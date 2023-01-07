SIFCO Industries : Customer Communication Regarding Cyber Incident

January 6, 2023

TO: Our Customers

On December 30, 2022, SIFCO Industries, Inc. (the "Company") identified that it had become

subject to a cyber incident and activated measures designed to contain the incident. The

Company's forensic investigation and assessment of the impact of this event is ongoing. The

Company has notified appropriate law enforcement authorities and legal counsel, a

cybersecurity forensic firm, and other incident response professionals have been engaged.

As the Company is in the early stages of its investigation and assessment of this event, the Company

cannot determine at this time whether such event will have a material impact on its business,

operations, or financial results.

We want to assure you that electronic communications between SIFCO and your company since the

incident have been secure as our e-mail system was not affected. While we are still assessing the full

impact, we have no indication at this time that any customer information was compromised. If you

have any concerns, please reach out to your normal point of contact so that we can assist you.

Peter W. Knapper

President and Chief Executive Officer