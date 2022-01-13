Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. SIG Combibloc Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIGN   CH0435377954

SIG COMBIBLOC GROUP AG

(SIGN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SIG Combibloc : Baader Conference

01/13/2022 | 03:51am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SIG COMBIBLOC

BAADER CONFERENCE

CEO SAMUEL SIGRIST

CFO FRANK HERZOG

JANUARY 2022

DISCLAIMER

The information contained in this presentation is not for use within any country or jurisdiction or by any persons where such use would constitute a violation of law. If this applies to you, you are not authorized to use any such information. This presentation may contain "forward-looking statements" that are based on our current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about us and our industry. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "estimate", "intend", "project", "plan", "will likely continue", "will likely result", or words or phrases with similar meaning. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors outside of the control of SIG Combibloc Group AG ("SIG", the "Company" or the "Group"), that may cause SIG's business, strategy or actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements (or from past results). For any factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation, please see our offering circular for the issue of Notes in June 2020. Nothing contained in this presentation is or should be relied upon as a promise or representation as to the future. It is up to the recipient of the presentation to make its own assessment as to the validity of such forward- looking statements and assumptions.

The information contained in the presentation does not purport to be comprehensive. SIG undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any information contained herein or forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise. It should further be noted, that past performance is not a guide to future performance.

Please also note that interim results are not necessarily indicative of the full year results. Persons requiring advice should consult an independent adviser. While we are making great efforts to include accurate and up-to-date information, we make no representations or warranties, expressed or implied, and no reliance may be placed by any person as to the accuracy and completeness of the information provided in this presentation and we disclaim any liability for the use of it. Neither SIG nor any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, affiliates or advisers is under an obligation to update, correct or keep current the information contained in this presentation to which it relates or to provide the recipient of it with access to any additional information that may arise in connection with it and any opinions expressed in this presentation are subject to change.

The presentation may not be reproduced, published or transmitted, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, to any person (whether within or outside such person's organization or firm) other than its intended recipients. The attached information is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any security in the United States or elsewhere and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale of any

2

JANUARY 2022

BAADER HELVEA CONFERENCE

securities of SIG in any state or jurisdiction in which, or to any person to whom such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful nor shall it or any part of it form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or investment decision. No securities may be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus that may be obtained from any issuer of such securities and that will contain detailed information about us. Any failure to comply with the restrictions set out in this paragraph may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

This presentation is not an offering circular within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act, nor is it a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange or a prospectus under any other applicable laws.

In this presentation, we utilise certain alternative performance measures including, but not limited to, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, core revenue, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, net capital expenditure, free cash flow, ROCE and cash conversion that in each case are not recognised under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). These alternative non-IFRS measures are presented as we believe that they and similar measures are widely used in the markets in which we operate as a means of evaluating a company's operating performance and financing structure. Our definition of and method of calculating the measures stated above may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and are not measurements under IFRS, as issued by the IASB or other generally accepted accounting principles, are not measures of financial condition, liquidity or profitability and should not be considered as an alternative to profit from operations for the period or operating cash flows determined in accordance with IFRS, nor should they be considered as substitutes for the information contained in our consolidated financial statements

EBITDA is defined as profit or loss before net finance expense, income tax expense, depreciation of property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets, and amortisation of intangible assets.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA adjusted to exclude certain non-cash transactions and items of a significant or unusual nature including, but not limited to, transaction- and acquisition-related costs, restructuring costs,

unrealised gains or losses on derivatives, gains or losses on the sale of non- strategic assets, asset impairments and write-downs and share of profit or loss of joint ventures, and to include the cash impact of dividends received from joint ventures.

Adjusted net income is defined as profit or loss adjusted to exclude certain items of significant or unusual nature, including, but not limited to, the non-cash foreign exchange impact of non-functional currency loans, amortisation of transaction costs, the net change in fair value of financing-related derivatives, purchase price allocation ("PPA") depreciation and amortisation, adjustments made to reconcile EBITDA to adjusted EBITDA and the estimated tax impact of the foregoing adjustments. The PPA depreciation and amortisation arose due to the acquisition accounting that was performed when the Group was acquired by Onex in 2015. No adjustments are made for PPA depreciation and amortisation other than in connection with the Onex acquisition.

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income are not performance measures under IFRS, are not measures of financial condition, liquidity or profitability and should not be considered as alternatives to profit (loss) for the period, operating profit or any other performance measures determined or derived in accordance with IFRS or operating cash flows determined in accordance with IFRS.

Additionally, adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of free cash flow for management's discretionary use, as it does not take into account certain items such as interest and principal payments on our indebtedness, working capital needs and tax payments. We believe that the inclusion of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income in this presentation is appropriate to provide additional information to investors about our operating performance to provide a measure of operating results unaffected by differences in capital structures, capital investment cycles and ages of related assets among otherwise comparable companies. Because not all companies calculate adjusted EBITDA, core revenue, adjusted net income and other alternative performance measures in this presentation identically, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures in other companies.

