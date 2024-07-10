Sify Infinit Spaces Limited Contents Page No. Corporate Information .............................................................. 03 Board's Report 04 Auditors' Report 28 Financial Statements 40 1

Sify Infinit Spaces Limited (THIS PAGE IS INTENTIONALLY LEFT BLANK) 2

Sify Infinit Spaces Limited Corporate Information Sify Infinit Spaces Limited Raju Vegesna Director Vegesna Bala Saraswathi Director C R Rao Whole Time Director Arun Seth Director V Ramanujan Chief Financial Officer D J Poornasandar Company Secretary Statutory Auditors Manohar Chowdhry & Associates Chartered Accountants Chennai Registered Office 2nd Floor, TIDEL Park 4, Rajiv Gandhi Salai Taramani, Chennai 600 113 Bankers State Bank of India HDFC Bank Ltd Axis Bank Ltd IndusInd Bank Ltd IDFC First Bank Ltd Yes Bank Ltd Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Standard Chartered Bank Bank of Baroda Federal Bank Ltd DBS Bank Ltd HSBC Bank 3

Sify Infinit Spaces Limited BOARD'S REPORT Dear Members, Your Directors hereby submit the report of the business and operations of your Company along with the audited financial statements, for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE AND STATE OF COMPANY'S AFFAIRS ₹ in lakhs Particulars 2023-24 2022-23 Revenue from operations 1,11,417 1,02,134 Earnings Before Finance Costs, Tax, Depreciation & amortization, 46,220 41,260 Other Income and exceptional items Depreciation and Amortization 25,485 20,830 Earnings Before Finance Costs & Tax 23,183 22,203 Finance Costs 15,394 10,838 Other Income (Including Forex Gain, Gain on sale of PPE) 2,754 1,773 Other Expenses (Including Forex Loss, Loss on Sale of PPE) 13,680 11,235 Profit Before Tax 7,789 11,365 Profit After Tax 5,696 8,349 Results of operations for the years ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 Our revenue for FY 2024 was ₹1,11,417 lakhs, higher by 9.09 percent over the previous year's revenue of ₹1,02,134 lakhs in FY 2023. Profit After Tax (PAT) attributable to shareholders in FY 2024 was ₹5,696 lakhs over the PAT of ₹8,349 lakhs in FY 2023. BUSINESS REVIEW Business strategy and Overview: India's data center capacity across the top seven cities which currently stands at 819 MW is all set to double to over 1800 MW by 2026 thanks to the quantum growth in data consumption and cloud computing, according to a joint report titled India Data Centers: Entering Quantum Growth Phase by the Confederation of Indian Industries and Colliers. The past few years has seen your Company accelerate the pace of building and delivering fresh capacities across multiple locations in its aim to expand its market share. While the trifurcation resulted in unlocking value, the decentralization of decision-making has led to quicker contract-to- commissioning times. This approach has also enabled your Company to go after multiple audiences; be they hyperscale or retail. The eventual strategy being to be the go-to Data Center service provider for Enterprises in India. In a time of accelerated growth, this enthused approach is sure to aid your Company scale quickly and efficiently. At close of the financial year, your Company is currently operating 12 Data Centers across India. A majority of these capacities are in the Data Center hotspot of Mumbai accounting for 7 of the 12 Data Centers. Your Company's strategy is to build capacities ahead of the demand and hence the concentration of current and more capacities on the anvil in Mumbai. The large cluster at Mumbai offers your Company another strategic reason. While being in the vicinity of business opportunities, it affords your Company to implement business impacting measures like sustainability across a myriad of capacities while also offering economies of scale. The image below gives a countrywide view of your Company's capacities, both current and upcoming. 4

Sify Infinit Spaces Limited Tower 1 Tower 2 Tower 3 11.5 MW 9.6 MW BTS Tower 4 Tower 5 Tower 6 26 MW 8.1 MW 38.8 MW Q1 2025 Tower 7 Tower 8 Tower 9 20-30 MW 20-30 MW 20-40 MW Q3 2025 MUMBAI 03 CAMPUS (RABALE) BANGALORE 02 CAMPUS (AEROSPACE PARK) Tower 1 20 MW Operational 12 In Development Planning currently MUMBAI 01 Vashi 0.9 MW MUMBAI 02 Airoli 5.4 MW BANGALORE 01 Electronic City 4.0 MW CHENNAI 01 Tidel Park 3.6 MW NOIDA 02 Tower C CAMPUS 26 MW NOIDA 01 Tower A Tower B Noida 26 MW 26 MW 10.8MW Q1 2024 KOLKATA 01 2.2 MW HYDERABAD 02 CAMPUS HYDERABAD 01 (FAB CITY) Financial Dist. Block 1 Additional Blocks 14.4 MW 26 MW 26-52 MW each (including BTS) CHENNAI 02 CAMPUS (SIRUSERI) Tower A Tower B Tower C 26 MW 26 MW 26 MW Q1 2024 All Power references are Design IT Power at Full Capacity Green data center penetration on the rise Top data center operators are increasingly prioritizing decarbonization of their data center portfolios, committing towards achieving their net zero targets by 2050. Decarbonization offers significant benefits to operators, in terms of enhanced rental premiums, asset valuation, brand recognition and reduced operational costs. As of 2023, only about 20% of the existing data center stock is LEED certified. However, there has been a 61% rise in green data center capacity compared to 2020 levels, as global operators are increasingly investing in low-carbon and energy efficient technologies to reduce the impact on environment and achieve optimum efficiency. India's renewable energy installations are projected to grow rapidly with 35-40 gigawatts (GW) added annually through to the fiscal year (FY) 2029/30, according to a new report by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) and Climate Energy Finance (CEF). IEEFA and CEF estimate that renewable energy capacity will reach 405GW in FY2029/30, putting India on track to surpass its target of 50% of its energy from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030. A 10-year estimate of how the profile of power generation would change in the Country is as below. 5

