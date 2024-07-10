Sify Infinit Spaces Limited
Sify Infinit Spaces Limited
Sify Infinit Spaces Limited
Corporate Information
Sify Infinit Spaces Limited
Raju Vegesna
Director
Vegesna Bala Saraswathi
Director
C R Rao
Whole Time Director
Arun Seth
Director
V Ramanujan
Chief Financial Officer
D J Poornasandar
Company Secretary
Statutory Auditors
Manohar Chowdhry & Associates
Chartered Accountants
Chennai
Registered Office
2nd Floor, TIDEL Park
4, Rajiv Gandhi Salai
Taramani, Chennai 600 113
Bankers
State Bank of India
HDFC Bank Ltd
Axis Bank Ltd
IndusInd Bank Ltd
IDFC First Bank Ltd
Yes Bank Ltd
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
Standard Chartered Bank
Bank of Baroda
Federal Bank Ltd
DBS Bank Ltd
HSBC Bank
Sify Infinit Spaces Limited
BOARD'S REPORT
Dear Members,
Your Directors hereby submit the report of the business and operations of your Company along with the audited financial statements, for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE AND STATE OF COMPANY'S AFFAIRS
₹ in lakhs
Particulars
2023-24
2022-23
Revenue from operations
1,11,417
1,02,134
Earnings Before Finance Costs, Tax, Depreciation & amortization,
46,220
41,260
Other Income and exceptional items
Depreciation and Amortization
25,485
20,830
Earnings Before Finance Costs & Tax
23,183
22,203
Finance Costs
15,394
10,838
Other Income (Including Forex Gain, Gain on sale of PPE)
2,754
1,773
Other Expenses (Including Forex Loss, Loss on Sale of PPE)
13,680
11,235
Profit Before Tax
7,789
11,365
Profit After Tax
5,696
8,349
Results of operations for the years ended March 31, 2023 and 2022
Our revenue for FY 2024 was ₹1,11,417 lakhs, higher by 9.09 percent over the previous year's revenue of ₹1,02,134 lakhs in FY 2023. Profit After Tax (PAT) attributable to shareholders in FY 2024 was ₹5,696 lakhs over the PAT of ₹8,349 lakhs in FY 2023.
BUSINESS REVIEW
Business strategy and Overview:
India's data center capacity across the top seven cities which currently stands at 819 MW is all set to double to over 1800 MW by 2026 thanks to the quantum growth in data consumption and cloud computing, according to a joint report titled India Data Centers: Entering Quantum Growth Phase by the Confederation of Indian Industries and Colliers.
The past few years has seen your Company accelerate the pace of building and delivering fresh capacities across multiple locations in its aim to expand its market share. While the trifurcation resulted in unlocking value, the decentralization of decision-making has led to quicker contract-to- commissioning times. This approach has also enabled your Company to go after multiple audiences; be they hyperscale or retail. The eventual strategy being to be the go-to Data Center service provider for Enterprises in India. In a time of accelerated growth, this enthused approach is sure to aid your Company scale quickly and efficiently.
At close of the financial year, your Company is currently operating 12 Data Centers across India. A majority of these capacities are in the Data Center hotspot of Mumbai accounting for 7 of the 12 Data Centers. Your Company's strategy is to build capacities ahead of the demand and hence the concentration of current and more capacities on the anvil in Mumbai. The large cluster at Mumbai offers your Company another strategic reason. While being in the vicinity of business opportunities, it affords your Company to implement business impacting measures like sustainability across a myriad of capacities while also offering economies of scale.
The image below gives a countrywide view of your Company's capacities, both current and upcoming.
