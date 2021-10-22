Sify Technologies : to announce Financial Results for Second Quarter FY 2021-22 on October 29, 2021

Chennai, India, Friday, October 22, 2021: Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY), India's leading Digital ICT solutions provider with global service capabilities spanning Data Center, Cloud, Networks, Security and Digital services, today announced that it will report its unaudited IFRS financial results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2021 on Friday October 29, 2021 before the market opens.

In conjunction with the announcement, Sify will host a conference call at 8:30 AM ET with Mr. Raju Vegesna, Chairman of the Board, Mr. Kamal Nath, Chief Executive Officer and Mr. M P Vijay Kumar, Chief Financial Officer. Interested parties may participate by dialing +1-888-506-0062 (Toll Free in the U.S. or Canada) or +1-973-528-0011 (International) with access code 287954, which will also be simultaneously broadcast live over the Internet at www.sifytechnologies.com/investors or https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2184/43376 .

Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download the streaming media software required to listen to the Internet broadcast.

The online archive of the Webcast will be available shortly after the conference call, or investors can listen to the replay by dialing +1-877-481-4010 (Toll Free in the U.S. or Canada) or +1-919-882-2331 (International) and entering the replay passcode 43376. Please allow for some time post conference call to access the archive of the Webcast. The replay is available until 08:30 AM ET of November 05, 2021.