Sify Infinit Spaces Limited Since data centers are typically associated with high energy consumption, there is ample room for more sustainable elements to be adopted. Going forward, energy efficiency will play a critical role in data center demand-supply dynamics. Your Company has already implemented a slew of sustainable features across its facilities. The consolidated knowledge from these learnings is being ploughed back into both the current operations and the design of the future data centers. Among the earliest adopters of interoperability for both the IT and non-IT elements within the data center architecture, your Company has been successful in adopting the design components to fit the emerging technology with minimal to no-refits. The only variable has been scale. and as the brief expands, your Company will be successful in adopting that architecture to hyperscale or retail demands. Technology Trends Emerging technology trends in the data center industry in India are often influenced by global trends, as the industry seeks to stay competitive and aligned with international standards. Here are some prominent emerging technology trends in the data center industry in India, taking cues from global trends: Hybrid and Multi-Cloud Deployments: Hybrid and multi-cloud environments are becom- ing increasingly popular as organizations seek to leverage the benefits of both on-premises and cloud-based infrastructure. In India, businesses are adopting hybrid cloud strategies to balance the performance, security, and cost considerations of their workloads. This trend reflects the global shift towards a hybrid IT model, where workloads are distributed across multiple cloud providers and on-premises data centers to optimize flexibility and scalability.

Hybrid and multi-cloud environments are becom- ing increasingly popular as organizations seek to leverage the benefits of both on-premises and cloud-based infrastructure. In India, businesses are adopting hybrid cloud strategies to balance the performance, security, and cost considerations of their workloads. This trend reflects the global shift towards a hybrid IT model, where workloads are distributed across multiple cloud providers and on-premises data centers to optimize flexibility and scalability. Software-Defined Infrastructure (SDI): Software-defined infrastructure (SDI) abstracts hard- ware resources and enables automation and orchestration through software control. This trend is transforming data center operations by improving agility, scalability, and efficiency.

In India, data center operators are investing in SDI solutions to streamline provisioning, en- hance resource utilization, and reduce manual intervention in infrastructure management, aligning with global efforts to modernize data center infrastructure.

Software-defined infrastructure (SDI) abstracts hard- ware resources and enables automation and orchestration through software control. This trend is transforming data center operations by improving agility, scalability, and efficiency. In India, data center operators are investing in SDI solutions to streamline provisioning, en- hance resource utilization, and reduce manual intervention in infrastructure management, aligning with global efforts to modernize data center infrastructure. Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML): AI and ML technologies are being integrated into data center operations to optimize performance, improve energy efficiency, and enhance security. In India, data center operators are leveraging AI/ML algorithms for predictive maintenance, anomaly detection, and workload optimization, enabling proactive management of infrastructure and mitigating risks. This trend mirrors global initiatives to harness AI/ML for data center automation and intelligence-driven decision-making.

Green Data Centers: Sustainability is a growing focus in the data center industry worldwide, driven by environmental concerns and regulatory requirements. In India, there is increasing awareness about the importance of green data centers, which prioritize energy efficiency, renewable energy integration, and eco-friendly practices. Data center operators in India are adopting green technologies such as energy-efficient cooling systems, solar power genera- tion, and water recycling to minimize their environmental footprint and reduce operating costs, aligning with global efforts to build sustainable infrastructure.

Sustainability is a growing focus in the data center industry worldwide, driven by environmental concerns and regulatory requirements. In India, there is increasing awareness about the importance of green data centers, which prioritize energy efficiency, renewable energy integration, and eco-friendly practices. Data center operators in India are adopting green technologies such as energy-efficient cooling systems, solar power genera- tion, and water recycling to minimize their environmental footprint and reduce operating costs, aligning with global efforts to build sustainable infrastructure. Security Enhancements: With the rise in cyber threats and data breaches, security remains a top priority for data center operators globally. In India, data center security is evolving to address emerging threats and compliance requirements. Advanced security technologies such as biometric authentication, encryption, and zero-trust networking are being deployed to safeguard data and infrastructure from cyberattacks. This trend reflects the global im- perative to strengthen data center security in an increasingly interconnected and digitally dependent world.