Sify Infinit Spaces Limited
Tower 1
Tower 2
Tower 3
11.5 MW
9.6 MW
BTS
Tower 4
Tower 5
Tower 6
26 MW
8.1 MW
38.8 MW
Q1 2025
Tower 7
Tower 8
Tower 9
20-30 MW
20-30 MW
20-40 MW
Q3 2025
MUMBAI 03 CAMPUS (RABALE)
BANGALORE 02 CAMPUS
(AEROSPACE PARK)
Tower 1
20 MW
Operational
12
In Development
Planning
currently
MUMBAI 01
Vashi
0.9 MW
MUMBAI 02
Airoli
5.4 MW
BANGALORE 01 Electronic City 4.0 MW
CHENNAI 01 Tidel Park 3.6 MW
NOIDA 02
Tower C
CAMPUS
26 MW
NOIDA 01
Tower A
Tower B
Noida
26 MW
26 MW
10.8MW
Q1 2024
KOLKATA 01
2.2 MW
HYDERABAD 02 CAMPUS
HYDERABAD 01
(FAB CITY)
Financial Dist.
Block 1
Additional Blocks
14.4 MW
26 MW
26-52 MW each
(including BTS)
CHENNAI 02 CAMPUS (SIRUSERI)
Tower A
Tower B
Tower C
26 MW
26 MW
26 MW
Q1 2024
All Power references are Design IT Power at Full Capacity
Green data center penetration on the rise
Top data center operators are increasingly prioritizing decarbonization of their data center portfolios, committing towards achieving their net zero targets by 2050. Decarbonization offers significant benefits to operators, in terms of enhanced rental premiums, asset valuation, brand recognition and reduced operational costs. As of 2023, only about 20% of the existing data center stock is LEED certified. However, there has been a 61% rise in green data center capacity compared to 2020 levels, as global operators are increasingly investing in low-carbon and energy efficient technologies to reduce the impact on environment and achieve optimum efficiency.
India's renewable energy installations are projected to grow rapidly with 35-40 gigawatts (GW) added annually through to the fiscal year (FY) 2029/30, according to a new report by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) and Climate Energy Finance (CEF). IEEFA and CEF estimate that renewable energy capacity will reach 405GW in FY2029/30, putting India on track to surpass its target of 50% of its energy from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030.
A 10-year estimate of how the profile of power generation would change in the Country is as below.
Sify Infinit Spaces Limited
Since data centers are typically associated with high energy consumption, there is ample room for
more sustainable elements to be adopted. Going forward, energy efficiency will play a critical role in
data center demand-supply dynamics. Your Company has already implemented a slew of sustainable features across its facilities. The consolidated knowledge from these learnings is being ploughed back into both the current operations and the design of the future data centers.
Among the earliest adopters of interoperability for both the IT and non-IT elements within the data
center architecture, your Company has been successful in adopting the design components to fit the emerging technology with minimal to no-refits. The only variable has been scale. and as the
brief expands, your Company will be successful in adopting that architecture to hyperscale or retail demands.
Technology Trends
Emerging technology trends in the data center industry in India are often influenced by global trends,
as the industry seeks to stay competitive and aligned with international standards. Here are some prominent emerging technology trends in the data center industry in India, taking cues from global trends:
- Hybrid and Multi-CloudDeployments: Hybrid and multi-cloud environments are becom- ing increasingly popular as organizations seek to leverage the benefits of both on-premises and cloud-based infrastructure. In India, businesses are adopting hybrid cloud strategies to balance the performance, security, and cost considerations of their workloads. This trend reflects the global shift towards a hybrid IT model, where workloads are distributed across multiple cloud providers and on-premises data centers to optimize flexibility and scalability.
- Software-DefinedInfrastructure (SDI): Software-defined infrastructure (SDI) abstracts hard- ware resources and enables automation and orchestration through software control. This trend is transforming data center operations by improving agility, scalability, and efficiency.
In India, data center operators are investing in SDI solutions to streamline provisioning, en- hance resource utilization, and reduce manual intervention in infrastructure management, aligning with global efforts to modernize data center infrastructure.
