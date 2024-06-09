TR I ED

ANNUAL REPORT 2023-24

Tried Tested Trusted for 25 Years

FY 2024 at a glance

About Sify Technologies Limited

Material Matrix

and Analysis

Corporate

Information

Board's

Report

Auditor's

Report

Standalone Financial Statements

Consolidated Financial Statements

Since our inception in 1999, Sify Technologies has been at the forefront of the internet revolution in India. Over the last 25 years, we have sustained, grown, and remained relevant to our clients through multiple disruptive shifts in the technology industry, demonstrating our resilience as a company and our ability to adapt to change.

Today, we have evolved into India's only organically grown ICT company, with key assets in Data Centers, Network, Cloud, and related digital services. As organizations continue to unify cross-functional teams and implement frameworks to manage and deploy content, we are their preferred comprehensive ICT solutions provider with global service capabilities. Our focus is on transforming the ICT requirements of the emerging digital economy and the resulting demands from businesses of all sizes and across all verticals.

Driven by an exponential growth in data generated by India Inc, we are augmenting our data center infrastructure and expanding data services capacity, as we embark on digitization and apply AI to business. With a clear roadmap to add 350 MW capacity in the next few years, we are expanding our data center footprint

to provide cost efficiency and predictability in the cost of cloud computing requirements of business organizations.

We are also committed to sustainability and advocate for incremental yet mindful strides toward a sustainable future, aiming to foster a lasting positive impact

on the environment. Our strategic approach towards sustainability involves meticulous planning and investment in renewable energy sources, steering towards a greener tomorrow.

Annual Report 2023-24

FY 2024 at a glance

In FY24, our key focus continued to be to augment our core strengths and to proactively support our customers, as they leveraged digital transformation.

Financial

Revenue

EBITDA

INR 3,56,339 Lakh

INR 67,568 Lakh

7%

7%

Up over FY2023

Up over FY2023

PAT

INR 489 Lakh

CAPEX

93%

INR 12,377 Lakh

Up over FY2023

Environment

Energy

Water

consumption

consumption

FY2024

FY2024

20,31,166GJ

61,32,323 KL

FY2023

FY2023

15,57,689GJ

58,35,283 KL

Waste recycled

FY2024

FY2023

2,21,209 Kgs

1,70,542Kgs

Water efficiency

Energy

initiatives

leakages

undertaken

FY2024

FY2024

12

20%

FY2023

FY2023

9

18%

Water intensity

Share of

per employee

renewables

FY2024

FY2024

2.77%

23%

FY2023

FY2023

0.55 KL

14%

2

Sify Technologies Limited

ABOUT SIFY TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

Partnering with Enterprises for Digital Transformation

Headquartered in Chennai, India, Sify Technologies Limited is India's first ICT and longest continuously listed company on the Nasdaq.

A comprehensive ICT solutions provider

Sify Technologies is India's most comprehensive ICT service & solutions provider. With Cloud at the core of our solutions portfolio, Sify is focused on the changing ICT requirements of the emerging Digital economy and the resultant demands from large, mid and small-sized businesses.

Sify's infrastructure, comprising state-of-the-art Data Centers, the largest MPLS network, partnership with global technology majors, and deep expertise in business transformation solutions modelled on the cloud, make it the first choice of start-ups, SMEs and even large Enterprises on the verge of a revamp.

We remain focused on continuous evolution to drive digital transformation for businesses across industries. We are India's only organically-grown ICT company with a proven track record of over two decades in the ICT domain. Our integrated ICT ecosystem has helped us emerge as a preferred partner for large enterprises, MNCs and start-ups.

Sify Technologies Limited

Our Business Verticals

We provide IT solutions for cloud-only enterprises and enterprises seeking to outsource IT as a business service. Our well-structured business segments are given below.

Sify Technologies

Sify Infinit Spaces

Network Connectivity

Data Centre Co-location

Revenue

Revenue

INR 1,46,620 LAKH

INR 1,10,540 LAKH

(As on 31st March, 2024)

(As on 31st March, 2024)

41%

31%

Share in Total Revenue

Share in Total Revenue

ƒ Enterprise connectivity services - MPLS, Internet

ƒ DC (Co-location)

ƒ Cloud connect services

ƒ Value-added services (Security/Remote

ƒ SD-WAN

Hands/Cross Connect)

ƒ EdgeConnect services for IT + OT + People

ƒ Cloud-enabled unified communication services

Sify Digital Services

Digital and IT Services

Revenue

INR 99,180 LAKH

(As on 31st March, 2024)

  • Cloud assessment and migration services
  • Multi-cloudmanaged services
  • Cloudinfinit enterprise cloud
  • Hosted SAP Cloud/Azure stack as a service
  • Cloudinfinit Cloud Management Platform
  • InfinitDigital Infrastructure Managed Services
  • InfinitDigital Network Managed Services
  • App modernization (DevSecOps, Kubernetes, Site Reliability Engineering)
  • InfinitDigital application managed services

28

Share in Total Revenue

  • SAP services
  • Oracle services
  • Microsoft services
  • Digital learning - AR/VR/XR
  • Digital asset management
  • Digital assessment iTest
  • Retail Intelligence ForumDIGITAL
  • Digital trust and authentication - Safescrypt
  • Internet of Things

CORPORATE OVERVIEW

STATUTORY REPORTS

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

An increasing Global Presence

More than 10,000 businesses across multiple verticals have taken advantage of our unassailable trinity of Data Centers, Networks and Security services, and are conducting their business seamlessly from more than 1,600 cities in India.

Internationally, we have presence across North America, the

United Kingdom and Singapore.

CANADA

EUROPE

Toronto

london

USA

Santa Clara

INDIA

USA

DUBAI

New Jersey

SINGAPORE

More than

10,000

businesses across multiple verticals have taken advantage of our unassailable trinity of Data Centers, Networks and Security services and conduct their business seamlessly from more than

1,600

cities in India. Internationally, we have presence across North America, the United Kingdom and Singapore.

Annual Report 2023-24

Our Unique Value

Proposition

PEOPLE

INNOVATION

What

Makes Us

Unique

TOOLS

PROCESS

Single partner for

Catalogue driven and

Best of breed MSP tools,

managed services

optimized hybrid

proactive monitoring,

across DC, Cloud, NoC,

delivery model

single pane of glass

SoC, EUS, Non-IT

Full suite of ITIL

Partner to address future

Productivity

service elements,

transformation initiatives

improvement with

process compliance

automation and

event co-relation

SLA-based service

with real-time

measurements

and dashboards

