oltenia publishes the leverage level and exposure value according to the provisions of EU Regulation 231 / 2013 calculated by the gross approach and the commitment approach.

Gross approach:

Leverage level

1.0921

SIF5 exposure

2,372,253,488

Commitment approach

Leverage level

1.1004

SIF5 exposure

2,390,142,796

Statement certified by Depozitar Raiffeisen Bank S.A.

Statement prepared on the basis of the trial balance determined on the basis of the A.S.F. Rule 39 / 2015 for the approval of the Accounting Regulations in compliance with the International Financial Reporting Standards, applicable to entities authorized, regulated and supervised by the Financial Supervisory Authority in the Financial Instruments and Investments Sector

In accordance with IFRS 9, effective from 01.01.2018, the results of transactions with financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income are reflected in retained earnings

GENERAL MANAGER,

Depository Certification

Sorin - Iulian Cioacă

Raiffeisen Bank

DEPUTY GENERAL MANAGER,

Mihai Trifu

Annex according to art. 38 para. (4) of Law no. 243/2019

Assets in the portfolio of S.I.F. Oltenia S.A. that have been evaluated using valuation methods in accordance with International Valuation Standards*

Running

Tax

No. of shares

No. / date of the

Amount

Name of the issuer

Identificati

lei / share

total

no.

on Code

held

evaluation report

1

MERCUR CRAIOVA

2297960

7,104,836

10173/11.10.2021

11.9825

85,133,633

2

GEMINA TOUR RM.VILCEA

1477750

757,888

5904/27.05.2021

4.3626

3,306,332

3

ALIMENTARA SLATINA

1513357

350,342

12205/09.12.2021

62.0278

21,730,943

4

UNIVERS RM.VALCEA

1469006

587,519

12206/09.12.2021

52.2681

30,708,529

5

FLAROS BUCURESTI

350944

1,233,390

2205/08.03.2022

71.7500

88,495,724

6

VOLTALIM CRAIOVA

12351498

5,997,519

5906/27.05.2021

9.0462

54,255,055

7

COMPLEX HOTELIER

10108620

1,754,221

2283/11.03.2022

5.4155

9,499,990

DAMBOVITA

8

PROVITAS BUCURESTI

7965688

35,139

2284/11.03.2022

134.0000

4,708,626

9

TURISM PUCIOASA

939827

1,010,599

2286/11.03.2022

4.5890

4,637,680

*The companies: Complex Hotelier Dâmbovița, Provitas București, Turism Pucioasa, Gemina Tour Rm.Vâlcea

and Voltalim Craiova were evaluated based on the financial statements from 31/12/2020, according to the international valuation standards, through the valuation method "Updating the forecasted flows "Mercur Craiova, Univers Rm.Vâlcea and Alimentara Slatina were evaluated based on the financial statements from 30/09/2021, Flaros was evaluated based on the financial statements as at 31/12/2021.

GENERAL MANAGER,

Depository Certification

Sorin - Iulian Cioacă

Raiffeisen Bank

DEPUTY GENERAL

MANAGER,

Mihai Trifu

Disclaimer

Societatea de Investitii Financiare Oltenia SA published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 16:11:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