For additional information about alternative performance measures used by management that are not defined in IFRS, including definitions and reconciliations to measures defined in IFRS, the change in our calculation methodology for constant currency and a definition of like-for-likegrowth rates please refer to this link: https://reports.sig.biz/annual-report-2020/services/glossary.html

Some financial information in this presentation has been rounded and, as a result, the figures shown as totals in this presentation may vary slightly from the exact arithmetic aggregation of the figures that precede them

LEADING SYSTEMS AND SOLUTIONS PROVIDER FOR ASEPTIC PACKAGING

GLOBAL FOOTPRINT1 WITH INTEGRATED SUPPLY CHAINS

SIG24%

SIG 24%

TetraPak71%

Pak 71%

Others5% 5%

Europe

36%

MEA

15%

Americas

16%

APAC

33%

Installed filler base:

191

Installed filler base: 419

Installed filler base:

160

Installed filler base:

487

1 Pro forma core revenues following acquisition of MEA business, not including acquisition of Evergreen Asia

2. Revenue 2020 3. Share of global aseptic liquid dairy, non-carbonated soft drinks & aseptic/retort liquid food carton supply in core geographies excl. Japan, India, Peru, Argentina, Chile in 2020

Note: Financials and other statistics as of December 31, 2020 unless noted otherwise.

3

JANUARY 2022

BAADER HELVEA CONFERENCE

#2 system provider globally in resilient, growing end-markets

Core revenue

€2.0bn1

End-markets2

9% 6%

22%

69%

Razor/razor-

1,266 fillers in the

blade business

field

model with long-

term customer

relationships

Adj. EBITDA

Track record of

margin 27.4%

growth and margin

Post-tax ROCE

expansion

29.5%

Aseptic carton share3

(volume)

Liquid dairy

Other

Non-

22

carbonated

Tetra Pak

soft drinks

Food

63

15

SIG

ASEPTIC CARTON POSITIONED FOR GROWTH

RELIABLE, PROTECTIVE & SUSTAINABLE MEDIUM

TRENDS UNDERPINNING GROWTH

RESILIENT PACKAGING SYSTEM

Population growth

Retains nutrients & vitamins

Rising disposable incomes

No preservatives

Convenience & urbanisation

Allows ambient storage & distribution

Affordability & cash outlay

Long shelf life & convenience

Food safety, health & quality focus

Sustainable inputs

Low carbon footprint vs. alternatives

Higher demand for packaged & branded products

Increasing focus on sustainability

4

JANUARY 2022

BAADER HELVEA CONFERENCE

SIG IN THE FOOD AND BEVERAGE VALUE CHAIN

Filling technology

Technical Service

and packaging

material

~600 field service

Filling lines

engineers

Spare parts delivery

worldwide

Carton packs

Technical support

Closures

Five regional

training centres

Complete customised solutions

Innovative and differentiated products

Smarter factories

More connected packaging

Sleeve-based packaging systems

Flexible services to maximise

providing 270+ packaging

reliability and efficiency in food

Added value through

options to our customers

and beverage production

customised complete solutions

5

JANUARY 2022

BAADER HELVEA CONFERENCE

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SIG Combibloc Group Ltd. published this content on 13 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2022 08:50:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SIG COMBIBLOC GROUP AG
01/07SIG COMBIBLOC : Acquisition of Evergreen's fresh milk operations in Asia
PU
01/05Consumer Stocks Hit in Afternoon Markets Selloff
MT
01/05Consumer Discretionary Stocks Sinking, Staples Rise During Wednesday Trading
MT
01/05Pactiv Evergreen to Shed Carton Packaging, Filling Machinery Businesses in China, Korea..
MT
01/05SIG Combibloc To Acquire Pactiv Evergreen’s Asia Pacific Fresh Business For $335 ..
MT
01/05SIG COMBIBLOC GROUP AG : SIG to acquire Evergreen fresh carton business in Asia
EQ
01/05SIG Combibloc Group AG entered into an agreement to acquire Evergreen Asia from Pactiv ..
CI
2021SIG COMBIBLOC : Governance Roadshow
PU
2021SIG COMBIBLOC : UBS Rheinfall Tour
PU
2021SIG Introduces New Filling Machine for Family-Size Carton Packs
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIG COMBIBLOC GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 2 047 M 2 342 M 2 342 M
Net income 2021 155 M 178 M 178 M
Net Debt 2021 1 379 M 1 577 M 1 577 M
P/E ratio 2021 52,0x
Yield 2021 1,85%
Capitalization 7 671 M 8 775 M 8 776 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,42x
EV / Sales 2022 4,02x
Nbr of Employees 5 900
Free-Float -
Chart SIG COMBIBLOC GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
SIG Combibloc Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIG COMBIBLOC GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 22,73 €
Average target price 25,77 €
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Samuel Sigrist Chief Executive Officer
José Matthijsse President & General Manager-Europe
Frank Wilhelm Herzog Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Vicente Umbach Chairman
Ian Wood Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIG COMBIBLOC GROUP AG-6.60%8 775
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY3.21%18 790
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC0.95%14 296
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA-0.18%12 819
MONDI PLC3.61%12 279
WESTROCK COMPANY3.70%12 086