Sify Technologies : Sidoti NDRoadshow May 2022
INVESTOR PRESENTATION
SIDOTI MICRO CAP CONFERENCE - NEW YORK 2022
© Sify Technologies Limited 2022 | CONFIDENTIAL. For LIMITED CIRCULATION only
25 YEARS OF TRANSFORMATION
Sify 2.0
Sify 3.0+
Enterprise
Cloud
Sify 1.0
internet
Sify 3.0
First
Sify 4.0
Consumer
Social & Mobile
Digital
internet
SHIFT TO AN
on cloud
DIGITAL ICT
First
ENTERPRISE
SERVICES PROVIDER
CONSUMER FACING
SERVICES COMPANY
TRANSFORMATION
(cloud@core)
DIGITAL
Launch of private and
ISP
INTO ICT SERVICES
TRANSFORMATION
Launch of MPLS & Data
hybrid cloud services
First private ISP
COMPANY
SERVICES PROVIDER
Center services
(digital@core)
in India
in India
Launch of Enterprise
Cloud services
Launch of end-to-end
digital
services
RELEVANCE
INVESTMENTS
ACHIEVEMENTS
GROWTH
Products and Services always
Investments in line with market
Recognized as a trend setter or
Consistent growth through
aligned to market trends and
trend and strategic objectives
leader in multiple lines of
investments and customer
customer need
business
engagements
From revolutionizing consumer internet in the 90s to driving adoption of digital ICT services
© Sify Technologies Limited 2022 | CONFIDENTIAL. For LIMITED CIRCULATION only
FINANCIAL METRICS
- OVER 5 YEARS
REVENUE
EBITDA
7%
21%
CAGR
CAGR
Up from USD 273 Mil (Yr 2017)
Up from USD 38 Mil (Yr 2017)
In $ MN in constant currency 1 USD @ INR
75.81 (March 31, 2022) (Unaudited)
PAT
CAPEX
8%
141%
CAGR
YoY
Up from USD 12 Mil (Yr 2017)
Up from USD 39 Mil (Yr 2021)
© Sify Technologies Limited 2022 | CONFIDENTIAL. For LIMITED CIRCULATION only
Disclaimer
Sify Technologies Limited published this content on 31 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 15:21:47 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about SIFY TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
Sales 2022
435 M
-
-
Net income 2022
23,6 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
16,5x
Yield 2022
0,93%
Capitalization
390 M
390 M
-
Capi. / Sales 2022
0,90x
Capi. / Sales 2023
0,78x
Nbr of Employees
2 838
Free-Float
100%
Chart SIFY TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends SIFY TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
0
Last Close Price
2,14 $
Average target price
7,00 $
Spread / Average Target
227%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.