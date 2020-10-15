Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bucharest Stock Exchange  >  SIF Oltenia    SIF5   ROSIFEACNOR4

SIF OLTENIA

(SIF5)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SIF Oltenia : Net Asset as of 30.09.2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/15/2020 | 02:30am EDT

SIF Oltenia S.A.

ANNEX 16

Statement of assets and debts on 30/09/2020

(it is filled in every month)

Calculation modality of the net asset value (according to RNSC

Value (lei)

regulations no. 15/2004)

1

FIXED ASSETS (rows 1.1 to 1.3)

191,530,087

1.1

Intangible assets

1,793

1.2

Tangible assets

11,644,389

1.3

Financial assets, out of which:

179,883,905

1.3.1

Shares quoted

27,085,271

1.3.2

Shares not quoted

152,743,673

1.3.3

Government securities

0

1.3.4

Certificates of deposit

0

1.3.5

Bank deposits

0

1.3.6

Municipal bonds

0

1.3.7

Corporate bonds

0

1.3.8

Newly issued securities

0

1.3.9

Equity investments of OPCVM and/or AOPC

0

1.3.10

Shares entitled according to subscriptions to share capital increases

0

1.3.11

Other financial assets

54,961

2

CURRENT ASSETS (row 2.1 to 2.4 + 2.5 to 2.9)

1,786,044,208

2.1

Inventories

17,312

2.2

Receivables, out of which:

172,660

2.2.1

Dividends to be cashed

0

2.2.2

Other rights to receive

0

2.2.3

Other receivables

172,660

2.3

Liquid assets

11,719,729

2.4

Financial investments on short term, out of which:

1,772,717,934

2.4.1

Shares quoted

1,769,449,151

2.4.2

Shares not quoted

0

2.4.3

Municipal bonds

0

2.4.4

Corporate bonds

0

2.4.5

Equity investments of OPCVM and/or AOPC

3,268,783

2.4.6

Preference rights

0

2.5

Newly issued securities

0

2.6

Government securities

0

2.7

Bank deposits

1,416,573

2.8

Certificates of deposit

0

2.9

Other current assets

0

3

DERIVATIVES

0

4

EXPENDITURES REGISTERED IN ADVANCE

146,184

5

TOTAL ASSET (rows. 1+2+3+4)

1,977,720,479

SIF Oltenia S.A.

ANNEX 16

Statement of assets and debts on 30/09/2020

(it is filled in every month)

Calculation modality of the net asset value (according to RNSC

Value (lei)

regulations no. 15/2004)

6

DEBTS AMOUNTS FALLING DUE WITHIN ONE YEAR (row 6.1 to 6.9)

66,138,197

6.1

Loans from issue of bonds

0

6.2

Amounts due to credit institutions

0

6.3

Advances cashed in the account of customers

0

6.4

Commercial debts

114,004

6.5

Commercial bills to be paid

0

6.6

Amounts due to companies within the group

0

6.7

Amounts due regarding equity interests

0

6.8

Dividends or other rights to be paid, out of which:

61,822,897

6.8.1

Dividends to be paid

61,822,897

6.8.2

Amounts subscribed and not paid in the share capital increases of issuers

0

6.9

Other debts

4,201,296

7

DEBTS AMOUNTS FALLING DUE AFTER MORE THEN ONE YEAR

105,742,420

8

PROVISIONS

5,792,467

9

INCOMES REGISTERED IN ADVANCE, out of which: (rows 9.1 to 9.2)

27,383

9.1

Subsidies for investments

27,383

9.2

Incomes registered in advance

0

10

SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY, out of which: (rows 10.1 to 10.8 - 10.9 -

1,800,020,012

10.10 - 10.11)

10.1

Share capital subscribed and paid

52,214,914

10.2

Premium related to capital

0

10.3

Differences from revaluation

7,245,924

10.4

Reserves

644,027,639

10.5

Retained earnings

599,302,231

10.6

Result of the exercise

34,988,555

10.7

Other shareholders equity items

524,201,602

10.8

Items assimilated to capital

0

10.9

Profit allocation

0

10.10

Losses related to the issuance, repurchasing, sale, disposal free of

59,745,939

charge or cancellation of the equity instruments

10.11

Own shares

2,214,914

11

TOTAL LIABILITIES (rows 6+7+8+9+10)

1,977,720,479

12

NET ASSET (rows 5-6-9)

1,911,554,899

13

NUMBER OF SHARES ISSUED

522,149,143

14

NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARES (rows12/13)

3.6609

SIF Oltenia S.A.

