SIG Combibloc : Baader Conference

2
JANUARY 2022
BAADER HELVEA CONFERENCE
In this presentation, we utilise certain alternative performance measures including, but not limited to, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, core revenue, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, net capital expenditure, free cash flow, ROCE and cash conversion that in each case are not recognised under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). These alternative non-IFRS measures are presented as we believe that they and similar measures are widely used in the markets in which we operate as a means of evaluating a company's operating performance and financing structure. Our definition of and method of calculating the measures stated above may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and are not measurements under IFRS, as issued by the IASB or other generally accepted accounting principles, are not measures of financial condition, liquidity or profitability and should not be considered as an alternative to profit from operations for the period or operating cash flows determined in accordance with IFRS, nor should they be considered as substitutes for the information contained in our consolidated financial statements
EBITDA is defined as profit or loss before net finance expense, income tax expense, depreciation of property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets, and amortisation of intangible assets.
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA adjusted to exclude certain non-cash transactions and items of a significant or unusual nature including, but not limited to, transaction- and acquisition-related costs, restructuring costs,
unrealised gains or losses on derivatives, gains or losses on the sale of non- strategic assets, asset impairments and write-downs and share of profit or loss of joint ventures, and to include the cash impact of dividends received from joint ventures.
Adjusted net income is defined as profit or loss adjusted to exclude certain items of significant or unusual nature, including, but not limited to, the non-cash foreign exchange impact of non-functional currency loans, amortisation of transaction costs, the net change in fair value of financing-related derivatives, purchase price allocation ("PPA") depreciation and amortisation, adjustments made to reconcile EBITDA to adjusted EBITDA and the estimated tax impact of the foregoing adjustments. The PPA depreciation and amortisation arose due to the acquisition accounting that was performed when the Group was acquired by Onex in 2015. No adjustments are made for PPA depreciation and amortisation other than in connection with the Onex acquisition.
Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income are not performance measures under IFRS, are not measures of financial condition, liquidity or profitability and should not be considered as alternatives to profit (loss) for the period, operating profit or any other performance measures determined or derived in accordance with IFRS or operating cash flows determined in accordance with IFRS.
Additionally, adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of free cash flow for management's discretionary use, as it does not take into account certain items such as interest and principal payments on our indebtedness, working capital needs and tax payments. We believe that the inclusion of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income in this presentation is appropriate to provide additional information to investors about our operating performance to provide a measure of operating results unaffected by differences in capital structures, capital investment cycles and ages of related assets among otherwise comparable companies. Because not all companies calculate adjusted EBITDA, core revenue, adjusted net income and other alternative performance measures in this presentation identically, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures in other companies.
For additional information about alternative performance measures used by management that are not defined in IFRS, including definitions and reconciliations to measures defined in IFRS, the change in our calculation methodology for constant currency and a definition oflike-for-likegrowth rates please refer to this link:https://reports.sig.biz/annual-report-2020/services/glossary.html
Some financial information in this presentation has been rounded and, as a result, the figures shown as totals in this presentation may vary slightly from the exact arithmetic aggregation of the figures that precede them
LEADING SYSTEMS AND SOLUTIONS PROVIDER FOR ASEPTIC PACKAGING
GLOBAL FOOTPRINT1 WITH INTEGRATED SUPPLY CHAINS
SIG24%
SIG 24%
TetraPak71%
Pak 71%
Others5% 5%
Europe
36%
MEA
15%
Americas
16%
APAC
33%
Installed filler base:
191
Installed filler base: 419
Installed filler base:
160
Installed filler base:
487
1 Pro forma core revenues following acquisition of MEA business, not including acquisition of Evergreen Asia
2. Revenue 2020 3. Share of global aseptic liquid dairy, non-carbonated soft drinks & aseptic/retort liquid food carton supply in core geographies excl. Japan, India, Peru, Argentina, Chile in 2020
Note: Financials and other statistics as of December 31, 2020 unless noted otherwise.
3
JANUARY 2022
BAADER HELVEA CONFERENCE
#2 system provider globally in resilient, growing end-markets
Core revenue
€2.0bn1
End-markets2
9% 6%
22%
69%
Razor/razor-
1,266 fillers in the
blade business
field
model with long-
term customer
relationships
Adj. EBITDA
Track record of
margin 27.4%
growth and margin
Post-tax ROCE
expansion
29.5%
Aseptic carton share3
(volume)
Liquid dairy
Other
Non-
22
carbonated
Tetra Pak
soft drinks
Food
63
15
SIG
ASEPTIC CARTON POSITIONED FOR GROWTH
RELIABLE, PROTECTIVE & SUSTAINABLE MEDIUM
TRENDS UNDERPINNING GROWTH
RESILIENT PACKAGING SYSTEM
Population growth
Retains nutrients & vitamins
Rising disposable incomes
No preservatives
Convenience & urbanisation
Allows ambient storage & distribution
Affordability & cash outlay
Long shelf life & convenience
Food safety, health & quality focus
Sustainable inputs
Low carbon footprint vs. alternatives
Higher demand for packaged & branded products
Increasing focus on sustainability
4
JANUARY 2022
BAADER HELVEA CONFERENCE
SIG IN THE FOOD AND BEVERAGE VALUE CHAIN
Filling technology
Technical Service
and packaging
material
~600 field service
Filling lines
engineers
Spare parts delivery
worldwide
Carton packs
Technical support
Closures
Five regional
training centres
Complete customised solutions
Innovative and differentiated products
Smarter factories
More connected packaging
Sleeve-based packaging systems
Flexible services to maximise
providing 270+ packaging
reliability and efficiency in food
Added value through
options to our customers
and beverage production
customised complete solutions
5
JANUARY 2022
BAADER HELVEA CONFERENCE
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
SIG Combibloc Group Ltd. published this content on 13 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2022 08:50:07 UTC.