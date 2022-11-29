SIFCO Industries, Inc (“SIFCO”) Announces Bob Johnson Joins as an Advisor

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE American: SIF) – We are very pleased to announce that Robert ‘Bob’ Johnson has joined SIFCO as an advisor to both the CEO and the Board of Directors effective November 16, 2022. Mr. Johnson forged an exemplary career in Aerospace, including senior roles at GE, before retiring in 2005 as CEO of Honeywell Aerospace. He currently holds positions on a number of Boards of Directors and remains actively involved in the Aerospace industry. His role as an advisor will focus on market direction, strategy, and operational excellence.

SIFCO Industries, Inc. is engaged in the production of forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets. The processes and services include forging, heat-treating, coating, and machining.

