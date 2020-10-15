SIF Oltenia : Net Asset as of 30.09.2020

Calculation modality of the net asset value (according to RNSC
Value (lei)
regulations no. 15/2004)
1
FIXED ASSETS (rows 1.1 to 1.3)
191,530,087
1.1
Intangible assets
1,793
1.2
Tangible assets
11,644,389
1.3
Financial assets, out of which:
179,883,905
1.3.1
Shares quoted
27,085,271
1.3.2
Shares not quoted
152,743,673
1.3.3
Government securities
0
1.3.4
Certificates of deposit
0
1.3.5
Bank deposits
0
1.3.6
Municipal bonds
0
1.3.7
Corporate bonds
0
1.3.8
Newly issued securities
0
1.3.9
Equity investments of OPCVM and/or AOPC
0
1.3.10
Shares entitled according to subscriptions to share capital increases
0
1.3.11
Other financial assets
54,961
2
CURRENT ASSETS (row 2.1 to 2.4 + 2.5 to 2.9)
1,786,044,208
2.1
Inventories
17,312
2.2
Receivables, out of which:
172,660
2.2.1
Dividends to be cashed
0
2.2.2
Other rights to receive
0
2.2.3
Other receivables
172,660
2.3
Liquid assets
11,719,729
2.4
Financial investments on short term, out of which:
1,772,717,934
2.4.1
Shares quoted
1,769,449,151
2.4.2
Shares not quoted
0
2.4.3
Municipal bonds
0
2.4.4
Corporate bonds
0
2.4.5
Equity investments of OPCVM and/or AOPC
3,268,783
2.4.6
Preference rights
0
2.5
Newly issued securities
0
2.6
Government securities
0
2.7
Bank deposits
1,416,573
2.8
Certificates of deposit
0
2.9
Other current assets
0
3
DERIVATIVES
0
4
EXPENDITURES REGISTERED IN ADVANCE
146,184
5
TOTAL ASSET (rows. 1+2+3+4)
1,977,720,479
Calculation modality of the net asset value (according to RNSC
Value (lei)
regulations no. 15/2004)
6
DEBTS AMOUNTS FALLING DUE WITHIN ONE YEAR (row 6.1 to 6.9)
66,138,197
6.1
Loans from issue of bonds
0
6.2
Amounts due to credit institutions
0
6.3
Advances cashed in the account of customers
0
6.4
Commercial debts
114,004
6.5
Commercial bills to be paid
0
6.6
Amounts due to companies within the group
0
6.7
Amounts due regarding equity interests
0
6.8
Dividends or other rights to be paid, out of which:
61,822,897
6.8.1
Dividends to be paid
61,822,897
6.8.2
Amounts subscribed and not paid in the share capital increases of issuers
0
6.9
Other debts
4,201,296
7
DEBTS AMOUNTS FALLING DUE AFTER MORE THEN ONE YEAR
105,742,420
8
PROVISIONS
5,792,467
9
INCOMES REGISTERED IN ADVANCE, out of which: (rows 9.1 to 9.2)
27,383
9.1
Subsidies for investments
27,383
9.2
Incomes registered in advance
0
10
SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY, out of which: (rows 10.1 to 10.8 - 10.9 -
1,800,020,012
10.10 - 10.11)
10.1
Share capital subscribed and paid
52,214,914
10.2
Premium related to capital
0
10.3
Differences from revaluation
7,245,924
10.4
Reserves
644,027,639
10.5
Retained earnings
599,302,231
10.6
Result of the exercise
34,988,555
10.7
Other shareholders equity items
524,201,602
10.8
Items assimilated to capital
0
10.9
Profit allocation
0
10.10
Losses related to the issuance, repurchasing, sale, disposal free of
59,745,939
charge or cancellation of the equity instruments
10.11
Own shares
2,214,914
11
TOTAL LIABILITIES (rows 6+7+8+9+10)
1,977,720,479
12
NET ASSET (rows 5-6-9)
1,911,554,899
13
NUMBER OF SHARES ISSUED
522,149,143
14
NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARES (rows12/13)
3.6609
Calculation modality of the net asset value (according to RNSC
Value (lei)
regulations no. 15/2004)
15
Number of companies in the portfolio, out of which: (rows 15.1 to
42
15.3)
15.1
Companies accepted to transaction on a regulated market
15
15.2
Companies accepted to transaction on an alternative transaction system
12
15.3
Companies not accepted to transaction
15
16
Companies where financial statements were not obtained *
0
According to art. 116 paragraph (2) of the F.S.A. Regulation no. 9 / 2014, the value of these companies considered in the calculation of the net asset is zero.
Statement certified by Depositary Raiffeisen Bank S.A.
Statement prepared based on the check balance determined under the Norm 39 of ASF/2015 for approval of the Accounting Regulations complying with IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) applicable to authorised entities, regulated and monitored by the ASF (Financial Supervisory Authority) from the Financial Instruments and Investment Sector.
Complying with the provisions of IFRS 9, applicable as from 01.01.2018, the results related to the transactions with financial assets evaluated at fair value through other items of the comprehensive income are reflected in retained earnings.
DEPUTY GENERAL MANAGER,
ECONOMIC MANAGER,
Cristian Bușu
Ec. Elena Sichigea
Annex according to art. 38 paragraph (4) of Law no. 243/2019
Assets of the portfolio of SIF Oltenia S.A. assessed by valuation methods in line with International Valuation Standards *
Fiscal
Number of
No./date rap.
Value
No.
Issuer name
identification
shares held
Evaluation
lei/share
total
code
1
PROVITAS BUCURESTI
7965688
35,139
3675/21.05.2020
174.9040
6,145,952
2
COMPLEX HOTELIER
10108620
1,753,217
3674/21.05.2020
4.6828
8,209,889
DAMBOVITA
3
TURISM PUCIOASA
939827
1,010,599
3677/21.05.2020
5.1249
5,179,251
4
GEMINA TOUR RM.VILCEA
1477750
757,888
3676/21.05.2020
5.8321
4,420,066
5
VOLTALIM CRAIOVA
12351498
5,997,519
3678/21.05.2020
7.3272
43,944,997
The companies were valued based on the financial statements as of 31.12.2019 by the valuation method
,,Discounting net cash flows".
DEPUTY GENERAL MANAGER,
ECONOMIC MANAGER,
Cristian Bușu
Ec. Elena Sichigea
