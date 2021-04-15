SIF Oltenia : Current Report - 15.04.2021 Final list of candidates for the position of BoD member

No. 4601 / 15.04.2021

BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE

CURRENT REPORT

Report date: 15.04.2021

Name of the issuer: Societatea de Investiţii Financiare OLTENIA S.A.

Important event to report:

Initial adequacy assessment of the candidates for the position of member of the Board of Directors

S.I.F. Oltenia S.A. informs the investors that, until 02.04.2021, 16:00 p.m., time- limit provided in the convening notice of the Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting on 28.04.2021 for submitting the application files for the position of administrator in the Board of Directors of S.I.F. Oltenia S.A., two candidates were registered.

We also inform the shareholders that, in order to fulfill the obligation of prior information of the adequacy of the candidates according to the FSA Regulation no.1/2019 and the expression by the shareholders of the informed votes for the election of the members of the Board of S.I.F. Oltenia SA within the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 28.04.2021, the company published on its website at the following address: https://www.sifolt.ro/en/aga/2021/aga_aprilie/agoa.html, the evaluation of the candidates carried out by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and submitted for analysis to the Board of Directors, which approved the final list of candidates.