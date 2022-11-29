Advanced search
    SIF   US8265461033

SIFCO INDUSTRIES, INC.

(SIF)
Delayed Nyse  -  03:54 2022-11-28 pm EST
2.685 USD   -0.36%
09:09aSIFCO Industries, Inc (“SIFCO”) Announces Bob Johnson Joins as an Advisor
BU
11/21Sifco Industries Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
11/21Norman E. Wells, Jr. Not Stand for Re-Election and Intends to Retire from the Board, and All the Committees of SIFCO Industries, Inc
CI
SIFCO Industries, Inc (“SIFCO”) Announces Bob Johnson Joins as an Advisor

11/29/2022 | 09:09am EST
SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE American: SIF) – We are very pleased to announce that Robert ‘Bob’ Johnson has joined SIFCO as an advisor to both the CEO and the Board of Directors effective November 16, 2022. Mr. Johnson forged an exemplary career in Aerospace, including senior roles at GE, before retiring in 2005 as CEO of Honeywell Aerospace. He currently holds positions on a number of Boards of Directors and remains actively involved in the Aerospace industry. His role as an advisor will focus on market direction, strategy, and operational excellence.

Forward-Looking Language

Certain statements contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future business development activities, and are thus prospective. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic conditions, concerns with or threats of, or the consequences of, pandemics, contagious diseases or health epidemics, including COVID-19, competition and other uncertainties the Company, its customers, and the industry in which they operate have experienced and continue to experience, detailed from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

The Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2021 and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission can be accessed through the Company's website: www.sifco.com, or on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website: www.sec.gov.

SIFCO Industries, Inc. is engaged in the production of forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets. The processes and services include forging, heat-treating, coating, and machining.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 99,6 M - -
Net income 2021 -0,74 M - -
Net Debt 2021 37,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -66,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 16,2 M 16,2 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,56x
EV / Sales 2021 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 378
Free-Float 41,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Peter W. Knapper President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas R. Kubera Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Controller
Norm E. Wells Chairman
Jeffrey P. Gotschall Chairman-Emeritus
Alayne L. Reitman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIFCO INDUSTRIES, INC.-58.54%16
JSW STEEL LIMITED9.07%21 032
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.-23.32%16 876
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION-21.07%13 868
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.-14.36%12 282
EREGLI DEMIR VE ÇELIK FABRIKALARI T.A.S.48.79%7 872