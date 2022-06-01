Log in
    SIFY   US82655M1071

SIFY TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(SIFY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  06/01 11:48:48 am EDT
2.190 USD   +2.34%
11:22aSIFY TECHNOLOGIES : Sidoti NDRoadshow May 2022
PU
10:41aAsian ADRs Move Higher in Wednesday Trading
MT
05/31Asian ADRs Move Higher in Tuesday Trading
MT
Sify Technologies : Sidoti NDRoadshow May 2022

06/01/2022 | 11:22am EDT
INVESTOR PRESENTATION

SIDOTI MICRO CAP CONFERENCE - NEW YORK 2022

© Sify Technologies Limited 2022 | CONFIDENTIAL. For LIMITED CIRCULATION only

PAST

Our genesis

25 YEARS OF TRANSFORMATION

Sify 2.0

Sify 3.0+

Enterprise

Cloud

Sify 1.0

internet

Sify 3.0

First

Sify 4.0

Consumer

Social & Mobile

Digital

internet

SHIFT TO AN

on cloud

DIGITAL ICT

First

ENTERPRISE

SERVICES PROVIDER

CONSUMER FACING

SERVICES COMPANY

TRANSFORMATION

(cloud@core)

DIGITAL

Launch of private and

ISP

INTO ICT SERVICES

TRANSFORMATION

Launch of MPLS & Data

hybrid cloud services

First private ISP

COMPANY

SERVICES PROVIDER

Center services

(digital@core)

in India

in India

Launch of Enterprise

Cloud services

Launch of end-to-enddigital

services

RELEVANCE

INVESTMENTS

ACHIEVEMENTS

GROWTH

Products and Services always

Investments in line with market

Recognized as a trend setter or

Consistent growth through

aligned to market trends and

trend and strategic objectives

leader in multiple lines of

investments and customer

customer need

business

engagements

From revolutionizing consumer internet in the 90s to driving adoption of digital ICT services

© Sify Technologies Limited 2022 | CONFIDENTIAL. For LIMITED CIRCULATION only

PRESENT

Our business

FINANCIAL METRICS - OVER 5 YEARS

REVENUE

EBITDA

7%

21%

CAGR

CAGR

USD

USD

356 Mil

80 Mil

Up from USD 273 Mil (Yr 2017)

Up from USD 38 Mil (Yr 2017)

In $ MN in constant currency 1 USD @ INR 75.81 (March 31, 2022) (Unaudited)

PAT

CAPEX

8%

141%

CAGR

YoY

USD

USD

17 Mil

94 Mil

Up from USD 12 Mil (Yr 2017)

Up from USD 39 Mil (Yr 2021)

© Sify Technologies Limited 2022 | CONFIDENTIAL. For LIMITED CIRCULATION only

Disclaimer

Sify Technologies Limited published this content on 31 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 15:21:47 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