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML): AI and ML technologies are being integrated into data center operations to optimize performance, improve energy efficiency, and enhance security. In India, data center operators are leveraging AI/ML algorithms for predictive maintenance, anomaly detection, and workload optimization, enabling proactive management of infrastructure and mitigating risks. This trend mirrors global initiatives to harness AI/ML for data center automation and intelligence-driven decision-making.
- Green Data Centers: Sustainability is a growing focus in the data center industry worldwide, driven by environmental concerns and regulatory requirements. In India, there is increasing awareness about the importance of green data centers, which prioritize energy efficiency, renewable energy integration, and eco-friendly practices. Data center operators in India are adopting green technologies such as energy-efficient cooling systems, solar power genera- tion, and water recycling to minimize their environmental footprint and reduce operating costs, aligning with global efforts to build sustainable infrastructure.
- Security Enhancements: With the rise in cyber threats and data breaches, security remains a top priority for data center operators globally. In India, data center security is evolving to address emerging threats and compliance requirements. Advanced security technologies such as biometric authentication, encryption, and zero-trust networking are being deployed to safeguard data and infrastructure from cyberattacks. This trend reflects the global im- perative to strengthen data center security in an increasingly interconnected and digitally dependent world.
- Edge Computing: Edge computing is gaining momentum globally, and India is no excep- tion. With the proliferation of IoT devices and the need for low-latency processing, edge computing brings computation closer to the data source, reducing latency and improving performance. In India, edge data centers are being established to support applications such as autonomous vehicles, smart cities, and industrial IoT, enabling real-time processing and analysis of data at the network edge.
Sify Infinit Spaces Limited
In conclusion, emerging technology trends in the data center industry in India are closely aligned with global trends, reflecting a shared emphasis on innovation, efficiency, and sustainability. From edge computing and hybrid cloud deployments to software-defined infrastructure and AI-driven auto- mation, Indian data center operators are leveraging cutting-edge technologies to meet the evolving needs of businesses and consumers in an increasingly digitalized economy. By staying abreast of global trends and best practices, the data center industry in India is poised to drive continued growth and innovation in the years to come.
Sustainability measures
For use at Your Company's Data Centers, your Company has signed the Power Purchase Agreement for 45 MW Solar and 54 MW Wind. Accordingly, your Company is currently procuring Renewable/Green Power against these PPA.
In Phase I, Your Company has implemented the following measures.
- A customized dashboard has been developed for the first cluster of 3 data centers.
- Real time data about the Solar and Wind generation has been integrated into this Dashboard on a monthly basis.
This real time data gives your Company a picture of the real time consumption data of the different sources of power allowing the engineers to modulate the type of energy needed based on the input traffic of data or the volume of data to be processed. The dashboard helps your Company to know the real time generation, total Renewable Energy Generated till date and Carbon Emission Saving till date from both Solar & Wind.
In case there are less generation from Solar/Wind plant, then it also shows that how much power currently your Company is drawing from State Grid to meet its total power demand. In case of any data error/outage of generation, this software also indicates the alarm for prompt action allowing for instant switch to other forms of energy.
Currently, the carbon offset because of these measures is as follows.
Sify Infinit Spaces Limited
Transfer to Reserves
The Company has not transferred any amount to the Reserves for the period under review.
Dividend
-
Equity Shareholders:
The Board of Directors of your company, after considering the relevant circumstances, has decided that it would be prudent not to recommend any Dividend to the equity Shareholders of the Company for the Financial Year under review.
- Preference shareholders:
During the year, your company has paid a Dividend of Rs. 14,41,23,288/- being the Preferential Dividend of 9% per annum for 5,00,00,000 Cumulative Non-Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares (NCRPS) of Rs.10/- for the period from October 2020 to December 2023.
Variation of Terms:
Subsequently, based on the approval of the Members of the Company and the consent of M/s Raju Vegesna Infotech & Industries Private Limited, the Preference Shareholder, the Company has varied the terms of the said Preference Shares from 9% 5,00,00,000 Cumulative Non-Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares (NCRPS) of Rs.10/- each into 6% Compulsory Convertible Preference Shares (CCPS).
