Sify Technologies : Leveraging CloudEndure in the migration to AWS Cloud

Introduction

With the increased demand in scalability and flexibility of the infrastructure for organization to ramp up and speed up the go-to-market approach, it has become necessary to adopt the Public Cloud which can tackle this challenge efficiently. Therefore, businesses are looking for simple, reliable, and rapid migration of on-premises workload to Public Cloud with minimal disruption. Sify, being an AWS Advance Partner, has successfully carried out many large cloud migrations for several customers using CloudEndure and the best practices it brings in.

CloudEndure is a SaaS service offering from AWS to migrate workload from any source (physical, virtual, or private/public cloud) to AWS, from one AWS region to other AWS account (within same Account), and across different AWS accounts. It uses block level continuous replication to replicate data on to the target AWS environment.

To replicate data from source machine to target machine, we need to install agent on the source machine and should have the required CloudEndure license for migration. The migration license has expiry date post which the data replication stops.

The Continuous Data Replication task is performed and pushed to the staging area (includes Replication Server, EBS Volume, S3 Storage, Subnets and IP). The CloudEndure Service Manager ensures the co-ordination among the Source Machine, Replication Server and the Target Server.

Three points of contact for CloudEndure' s components with the external network:

The CloudEndure Agent needs to communicate with the CloudEndure Service Manager.

The CloudEndure Agent needs to communicate with the CloudEndure Replication Servers.

CloudEndure Replication Servers need to communicate with the CloudEndure Service Manager and S3.

CloudEndure helps you overcome below migration challenges effectively:

Diverse infrastructure and OS type

Legacy application

Complex database

Busy continuously changing workloads

Machine compatibility issues

Expensive cloud skills required

Downtime and performance disruptions

Tight project timelines and limited budget

Best Migration Practices that CloudEndure recommends:

Planning

Begin by mapping out a migration strategy that identifies clear business motives and use cases for moving to the cloud.

Migrate in phases/waves or conduct a pilot light migration in which you start with the least business-critical workloads.

Do not perform any reboots on the source machines prior to a cutover.

When scheduling your cutover, ensure that you allow enough time for data replication to complete and for all necessary testing to be carried out.

Licensing

Ensure that you have sufficient migration licenses for your project.

CloudEndure Migration license is free for 90 days of use following agent installation on source machine.

While the use of CloudEndure Migration is free, you will incur charges for any AWS infrastructure that is provisioned during migration and after cutover, such as compute (EC2) and storage (EBS) resources.

Testing

Check and optimize the network needed for migration.

Perform a test at least one week before you plan to migrate your source This time frame is intended for identifying potential problems and solving them, before the actual cutover takes place.

Train the staff early on CloudEndure and mitigate any risk during testing phase only.

Ensure connectivity to your target machines (using SSH for Linux or RDP for Windows) and perform acceptance tests for your application.

Successful Implementation

Cutover the machine on planned date.

Carry out the acceptance test for the application migrated and functionality.

Remove Source machines from the console after the cutover has been completed in order to clean up the staging area, reduce costs, and remove no longer needed replication resource.

Use cases

The Most Common uses cases for CloudEndure Migration are:

Lift and Shift, then optimize

Vast majority of Windows/Linux server when agent can be installed on source machine

Replicating Block Storage devices like SAN, iSCSI, Physical, EBS, VMDK, VHD

Replicating full machine/volume

Conclusion

You must keep these above points in mind while migrating to AWS using CloudEndure to reap the desirable outcomes. Sify would be glad to help your organization as your AWS Managed Services Partner for a tailor-made solution involving seamless, cloud migration experience and for your Cloud Infrastructure management thereafter.