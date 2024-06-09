TR I ED
TESTED TRUSTED
FOR 25 YEARS
ANNUAL REPORT 2023-24
Board's
Report
Auditor's
Report
Standalone Financial Statements
Consolidated Financial Statements
Since our inception in 1999, Sify Technologies has been at the forefront of the internet revolution in India. Over the last 25 years, we have sustained, grown, and remained relevant to our clients through multiple disruptive shifts in the technology industry, demonstrating our resilience as a company and our ability to adapt to change.
Today, we have evolved into India's only organically grown ICT company, with key assets in Data Centers, Network, Cloud, and related digital services. As organizations continue to unify cross-functional teams and implement frameworks to manage and deploy content, we are their preferred comprehensive ICT solutions provider with global service capabilities. Our focus is on transforming the ICT requirements of the emerging digital economy and the resulting demands from businesses of all sizes and across all verticals.
Driven by an exponential growth in data generated by India Inc, we are augmenting our data center infrastructure and expanding data services capacity, as we embark on digitization and apply AI to business. With a clear roadmap to add 350 MW capacity in the next few years, we are expanding our data center footprint
to provide cost efficiency and predictability in the cost of cloud computing requirements of business organizations.
We are also committed to sustainability and advocate for incremental yet mindful strides toward a sustainable future, aiming to foster a lasting positive impact
on the environment. Our strategic approach towards sustainability involves meticulous planning and investment in renewable energy sources, steering towards a greener tomorrow.
FY 2024 at a glance
In FY24, our key focus continued to be to augment our core strengths and to proactively support our customers, as they leveraged digital transformation.
Financial
Revenue
EBITDA
INR 3,56,339 Lakh
INR 67,568 Lakh
7%
7%
Up over FY2023
Up over FY2023
PAT
INR 489 Lakh
CAPEX
93%
INR 12,377 Lakh
Up over FY2023
Environment
Energy
Water
consumption
consumption
FY2024
FY2024
20,31,166GJ
61,32,323 KL
FY2023
FY2023
15,57,689GJ
58,35,283 KL
Waste recycled
FY2024
FY2023
2,21,209 Kgs
1,70,542Kgs
Water efficiency
Energy
initiatives
leakages
undertaken
FY2024
FY2024
12
20%
FY2023
FY2023
9
18%
Water intensity
Share of
per employee
renewables
FY2024
FY2024
2.77%
23%
FY2023
FY2023
0.55 KL
14%
ABOUT SIFY TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
Partnering with Enterprises for Digital Transformation
Headquartered in Chennai, India, Sify Technologies Limited is India's first ICT and longest continuously listed company on the Nasdaq.
A comprehensive ICT solutions provider
Sify Technologies is India's most comprehensive ICT service & solutions provider. With Cloud at the core of our solutions portfolio, Sify is focused on the changing ICT requirements of the emerging Digital economy and the resultant demands from large, mid and small-sized businesses.
Sify's infrastructure, comprising state-of-the-art Data Centers, the largest MPLS network, partnership with global technology majors, and deep expertise in business transformation solutions modelled on the cloud, make it the first choice of start-ups, SMEs and even large Enterprises on the verge of a revamp.
We remain focused on continuous evolution to drive digital transformation for businesses across industries. We are India's only organically-grown ICT company with a proven track record of over two decades in the ICT domain. Our integrated ICT ecosystem has helped us emerge as a preferred partner for large enterprises, MNCs and start-ups.
Our Business Verticals
We provide IT solutions for cloud-only enterprises and enterprises seeking to outsource IT as a business service. Our well-structured business segments are given below.
Sify Technologies
Sify Infinit Spaces
Network Connectivity
Data Centre Co-location
Revenue
Revenue
INR 1,46,620 LAKH
INR 1,10,540 LAKH
(As on 31st March, 2024)
(As on 31st March, 2024)
41%
31%
Share in Total Revenue
Share in Total Revenue
ƒ Enterprise connectivity services - MPLS, Internet
ƒ DC (Co-location)
ƒ Cloud connect services
ƒ Value-added services (Security/Remote
ƒ SD-WAN
Hands/Cross Connect)
ƒ EdgeConnect services for IT + OT + People
ƒ Cloud-enabled unified communication services
Sify Digital Services
Digital and IT Services
Revenue
INR 99,180 LAKH
(As on 31st March, 2024)
- Cloud assessment and migration services
- Multi-cloudmanaged services
- Cloudinfinit enterprise cloud
- Hosted SAP Cloud/Azure stack as a service
- Cloudinfinit Cloud Management Platform
- InfinitDigital Infrastructure Managed Services
- InfinitDigital Network Managed Services
- App modernization (DevSecOps, Kubernetes, Site Reliability Engineering)
- InfinitDigital application managed services
28
Share in Total Revenue
- SAP services
- Oracle services
- Microsoft services
- Digital learning - AR/VR/XR
- Digital asset management
- Digital assessment iTest
- Retail Intelligence ForumDIGITAL
- Digital trust and authentication - Safescrypt
- Internet of Things
6
CORPORATE OVERVIEW
STATUTORY REPORTS
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
An increasing Global Presence
More than 10,000 businesses across multiple verticals have taken advantage of our unassailable trinity of Data Centers, Networks and Security services, and are conducting their business seamlessly from more than 1,600 cities in India.
Internationally, we have presence across North America, the
United Kingdom and Singapore.
CANADA
EUROPE
Toronto
london
USA
Santa Clara
INDIA
USA
DUBAI
New Jersey
SINGAPORE
More than
10,000
businesses across multiple verticals have taken advantage of our unassailable trinity of Data Centers, Networks and Security services and conduct their business seamlessly from more than
1,600
cities in India. Internationally, we have presence across North America, the United Kingdom and Singapore.
Our Unique Value
Proposition
PEOPLE
INNOVATION
What
Makes Us
Unique
TOOLS
PROCESS
Single partner for
Catalogue driven and
Best of breed MSP tools,
managed services
optimized hybrid
proactive monitoring,
across DC, Cloud, NoC,
delivery model
single pane of glass
SoC, EUS, Non-IT
Full suite of ITIL
Partner to address future
Productivity
service elements,
transformation initiatives
improvement with
process compliance
automation and
event co-relation
SLA-based service
with real-time
measurements
and dashboards