Consequent to this corporate action, the Board of Directors have recommended a pro rata dividend of Rs. 74,59,016/- to the holders of CCPS at 6% p.a. on 5,00,00,000 Compulsory Convertible Preference Shares (CCPS) of Rs. 10/- each for the three months period from January 2024 to March 2024 for the Financial Year 2023-24, subject to approval of the Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting
Change in nature of business:
The Company is currently engaged in the business of operating Data Centers. There is no change in nature of the business during the year under review.
Details and status of acquisition, merger, expansion, modernization and diversification
- Merger of M/s Print House (India) Private Limited, fellow subsidiary Company
During the year, Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Chennai approved the merger of M/s Print House (India) Private Limited into the Company vide its order dated 10th July 2023.
Pursuant to the Merger Order, in accordance with the Scheme, your Company has issued and alloted to the equity shareholders and preference shareholders of the Company, in the following share exchange ratio ("Share Exchange Ratio")
Type of Share
Share held in Transferor
Consideration from the Transferee Company
Company
No of Shares
Exchange Ratio
Type of Shares
No of Shares
Exchange Ratio
Equity Shares
1,00,00,000
1
Equity Shares
8,59,762
0.0859762
Redeemable
5,00,00,000
1
Redeemable
5,00,00,000
1
Preference
Preference
Shares
Shares
Accordingly, the paid-up share capital of the Company has been increased to that extent.
Sify Infinit Spaces Limited
- Merger of M/s Patel Auto Engineering Company India Private Limited, fellow subsidiary Company
During the year under review, the Company filed an application with Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Chennai for merger of M/s Patel Auto Engineering Company India Private Limited, with the Company and awaiting the approval.
- M/s SKVR Software Solution Private Limited
During the year, your Company along with Sify Technologies Limited (STL), the Holding Company had entered into a share purchase agreement dated September 1, 2023 between SKVR, its shareholders. Pursuant to the share purchase agreement, the Company and STL paid 49% and 51% of the purchase price to the shareholders of SKVR, respectively. STL has nominated its representative Directors on the Board of SKVR. SKVR holds 19,305 square meters of land allotted by the New Okhla Industrial Development Authority ("NOIDA") for a period of 90 years (which began in the year 2006). The land is being used for construction of Data Centre.
STL has consolidated the Financial statements of SKVR as it controls the entity. This control is determined based on Ind AS 110 as the Company has rights to variable return from its involvement with the SKVR and has ability to affect those returns. The Company nor STL hold any shares in its name in SKVR. Hence it has been treated as a subsidiary only for consolidation purposes in the books of STL and the same is disclosed in Form AOC-1.
During the year, the Company invested Rs. 50,00,00,000/- (Rupees Fifty Crores Only) in the 9% Non-Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares of SKVR.
Material Changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company
There have been no material changes and commitments, which affect the financial position of the company which have occurred between the end of the financial year to which the financial statements relate and the date of this Report.
CAPITAL AND DEBT STRUCTURE
Change in authorized capital of the Company
During the under review, your Company has not increased its authorized capital. The authorised, issued, subscribed and paid-up capital of your Company as the end of the financial year is as follows:
Particulars
Amount (in Rs)
Authorised Share Capital
80,00,00,000
Equity shares of Rs. 10/- Each
800,00,00,000
27,00,00,000
Preference shares of Rs. 10/- Each
270,00,00,000
TOTAL
1070,00,00,000
Issued, Subscribed and Paid-up Share Capital
50,58,59,762
Equity shares of Rs. 10/- Each*
505,85,97,620
50,000,000 Preference shares of Rs. 10/- Each
50,00,00,000
TOTAL
555, 85,97,620
*Outstanding shares includes 8,59,762 shares which was issued to PHIPL shareholders, on account of the merger of PHIPL & SISL,.
