SIF Oltenia : NAV as of 28.02.2022 - operative data
03/15/2022 | 12:12pm EDT
No. 2446 / 15.03.2022
To: BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE
Fax: 021-307 95 19
FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY
FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS AND INVESTMENTS SECTOR
Fax: 021.659.60.51
PRESS RELEASE
We enclose the attached S.I.F. Oltenia S.A. Statement of Assets and Liabilities on February 2022 (Annex 10) - operative data, according to FSA Regulations no. 9/2014 and no. 7/2020, as it was prepared by the company and certified by the depositary.
We note that the data specified in Annex 10 of the FSA no. 7/2020 were sent to the Financial Supervision Authority, according to the provisions of art. 38 para. (1) of Law no. 243/2019 and art. 50 of the FSA no. 7/2020.
In case that the Financial Supervisory Authority objects or requests for clarification in accordance with the law, investors will be duly informed.
Sorin-Iulian CIOACĂ
President - General Manager
Viorica Bălan
Compliance Officer
S.I.F. Oltenia S.A.
ANNEX 10
Statement of assets and liabilities as of date
28/02/2022
(to be filled in on a monthly basis)
OPERATIVE DATA
The manner in which the net asset value is calculated
Amount (lei)
(according to F.S.A. Regulation no. 7/2020)
1.
Intangible assets
5,762
2.
Tabgible assets
11,426,561
3.
Real estate investments
1,113,247
4.
Biological assets
0
5.
Assets representing rights to use support assets under a leasing contract
0
6.
Financial assets
2,359,316,073
6.1.
Financial assets evaluated at amortised cost
6,879,959
6.1.1.
Corporate bonds
6,879,959
6.1.1.1.
Listed corporate bonds
0
6.1.1.2.
Unlisted corporate bonds
6,879,959
6.2.
Financial assets evaluated at fair value through profit or loss
4,540,925
6.2.1.
Equity interests in FIA / OPCVM - listed
0
6.2.2.
Equity interests in FIA / OPCVM - unlisted
4,540,925
6.3.
Financial assets at fair value through other items of comprehensive
2,347,895,189
income
6.3.1.
Listed shares traded in the last 30 days
2,185,104,545
6.3.2.
Listed shares not traded in the last 30 days
1,328,111
6.3.3.
Unlisted shares
161,462,533
7.
Cash and cash equivalents
2,902,399
8.
Bank deposits
14,986,909
9.
Other assets
289,923
9.1.
Dividends or other rights receivable
0
9.2.
Other assets
289,923
10.
Accrued expenses
101,922
11.
Total assets
2,390,142,796
12.
Total liabilities
212,496,595
12.1.
Financial liabilities measured at amortised cost
46,714,817
12.1.1.
Trade debts
455,690
12.1.2.
Payment dividends
45,635,846
12.1.3.
Other debts at amortized cost
623,281
12.2.
Deferred income tax liabilities
146,917,889
12.3.
Other liabilities
18,863,889
13.
Provisions for risks and expenses
5,500,000
14.
Deferred income
11,225
15.
Equity, of which:
2,172,134,976
15.1.
Share capital
50,000,000
15.2.
Items treated as equity
0
15.3.
Other equity items
740,587,454
15.4.
Share premiums
0
15.5.
Revaluation reserves
7,184,661
15.6.
Reserves
633,069,184
S.I.F. Oltenia S.A.
ANNEX 10
Statement of assets and liabilities as of date
28/02/2022
(to be filled in on a monthly basis)
OPERATIVE DATA
The manner in which the net asset value is calculated
Amount (lei)
(according to F.S.A. Regulation no. 7/2020)
15.7.
Own shares
0
15.8.
Retained earnings
743,377,072
15.9.
Result of the financial year
-2,083,395
15.10.
Losses on the issue, redemption, sale, transfer free of charge or
0
cancellation of equity instruments
16.
Net assets (11 - 12 - 13 - 14)
2,172,134,976
17.
Number of shares issued
500,000,000
18.
Unit value of net assets
4.3443
19.
Number of companies in the portfolio , of which:
40
19.1.
Companies admitted to trading on an EU trading venue
26
19.2.
Companies admitted to trading on an exchange in a third country
0
19.3.
Companies not admitted to trading.
14
According to Article 38 para. 4 of Law no. 243 / 2019 S.I.F. Oltenia publishes the leverage level and exposure value according to the provisions of EU Regulation 231 / 2013 calculated by the gross approach and the commitment approach.
Gross approach:
Leverage level
1.0921
SIF5 exposure
2,372,253,488
Commitment approach
Leverage level
1.1004
SIF5 exposure
2,390,142,796
Statement certified by Depozitar Raiffeisen Bank S.A.
Statement prepared on the basis of the trial balance determined on the basis of the A.S.F. Rule 39 / 2015 for the approval of the Accounting Regulations in compliance with the International Financial Reporting Standards, applicable to entities authorized, regulated and supervised by the Financial Supervisory Authority in the Financial Instruments and Investments Sector
In accordance with IFRS 9, effective from 01.01.2018, the results of transactions with financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income are reflected in retained earnings
GENERAL MANAGER,
Depository Certification
Sorin - Iulian Cioacă
Raiffeisen Bank
DEPUTY GENERAL MANAGER,
Mihai Trifu
Annex according to art. 38 para. (4) of Law no. 243/2019
Assets in the portfolio of S.I.F. Oltenia S.A. that have been evaluated using valuation methods in accordance with International Valuation Standards*
Running
Tax
No. of shares
No. / date of the
Amount
Name of the issuer
Identificati
lei / share
total
no.
on Code
held
evaluation report
1
MERCUR CRAIOVA
2297960
7,104,836
10173/11.10.2021
11.9825
85,133,633
2
GEMINA TOUR RM.VILCEA
1477750
757,888
5904/27.05.2021
4.3626
3,306,332
3
ALIMENTARA SLATINA
1513357
350,342
12205/09.12.2021
62.0278
21,730,943
4
UNIVERS RM.VALCEA
1469006
587,519
12206/09.12.2021
52.2681
30,708,529
5
FLAROS BUCURESTI
350944
1,233,390
2205/08.03.2022
71.7500
88,495,724
6
VOLTALIM CRAIOVA
12351498
5,997,519
5906/27.05.2021
9.0462
54,255,055
7
COMPLEX HOTELIER
10108620
1,754,221
2283/11.03.2022
5.4155
9,499,990
DAMBOVITA
8
PROVITAS BUCURESTI
7965688
35,139
2284/11.03.2022
134.0000
4,708,626
9
TURISM PUCIOASA
939827
1,010,599
2286/11.03.2022
4.5890
4,637,680
*The companies: Complex Hotelier Dâmbovița, Provitas București, Turism Pucioasa, Gemina Tour Rm.Vâlcea
and Voltalim Craiova were evaluated based on the financial statements from 31/12/2020, according to the international valuation standards, through the valuation method "Updating the forecasted flows "Mercur Craiova, Univers Rm.Vâlcea and Alimentara Slatina were evaluated based on the financial statements from 30/09/2021, Flaros was evaluated based on the financial statements as at 31/12/2021.
