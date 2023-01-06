SIFCO Industries : Name of each exchange on which registered - Form 8-K
01/06/2023
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) - December 30, 2022
SIFCO Industries, Inc.
Ohio
1-5978
34-0553950
970 East 64th Street, Cleveland, Ohio
44103
Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (216)881-8600
Common Shares
SIF
NYSE American
Item 8.01
Other Events.
On December 30, 2022, SIFCO Industries, Inc. (the "Company") identified that it had become subject to a cyber incident and activated measures designed to contain the incident. The Company's forensic investigation and assessment of the impact of this event is ongoing. The Company has notified appropriate law enforcement authorities and legal counsel, a cybersecurity forensic firm, and other incident response professionals have been engaged.
As the Company is in the early stages of its investigation and assessment of this event, the Company cannot determine at this time whether such event will have a material impact on its business, operations, or financial results.
