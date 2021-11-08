EQS Group-News: SIG Combibloc Group AG / Key word(s): Product Launch SIG Combibloc Group AG: SIG announces next generation filling technology and launch of new packaging format 2021-11-08 / 07:00

8 November 2021 SIG Combibloc Group ("SIG") SIG announces next generation filling technology and launch of new packaging format

SIG, an innovation and technology leader in aseptic carton packaging, has unveiled SIG NEO, a major innovation in filling technology. With a speed of up to 18,000 packs per hour, SIG NEO is the world's fastest filling machine for family size carton packs. It also has a 25% lower carbon footprint per filled pack compared with SIG's current generation filling machines for family-size packs, due to low waste rates and reduced consumption of water and other utilities.

SIG NEO will help SIG's food and beverage customers to optimise output while minimising costs. It reduces total cost of ownership through longer production runs, shorter cleaning times and increased technical efficiency. The machine also offers added flexibility, as customers can choose between 12,000, 16,000 or 18,000 packs per hour and between different volume sizes up to 1 litre. To complement the filling machine SIG has developed SIG PACER, a fully automated sleeve magazine powered by a robotic arm, and SIG CRUISER, a new user interface which operates the entire filling line end-to-end.

Ian Wood, Chief Technology Officer at SIG, said: "Food and beverage producers have tight deadlines and demanding production and profitability goals, as well as sustainability targets to meet. To fulfil all their needs, we've built a world-class system that's far more flexible and efficient than any other on the market. Driving down costs while reducing carbon footprint, our new filling technology is better for both business and the environment and is an exceptional breakthrough for aseptic filling machines." SIG is also launching combivita, a new family-size aseptic carton pack, which will be filled on SIG NEO machines. combivita has been developed following extensive consumer-centric research and provides new levels of convenience and differentiation. Available in three volume sizes (500, 750 and 1,000 ml), combivita has a slanted top and wider opening to ensure smooth and easy pouring with SIG's new tethered, easy open and resealable closure, truTwist. The highly robust combivita pack also reduces secondary packaging and logistics costs compared with existing carton formats.

Ali Kaylan, SVP Innovation at SIG, said: "The pandemic has fuelled a paradigm shift in consumer habits, including working from home and buying products in advance. As a result, the demand for convenient family-size products and packaging formats has grown significantly. Our new combivita carton pack makes life more simple, convenient, flexible and sustainable for both consumers and our customers." Discover more about this latest innovation from SIG here.

Investor contact: Jennifer Gough +41 52 543 1229 Director Investor Relations SIG Combibloc Group AG Neuhausen am Rheinfall, Switzerland jennifer.gough@sig.biz

Lemongrass Communications Andreas Hildenbrand +41 44 202 5238 andreas.hildenbrand@lemongrass.agency

About SIG SIG is a leading systems and solutions provider for aseptic carton packaging. We work in partnership with our customers to bring food and beverage products to consumers around the world in a safe, sustainable and affordable way. Our unique technology and outstanding innovation capacity enable us to provide our customers with end-to-end solutions for differentiated products, smarter factories and connected packs, all to address the ever-changing needs of consumers. Sustainability is integral to our business and we are going Way Beyond Good to create a net positive food packaging system.

Founded in 1853, SIG is headquartered in Neuhausen, Switzerland. The skills and experience of our approximately 5,900 employees worldwide enable us to respond quickly and effectively to the needs of our customers in around 70 countries. In 2020, SIG produced 38 billion carton packs and generated EUR1.8 billion in revenue. SIG has an AA ESG rating by MSCI, a 13.4 ESG Risk Rating (low risk) score from Sustainalytics and a Platinum CSR rating by EcoVadis. For more information, visit www.sig.biz.

