EQS-Adhoc : SIG Combibloc Group AG: Strong 2020 -3

SIG is a leading systems and solutions provider for aseptic carton packaging. We work in partnership with our customers to bring food and beverage products to consumers around the world in a safe, sustainable and affordable way. Our unique technology and outstanding innovation capacity enable us to provide our customers with end-to-end solutions for differentiated products, smarter factories and connected packs, all to address the ever-changing needs of consumers. Sustainability is integral to our business and we are going Way Beyond Good to create a net positive food packaging system.

Founded in 1853, SIG is headquartered in Neuhausen, Switzerland. The skills and experience of our approximately 5,500 employees worldwide enable us to respond quickly and effectively to the needs of our customers in over 60 countries. In 2020, SIG produced 38 billion carton packs and generated EUR1.8 billion in revenue. SIG has an AA ESG rating by MSCI, an 18.8 (low risk) score by Sustainalytics and a Platinum CSR rating by EcoVadis. For more information, visit www.sig.biz.

The following table reconciles profit to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA.

Year ended Year ended (In EUR million) 31 Dec. 2020 31 Dec. 2019 Profit for the period 68.0 106.9 Net finance expense 81.0 44.6 Income tax expense 23.0 41.1 Depreciation and amortisation 277.7 287.1 EBITDA 449.7 479.7 Adjustments to EBITDA: Replacement of share of profit of joint ventures with cash dividends received from joint ventures 5.3 5.3 Restructuring costs, net of reversals 6.3 1.8 Unrealised gain on derivatives (21.5) (10.1) Transaction- and acquisition-related costs 3.1 4.3 Impairment losses 49.3 2.8 Other 6.1 1.6 Adjusted EBITDA 498.3 485.4

The table below is a summary of the reconciliation of profit for the period to adjusted net income.

Year ended Year ended (In EUR million) 31 Dec. 2020 31 Dec. 2019 Profit for the period 68.0 106.9 Non-cash foreign exchange impact of non-functional currency loans and realised foreign exchange impact due to refinancing 24.6 (1.2) Amortisation of transaction costs 3.1 2.8 Net change in fair value of derivatives (0.5) 1.5 Net effect of early repayment of term loans 19.7 - Onex acquisition PPA depreciation and amortization 125.4 136.5 Adjustments to EBITDA ^(1) 48.6 5.7 Tax effect on above items (56.6) (34.8) Adjusted net income 232.3 217.4 ^1 The adjustments made to EBITDA are detailed in the "EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA" table above.

