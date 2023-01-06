Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. SIFCO Industries, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIF   US8265461033

SIFCO INDUSTRIES, INC.

(SIF)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  19:03 06/01/2023 GMT
2.200 USD   -4.34%
09:37pSifco Industries : Name of each exchange on which registered - Form 8-K
PU
09:33pSifco Industries Inc : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
2022Sifco : Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SIFCO Industries : Name of each exchange on which registered - Form 8-K

01/06/2023 | 09:37pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
8-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) - December 30, 2022

SIFCO Industries, Inc.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Ohio 1-5978 34-0553950

(State or other jurisdiction

of incorporation)

(Commission

File Number)

(IRS Employer

Identification No.)

970 East 64th Street, ClevelandOhio 44103
(Address of principal executive offices) (ZIP Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (216)881-8600

N/.A.

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report.)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-Kfiling is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (seeGeneral Instruction A.2. below):

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading

Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange

on which registered

Common Shares SIF NYSE American
Item 8.01

Other Events.

On December 30, 2022, SIFCO Industries, Inc. (the "Company") identified that it had become subject to a cyber incident and activated measures designed to contain the incident. The Company's forensic investigation and assessment of the impact of this event is ongoing. The Company has notified appropriate law enforcement authorities and legal counsel, a cybersecurity forensic firm, and other incident response professionals have been engaged.

As the Company is in the early stages of its investigation and assessment of this event, the Company cannot determine at this time whether such event will have a material impact on its business, operations, or financial results.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

SIFCO Industries, Inc.
(Registrant)
Date: January 6, 2023

/s/ Thomas R. Kubera

Thomas R. Kubera
Chief Financial Officer
(Principal Financial Officer)

Attachments

Disclaimer

SIFCO Industries Inc. published this content on 06 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2023 21:35:52 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SIFCO INDUSTRIES, INC.
09:37pSifco Industries : Name of each exchange on which registered - Form 8-K
PU
09:33pSifco Industries Inc : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
2022Sifco : Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2022SIFCO Industries, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended September 30, 2..
CI
2022Earnings Flash (SIF) SIFCO INDUSTRIES Reports Q4 Revenue $18.6M
MT
2022SIFCO INDUSTRIES INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
2022SIFCO Industries, Inc. ("SIFCO") Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2022 Fin..
BU
2022SIFCO Industries, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended September ..
CI
2022SIFCO Industries, Inc (“SIFCO”) Announces Bob Johnson Joins as an Advisor
BU
2022Sifco Industries Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 83,9 M - 69,7 M
Net income 2022 -9,64 M - -8,00 M
Net Debt 2022 33,5 M - 27,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,86x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 14,0 M 14,0 M 11,6 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,89x
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 348
Free-Float 41,0%
Chart SIFCO INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
SIFCO Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Peter W. Knapper President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas R. Kubera Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Controller
Norm E. Wells Chairman
Jeffrey P. Gotschall Chairman-Emeritus
Alayne L. Reitman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIFCO INDUSTRIES, INC.0.00%14
JSW STEEL LIMITED-5.09%21 813
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.5.55%18 550
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION1.17%15 043
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.5.42%13 175
EREGLI DEMIR VE ÇELIK FABRIKALARI T.A.S.-2.86%7 473