ANNEX 16

Statement of assets and debts on 30/09/2020

(it is filled in every month)

Calculation modality of the net asset value (according to RNSC

Value (lei)

regulations no. 15/2004)

15

Number of companies in the portfolio, out of which: (rows 15.1 to

42

15.3)

15.1

Companies accepted to transaction on a regulated market

15

15.2

Companies accepted to transaction on an alternative transaction system

12

15.3

Companies not accepted to transaction

15

16

Companies where financial statements were not obtained *

0

  • According to art. 116 paragraph (2) of the F.S.A. Regulation no. 9 / 2014, the value of these companies considered in the calculation of the net asset is zero.

Statement certified by Depositary Raiffeisen Bank S.A.

Statement prepared based on the check balance determined under the Norm 39 of ASF/2015 for approval of the Accounting Regulations complying with IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) applicable to authorised entities, regulated and monitored by the ASF (Financial Supervisory Authority) from the Financial Instruments and Investment Sector.

Complying with the provisions of IFRS 9, applicable as from 01.01.2018, the results related to the transactions with financial assets evaluated at fair value through other items of the comprehensive income are reflected in retained earnings.

DEPUTY GENERAL MANAGER,

ECONOMIC MANAGER,

Cristian Bușu

Ec. Elena Sichigea

Annex according to art. 38 paragraph (4) of Law no. 243/2019

Assets of the portfolio of SIF Oltenia S.A. assessed by valuation methods in line with International Valuation Standards *

Fiscal

Number of

No./date rap.

Value

No.

Issuer name

identification

shares held

Evaluation

lei/share

total

code

1

PROVITAS BUCURESTI

7965688

35,139

3675/21.05.2020

174.9040

6,145,952

2

COMPLEX HOTELIER

10108620

1,753,217

3674/21.05.2020

4.6828

8,209,889

DAMBOVITA

3

TURISM PUCIOASA

939827

1,010,599

3677/21.05.2020

5.1249

5,179,251

4

GEMINA TOUR RM.VILCEA

1477750

757,888

3676/21.05.2020

5.8321

4,420,066

5

VOLTALIM CRAIOVA

12351498

5,997,519

3678/21.05.2020

7.3272

43,944,997

  • The companies were valued based on the financial statements as of 31.12.2019 by the valuation method
    ,,Discounting net cash flows".

DEPUTY GENERAL MANAGER,

ECONOMIC MANAGER,

Cristian Bușu

Ec. Elena Sichigea

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Societatea de Investitii Financiare Oltenia SA published this content on 15 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2020 06:29:02 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SIF OLTENIA
02:30aSIF OLTENIA : Net Asset as of 30.09.2020
PU
10/13SIF OLTENIA : Current Report - 13.10.2020 Update the current report company admi..
PU
10/13SIF OLTENIA : Current Report - 13.10.2020 Company administration
PU
10/13SIF OLTENIA : Current Report - 13.10.2020 Decisions of the OGSM on 12.10.2020
PU
10/07SIF OLTENIA : Current Report - 07.10.2020 Shareholding structure as of 30.09.202..
PU
10/07SIF OLTENIA : Current Report - 07.10.2020 Litigation file no. 3071/63/2020
PU
10/07SIF OLTENIA : Current Report - 07.10.2020 Litigation file no. 2965/63/2020
PU
10/01SIF OLTENIA : Current Report - 01.10.2020 FSA Decision no. 1168/30.09.2020
PU
09/30SIF OLTENIA : Current Report - 30.09.2020 Correction of material error to the cu..
PU
09/29SIF OLTENIA : Current Report - 29.09.2020 List of candidates to the position of ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 382 M 92,1 M 92,1 M
Net income 2019 136 M 32,9 M 32,9 M
Net cash 2019 1 963 M 474 M 474 M
P/E ratio 2019 10,9x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 992 M 239 M 239 M
EV / Sales 2018 -1,11x
EV / Sales 2019 -1,25x
Nbr of Employees 428
Free-Float 100%
Chart SIF OLTENIA
Duration : Period :
SIF Oltenia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIF OLTENIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 2,11 RON
Last Close Price 1,90 RON
Spread / Highest target 11,1%
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,1%
Managers
NameTitle
Tudor Ciurezu Chairman & General Manager
Elena Sichigea Financial Manager
Ana-Barbara Bobirca Independent Non-Executive Director
Anina Radu Independent Non-Executive Director
Cristian Busu Deputy Chairman & Deputy General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIF OLTENIA-23.63%239
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-24.77%5 929
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-6.47%3 341
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-2.58%2 405
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-26.36%2 268
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-35.64%1 953
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group