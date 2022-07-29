Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sify Technologies Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIFY   US82655M1071

SIFY TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(SIFY)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-28 pm EDT
2.240 USD   -0.88%
03:55aSIFY TECHNOLOGIES : Investor Relations Presentation Q1 Update FY 2022-23.
PU
07/28Asian ADRs Fall in Thursday Trading
MT
07/26Asian ADRs Move Lower in Tuesday Trading
MT
Sify Technologies : Investor Relations Presentation Q1 Update FY 2022-23.

07/29/2022 | 03:55am EDT
INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Q1 UPDATE 2022-23

© Sify Technologies Limited 2022

PAST

SIFY'S JOURNEY: 25 YEARS OF TRANSFORMATION

CONSUMER

SHIFT TO AN

FULL-FLEDGED

CONVERGED ICT

cloud@core

digital@core

FACING ISP

ENTERPRISE

TRANSFORMATION

SERVICES PROVIDER

SERVICES COMPANY

INTO AN ENTERPRISE

SERVICES COMPANY

1995 -

1999

2000 - 2005

2006 - 2012

2013 - 2017

2018 - 2020

2021 -

First private ISP in

Launch of MPLS &

Launch of Cloud

Launch of private

Launch of

India

Data Center

services

and hybrid cloud

complete end-to-

services in India

services

end digital ICT

services

  • Launch of
    Digital transformation services

From revolutionizing consumer internet in the 90s to driving adoption of digital ICT services

3

PRESENT

FINANCIAL METRICS - Q1 - LAST 5 YEARS

REVENUE

EBITDA

13%

20%

CAGR

CAGR

USD

USD

98 Mil

19 Mil

In $ MN in constant currency 1 USD @ INR 78.94 (June 30, 2022) (Unaudited)

PAT

CAPEX

8%

133%

CAGR

YoY

USD

USD

3 Mil

28 Mil

Disclaimer

Sify Technologies Limited published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 07:54:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
