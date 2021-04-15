Log in
SIF Oltenia : Current Report - 15.04.2021 Final list of candidates for the position of BoD member

04/15/2021 | 03:27am EDT
No. 4601 / 15.04.2021

To: FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY

Financial Instruments and Investment Sector

Fax no: 021.659.60.51

BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE

Fax no: 021-307.95.19

CURRENT REPORT

according to Law no. 24/2017 and F.S.A. Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers

of financial instruments and market operations

Report date: 15.04.2021

Name of the issuer: Societatea de Investiţii Financiare OLTENIA S.A.

Headquarters: Dolj County, Craiova, 1 Tufănele Street, postal code 200767

Phone/Fax: 0251-419.335 /0251-419.340

Fiscal Registration Code: RO 4175676

Order number at the Trade Register: J16/1210/30.04.1993

FSA Register Number:PJR071AFIAA/160004/15.02.2018

ISIN: ROSIFEACNOR4

LEI Code: 254900VTOOM8GL8TVH59

Depozitory-Custodian:Raiffeisen Bank S.A.

Depozitory: Depozitarul Central Bucuresti

Share capital subscribed and paid: 52,214,914.30 lei

Regulated market on wich the issued securities are traded on: Bucharest Stock Exchange - Shares,

Premium Tier (market symbol SIF5)

Important event to report:

Initial adequacy assessment of the candidates for the position of member of the Board of Directors

S.I.F. Oltenia S.A. informs the investors that, until 02.04.2021, 16:00 p.m., time- limit provided in the convening notice of the Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting on 28.04.2021 for submitting the application files for the position of administrator in the Board of Directors of S.I.F. Oltenia S.A., two candidates were registered.

We also inform the shareholders that, in order to fulfill the obligation of prior information of the adequacy of the candidates according to the FSA Regulation no.1/2019 and the expression by the shareholders of the informed votes for the election of the members of the Board of S.I.F. Oltenia SA within the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 28.04.2021, the company published on its website at the following address: https://www.sifolt.ro/en/aga/2021/aga_aprilie/agoa.html, the evaluation of the candidates carried out by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and submitted for analysis to the Board of Directors, which approved the final list of candidates.

We mention that the final list of candidates - in chronological order of the registration numbers at the registry of S.I.F. Oltenia S.A. of the candidates files -is following:

Item

Last name / First

Place of

Profession

C.V.

Independent

Initial

No.

name of candidate

residence

statement

assessment

1

Buzdea Gheorghe

Cluj

legal

c.v.

independent

initial

Catalin

Napoca

adviser

statement

assessment

2

Zoescu Mihai

Bucuresti

economist

c.v.

independent

initial

statement

assessment

There are no other events to report.

Sorin-Iulian Cioacă

President - General Manager

Viorica Bălan

Compliance Officer

Disclaimer

Societatea de Investitii Financiare Oltenia SA published this content on 15 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2021 07:26:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
