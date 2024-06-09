TRIED

Since our inception in 1999, Sify Technologies has been at the forefront of the internet revolution in India. Over the last 25 years, we have sustained, grown, and remained relevant to our clients through multiple disruptive shifts in the technology industry, demonstrating our resilience as a company and our ability to adapt to change.

Today, we have evolved into India's only organically grown ICT company, with key assets in Data Centers, Network, Cloud, and related digital services. As organizations continue to unify cross-functional teams and implement frameworks to manage and deploy content, we are their preferred comprehensive ICT solutions provider with global service capabilities. Our focus is on transforming the ICT requirements of the emerging digital economy and the resulting demands from businesses of all sizes and across all verticals.

Driven by an exponential growth in data generated by India Inc, we are augmenting our data center infrastructure and expanding data services capacity, as we embark on digitization and apply AI to business. With a clear roadmap to add 350 MW capacity in the next few years, we are expanding our data center footprint

to provide cost efficiency and predictability in the cost of cloud computing requirements of business organizations.

We are also committed to sustainability and advocate for incremental yet mindful strides toward a sustainable future, aiming to foster a lasting positive impact

on the environment. Our strategic approach towards sustainability involves meticulous planning and investment in renewable energy sources, steering towards a greener tomorrow.