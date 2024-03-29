Sify Technologies Limited is an India-based information and communication technology (ICT) service and solution provider. The Company's segments include Network-centric services, Data Center Services and Digital Services. The Network-centric services segment consists of domestic data, international data and wholesale voice. The Data Center Services segment consists of co-location services, cross connects and other allied managed services. The Digital Services segment consists of cloud and managed services, network managed services, applications integration services and technology integration services. Its network-centric services include a range of Internet protocol based virtual private network, offerings, including intranets, extranets and remote access applications to both small and large corporate customers. The Company's remote and onsite infrastructure management services provide management and support of customer operating systems, applications and database layers.

Sector Integrated Telecommunications Services