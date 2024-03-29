Sify Technologies (Nasdaq: SIFY)
Hello!!Non-Deal Roadshow | February 2024
01
02
03
04
Past performanceUntapped potentialOur businessSustainability
Business performance to date
India market
Assets on the ground & the drawing board
Roadmap
Past performance
01Our 5 year track record & as on date
25 YEARS OF TRANSFORMATION
Financial metrics - Last 5 years
REVENUE
EBITDA
PAT
CAPEX
7%
21%
8%
96%
5 YEAR
CAGR
IN
USD
USD
USD
USD
ABSOLUTE
356 Mil
80 Mil
17 Mil
97 Mil
NO.
In $ MN in constant currency 1 USD @ INR 75.81 (March 31, 2022) (Audited)
Financial metrics - Q3 & 9 MONTHS ENDED
REVENUE
EBITDA
CAPEX
USD
USD
USD
40 Mil
104 Mil
20 Mil
USD
USD
USD
313 Mil
59 Mil
108 Mil
In $ MN in constant currency 1 USD @ INR 83.1164 (December 31, 2023) (Unaudited)
Key information - Last 5 years
In $ MN in constant currency 1 USD @ INR 82.2169 (March 31, 2023) (Audited)
Capex - Segment wise
FY 22-23
FY 21-22
Data CentreNon- Data Centre
FY 20-21
Data CentreNon- Data CentreData CentreNon- Data Centre
Revenue share % Q3 FY 2023-24
Untapped potential
02India market
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Sify Technologies Limited published this content on 27 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2024 05:33:02 UTC.