With the rise in cyber threats and data breaches, security remains a top priority for data center operators globally. In India, data center security is evolving to address emerging threats and compliance requirements. Advanced security technologies such as biometric authentication, encryption, and zero-trust networking are being deployed to safeguard data and infrastructure from cyberattacks. This trend reflects the global im- perative to strengthen data center security in an increasingly interconnected and digitally dependent world. Edge Computing: Edge computing is gaining momentum globally, and India is no excep- tion. With the proliferation of IoT devices and the need for low-latency processing, edge computing brings computation closer to the data source, reducing latency and improving performance. In India, edge data centers are being established to support applications such as autonomous vehicles, smart cities, and industrial IoT, enabling real-time processing and analysis of data at the network edge. 6

Sify Infinit Spaces Limited In conclusion, emerging technology trends in the data center industry in India are closely aligned with global trends, reflecting a shared emphasis on innovation, efficiency, and sustainability. From edge computing and hybrid cloud deployments to software-defined infrastructure and AI-driven auto- mation, Indian data center operators are leveraging cutting-edge technologies to meet the evolving needs of businesses and consumers in an increasingly digitalized economy. By staying abreast of global trends and best practices, the data center industry in India is poised to drive continued growth and innovation in the years to come. Sustainability measures For use at Your Company's Data Centers, your Company has signed the Power Purchase Agreement for 45 MW Solar and 54 MW Wind. Accordingly, your Company is currently procuring Renewable/Green Power against these PPA. In Phase I, Your Company has implemented the following measures. A customized dashboard has been developed for the first cluster of 3 data centers. Real time data about the Solar and Wind generation has been integrated into this Dashboard on a monthly basis. This real time data gives your Company a picture of the real time consumption data of the different sources of power allowing the engineers to modulate the type of energy needed based on the input traffic of data or the volume of data to be processed. The dashboard helps your Company to know the real time generation, total Renewable Energy Generated till date and Carbon Emission Saving till date from both Solar & Wind. In case there are less generation from Solar/Wind plant, then it also shows that how much power currently your Company is drawing from State Grid to meet its total power demand. In case of any data error/outage of generation, this software also indicates the alarm for prompt action allowing for instant switch to other forms of energy. Currently, the carbon offset because of these measures is as follows. 7

Sify Infinit Spaces Limited Transfer to Reserves The Company has not transferred any amount to the Reserves for the period under review. Dividend Equity Shareholders:

The Board of Directors of your company, after considering the relevant circumstances, has decided that it would be prudent not to recommend any Dividend to the equity Shareholders of the Company for the Financial Year under review. Preference shareholders: During the year, your company has paid a Dividend of Rs. 14,41,23,288/- being the Preferential Dividend of 9% per annum for 5,00,00,000 Cumulative Non-Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares (NCRPS) of Rs.10/- for the period from October 2020 to December 2023. Variation of Terms: Subsequently, based on the approval of the Members of the Company and the consent of M/s Raju Vegesna Infotech & Industries Private Limited, the Preference Shareholder, the Company has varied the terms of the said Preference Shares from 9% 5,00,00,000 Cumulative Non-Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares (NCRPS) of Rs.10/- each into 6% Compulsory Convertible Preference Shares (CCPS). Consequent to this corporate action, the Board of Directors have recommended a pro rata dividend of Rs. 74,59,016/- to the holders of CCPS at 6% p.a. on 5,00,00,000 Compulsory Convertible Preference Shares (CCPS) of Rs. 10/- each for the three months period from January 2024 to March 2024 for the Financial Year 2023-24, subject to approval of the Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting Change in nature of business: The Company is currently engaged in the business of operating Data Centers. There is no change in nature of the business during the year under review. Details and status of acquisition, merger, expansion, modernization and diversification Merger of M/s Print House (India) Private Limited, fellow subsidiary Company During the year, Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Chennai approved the merger of M/s Print House (India) Private Limited into the Company vide its order dated 10th July 2023. Pursuant to the Merger Order, in accordance with the Scheme, your Company has issued and alloted to the equity shareholders and preference shareholders of the Company, in the following share exchange ratio ("Share Exchange Ratio") Type of Share Share held in Transferor Consideration from the Transferee Company Company No of Shares Exchange Ratio Type of Shares No of Shares Exchange Ratio Equity Shares 1,00,00,000 1 Equity Shares 8,59,762 0.0859762 Redeemable 5,00,00,000 1 Redeemable 5,00,00,000 1 Preference Preference Shares Shares Accordingly, the paid-up share capital of the Company has been increased to that extent. 8