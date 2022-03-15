SIF Oltenia : NAV as of 28.02.2022 - operative data

No. 2446 / 15.03.2022 To: BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE Fax: 021-307 95 19 FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS AND INVESTMENTS SECTOR Fax: 021.659.60.51 PRESS RELEASE We enclose the attached S.I.F. Oltenia S.A. Statement of Assets and Liabilities on February 2022 (Annex 10) - operative data, according to FSA Regulations no. 9/2014 and no. 7/2020, as it was prepared by the company and certified by the depositary. We note that the data specified in Annex 10 of the FSA no. 7/2020 were sent to the Financial Supervision Authority, according to the provisions of art. 38 para. (1) of Law no. 243/2019 and art. 50 of the FSA no. 7/2020. In case that the Financial Supervisory Authority objects or requests for clarification in accordance with the law, investors will be duly informed. Sorin-Iulian CIOACĂ President - General Manager Viorica Bălan Compliance Officer

S.I.F. Oltenia S.A. ANNEX 10 Statement of assets and liabilities as of date 28/02/2022 (to be filled in on a monthly basis) OPERATIVE DATA The manner in which the net asset value is calculated Amount (lei) (according to F.S.A. Regulation no. 7/2020) 1. Intangible assets 5,762 2. Tabgible assets 11,426,561 3. Real estate investments 1,113,247 4. Biological assets 0 5. Assets representing rights to use support assets under a leasing contract 0 6. Financial assets 2,359,316,073 6.1. Financial assets evaluated at amortised cost 6,879,959 6.1.1. Corporate bonds 6,879,959 6.1.1.1. Listed corporate bonds 0 6.1.1.2. Unlisted corporate bonds 6,879,959 6.2. Financial assets evaluated at fair value through profit or loss 4,540,925 6.2.1. Equity interests in FIA / OPCVM - listed 0 6.2.2. Equity interests in FIA / OPCVM - unlisted 4,540,925 6.3. Financial assets at fair value through other items of comprehensive 2,347,895,189 income 6.3.1. Listed shares traded in the last 30 days 2,185,104,545 6.3.2. Listed shares not traded in the last 30 days 1,328,111 6.3.3. Unlisted shares 161,462,533 7. Cash and cash equivalents 2,902,399 8. Bank deposits 14,986,909 9. Other assets 289,923 9.1. Dividends or other rights receivable 0 9.2. Other assets 289,923 10. Accrued expenses 101,922 11. Total assets 2,390,142,796 12. Total liabilities 212,496,595 12.1. Financial liabilities measured at amortised cost 46,714,817 12.1.1. Trade debts 455,690 12.1.2. Payment dividends 45,635,846 12.1.3. Other debts at amortized cost 623,281 12.2. Deferred income tax liabilities 146,917,889 12.3. Other liabilities 18,863,889 13. Provisions for risks and expenses 5,500,000 14. Deferred income 11,225 15. Equity, of which: 2,172,134,976 15.1. Share capital 50,000,000 15.2. Items treated as equity 0 15.3. Other equity items 740,587,454 15.4. Share premiums 0 15.5. Revaluation reserves 7,184,661 15.6. Reserves 633,069,184

S.I.F. Oltenia S.A. ANNEX 10 Statement of assets and liabilities as of date 28/02/2022 (to be filled in on a monthly basis) OPERATIVE DATA The manner in which the net asset value is calculated Amount (lei) (according to F.S.A. Regulation no. 7/2020) 15.7. Own shares 0 15.8. Retained earnings 743,377,072 15.9. Result of the financial year -2,083,395 15.10. Losses on the issue, redemption, sale, transfer free of charge or 0 cancellation of equity instruments 16. Net assets (11 - 12 - 13 - 14) 2,172,134,976 17. Number of shares issued 500,000,000 18. Unit value of net assets 4.3443 19. Number of companies in the portfolio , of which: 40 19.1. Companies admitted to trading on an EU trading venue 26 19.2. Companies admitted to trading on an exchange in a third country 0 19.3. Companies not admitted to trading. 14 According to Article 38 para. 4 of Law no. 243 / 2019 S.I.F. Oltenia publishes the leverage level and exposure value according to the provisions of EU Regulation 231 / 2013 calculated by the gross approach and the commitment approach. Gross approach: Leverage level 1.0921 SIF5 exposure 2,372,253,488 Commitment approach Leverage level 1.1004 SIF5 exposure 2,390,142,796 Statement certified by Depozitar Raiffeisen Bank S.A. Statement prepared on the basis of the trial balance determined on the basis of the A.S.F. Rule 39 / 2015 for the approval of the Accounting Regulations in compliance with the International Financial Reporting Standards, applicable to entities authorized, regulated and supervised by the Financial Supervisory Authority in the Financial Instruments and Investments Sector In accordance with IFRS 9, effective from 01.01.2018, the results of transactions with financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income are reflected in retained earnings GENERAL MANAGER, Depository Certification Sorin - Iulian Cioacă Raiffeisen Bank DEPUTY GENERAL MANAGER, Mihai Trifu