  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  SIFCO Industries, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    SIF   US8265461033

SIFCO INDUSTRIES, INC.

(SIF)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  02:03 2023-01-06 pm EST
2.200 USD   -4.34%
02:50pSifco Industries : Customer Communication Regarding Cyber Incident
PU
01/06Sifco Industries : Name of each exchange on which registered - Form 8-K
PU
01/06Sifco Industries Inc : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SIFCO Industries : Customer Communication Regarding Cyber Incident

01/07/2023 | 02:50pm EST
January 6, 2023

TO: Our Customers

On December 30, 2022, SIFCO Industries, Inc. (the "Company") identified that it had become
subject to a cyber incident and activated measures designed to contain the incident. The
Company's forensic investigation and assessment of the impact of this event is ongoing. The
Company has notified appropriate law enforcement authorities and legal counsel, a
cybersecurity forensic firm, and other incident response professionals have been engaged.

As the Company is in the early stages of its investigation and assessment of this event, the Company
cannot determine at this time whether such event will have a material impact on its business,
operations, or financial results.

We want to assure you that electronic communications between SIFCO and your company since the
incident have been secure as our e-mail system was not affected. While we are still assessing the full
impact, we have no indication at this time that any customer information was compromised. If you
have any concerns, please reach out to your normal point of contact so that we can assist you.

Peter W. Knapper
President and Chief Executive Officer

Attachments

Disclaimer

SIFCO Industries Inc. published this content on 07 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2023 19:49:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
